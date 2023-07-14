Home
GuideMark® Small/Mid Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
GMSMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.991 -0.16 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
S (GMSMX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$102 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.38%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideMark® Small/Mid Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideMark
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    5771847
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronan Heaney

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of small-to-medium capitalization companies. The Fund considers “small-to-medium capitalization companies” to be companies, at the time of purchase, whose market capitalizations are within the range of the market capitalizations in the Russell 2500TM Index.
The Fund may invest in derivatives such as futures, forwards and other similar instruments in order to “equitize” cash balances by gaining exposure to relevant equity markets. To the extent that derivatives have economic characteristics similar to the securities of small-to-medium capitalization companies, they will be counted as such for purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy.
The sub-advisor uses a rules-based methodology that emphasizes quantitatively-based stock selection, portfolio construction and efficient implementation. The Fund seeks to capture common sources of active equity returns, including the following factors: value (i.e., how attractively a stock is priced relative to its “fundamentals,” such as book value and free cash flow), momentum (i.e., whether a company’s share price is trending up or down) and quality (i.e., profitability). The sub-advisor seeks to capitalize on the low correlations in returns across these factors by diversifying exposure to securities selected based on such factors. The sub-advisor may, in its discretion, make changes to its quantitative techniques, or use other quantitative techniques that are based on the sub-advisor’s proprietary research.
The sub-advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio by investing in the securities comprising the Russell 2500TM Index and adjusting the relative weight of each security based on the security’s attractiveness when evaluated based on the factors as described above, subject to the Fund being constrained to long-only positions. Based on the sub-advisor’s judgment, the Fund expects that its portfolio will be overweight with respect to certain securities (i.e., the Fund will hold a greater percentage of those securities than the index) and underweight with respect to others (i.e., the Fund will hold a lesser percentage of those securities than the index), and that such weightings may change over time. The
percentage of the Fund’s portfolio exposed to any single security will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Fund change. The degree to which components of the Fund represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Read More

GMSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -14.5% 140.9% 40.10%
1 Yr 10.4% -34.7% 196.6% 40.44%
3 Yr 8.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 33.04%
5 Yr 2.0%* -23.7% 9.2% 16.21%
10 Yr 2.1%* -11.7% 15.3% 32.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -59.3% 118.2% 41.85%
2021 5.5% -17.3% 18.6% 43.80%
2020 6.1% -21.2% 28.2% 7.36%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 45.19%
2018 -3.2% -20.0% 0.2% 20.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -17.6% 140.9% 37.54%
1 Yr 10.4% -34.7% 196.6% 36.18%
3 Yr 8.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 32.27%
5 Yr 3.3%* -23.7% 10.7% 12.55%
10 Yr 6.9%* -9.0% 15.3% 8.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -59.3% 118.2% 41.85%
2021 5.5% -17.3% 18.6% 43.80%
2020 6.1% -21.2% 28.2% 7.36%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 45.19%
2018 -1.9% -19.9% 0.2% 8.76%

NAV & Total Return History

GMSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMSMX Category Low Category High GMSMX % Rank
Net Assets 102 M 1.48 M 120 B 80.98%
Number of Holdings 1630 2 2519 7.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.98 M 213 K 4.6 B 94.05%
Weighting of Top 10 7.07% 2.8% 101.7% 84.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 0.54%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 0.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMSMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.30% 25.32% 100.32% 25.34%
Cash 		0.70% -79.10% 74.68% 74.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 36.22%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 36.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 34.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 35.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMSMX % Rank
Technology 		16.01% 0.00% 54.70% 27.15%
Industrials 		15.64% 2.46% 37.42% 61.34%
Financial Services 		15.41% 0.00% 35.52% 50.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.61% 0.99% 47.79% 9.45%
Healthcare 		11.56% 0.00% 26.53% 62.54%
Real Estate 		7.66% 0.00% 29.43% 43.47%
Energy 		5.21% 0.00% 37.72% 65.98%
Consumer Defense 		4.62% 0.00% 18.87% 37.46%
Basic Materials 		4.51% 0.00% 18.66% 54.98%
Communication Services 		3.00% 0.00% 14.85% 40.03%
Utilities 		1.77% 0.00% 18.58% 68.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMSMX % Rank
US 		98.36% 24.89% 100.00% 16.33%
Non US 		0.94% 0.00% 36.31% 76.53%

GMSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.01% 13.16% 41.03%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 25.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 31.45%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.45% 85.56%

Sales Fees

GMSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.38% 1.00% 314.00% 36.06%

GMSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMSMX Category Low Category High GMSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.35% 0.00% 37.98% 56.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMSMX Category Low Category High GMSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -2.40% 2.49% 60.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GMSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronan Heaney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2015

6.65

6.7%

Mr. Heaney is the head of research for the ActiveBeta Equity Strategies business with GSAM’s Advanced Beta Strategies Platform. He is responsible for investment research activities, including improving quantitative investment models and portfolio construction methodologies and identifying and testing new model components and implementation of techniques. Mr. Heaney joined GSAM following GSAM’s acquisition of Wetpeak in June 2014. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Heaney was the Director of Research for Westpeak, pioneering Westpeak’s patent Methods and Systems for Building and Managing Portfolios based on Ordinal Ranks of Securities. Prior to joining Westpeak in 1998, Mr. Heaney was employed by Multum Information Services in Denver, Colorado, as a Software Architect. From 1992 to 1996, he held the position of Senior Software Developer at Swiss Bank Corporation in Chicago. Mr. Heaney received an M.S. in Computer Science from Purdue University, where he was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship, and a B.S. in Applied Physics from Dublin University, Ireland.

Khalid (Kal) Ghayur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2015

6.65

6.7%

Mr. Ghayur is the head of the Beta Equity Strategies business with GSAM’s Advanced Beta Strategies Platform, overseeing the team’s customized, factor-based equity portfolios. With over 29 years of industry experience, Mr. Ghayur joined GSAM as a Managing Director upon GSAM’s acquisition of Westpeak Global Advisors (“Westpeak”) in June 2014. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Ghayur was the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Westpeak, a pioneer in the smart beta space with their patented ActiveBeta investment methodology. Prior to joining Westpeak in 2007, Mr. Ghayur was the Director of Research Policy at MSCI in New York, where he was a member of its Global Executive Committee and Chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee. In that capacity, Mr. Ghayur was responsible for MSCI’s global markets and benchmarking research and new product development. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Ghayur was Global Head of Quantitative Research and Strategy for HSBC Asset Management in London, where he was responsible for the development and application of strategic and tactical asset allocation, fixed income modeling, stock selection techniques, portfolio construction and analysis, and risk management. From 1992 to 1994, Mr. Ghayur was a Senior Quantitative Analyst at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management in Paris, and from 1987 to 1991, he held the position of Portfolio Manager at Union National Bank in Abu Dhabi, where he was responsible for managing the bank’s UK and US investment portfolios. Mr. Ghayur has served on the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute, the Board’s Nominating Committee, and as Chairman of the Board’s External Relations and Volunteer Involvement Committee. He is a former trustee of the CFA Institute Research Foundation. Mr. Ghayur was a member of the Editorial Board of Financial Analysts Journal and was founding President of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. Mr. Ghayur received an MBA in Finance and International Business from the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Paris, and an MA and BA in Economics from the University of Karachi. He is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a Fellow of the Society of Investment Professionals (“FSIP”). He is also a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan.

Karhan Akcoglu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Mr. Akcoglu is head of portfolio management for the ActiveBeta Equity Strategies business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Rules-Based Factor Investing Strategies platform. He is responsible for portfolio management, including portfolio construction and risk management of global developed and emerging market equity portfolios and custom indexes. Mr. Akcoglu has held a variety of roles within the Global Markets Division and more recently within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, focused on the development of mathematical and analytical tools across a variety of factor-based strategies. Immediately prior to joining the ActiveBeta team, Mr. Akcoglu served as Head of Strats for the ActiveBeta, Alternative Investment Strategies, and Macro Alpha businesses within Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Quantitative Investment Strategies platform, where he oversaw the development of quantitative analytical tools driving portfolio construction and risk management of long-only and long-short factor-based portfolios investing in global equities, commodities, currencies, and fixed-income instruments. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2018, Mr. Akcoglu was head of Trading Strats for the macro Systematic Trading Strategies (STS) business within the Global Markets Division of Goldman Sachs, where he oversaw the development and risk management of rules-based index products for factor exposures across currencies, commodities, and fixed income, a role he held since 2011 initially based out of London and subsequently New York. Prior to this, Mr. Akcoglu oversaw the development of the analytics underpinning the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) and developed customized, enhanced commodity index products for exposure to commodity market factor dynamics in long-only and beta-neutral long-short formats. In this capacity, Mr. Akcoglu has previously served on the S&P GSCI Index Advisory Panel. Mr. Akcoglu originally joined Goldman Sachs in 2002 upon earning a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Yale University and an Hon.B.Sc. in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Toronto.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

