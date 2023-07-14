Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund

mutual fund
GMSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.71 +0.07 +0.73%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (GFIRX) Primary Inst (GMSSX) Retirement (GFFRX) A (GMSAX) C (GMSCX) Other (GMQPX) Retirement (GMSWX)
GMSAX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.71 +0.07 +0.73%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (GFIRX) Primary Inst (GMSSX) Retirement (GFFRX) A (GMSAX) C (GMSCX) Other (GMQPX) Retirement (GMSWX)
GMSAX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.71 +0.07 +0.73%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (GFIRX) Primary Inst (GMSSX) Retirement (GFFRX) A (GMSAX) C (GMSCX) Other (GMQPX) Retirement (GMSWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund

GMSAX | Fund

$9.71

$365 M

11.76%

$1.14

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

-17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$365 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund

GMSAX | Fund

$9.71

$365 M

11.76%

$1.14

1.89%

GMSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 11.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Feb 29, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Park

Fund Description

GMSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -7.4% 14.6% 74.47%
1 Yr -17.9% -16.1% 36.5% 50.54%
3 Yr 0.8%* -7.9% 13.3% 46.07%
5 Yr -0.5%* -5.3% 10.0% 33.73%
10 Yr 0.1%* -2.4% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.4% -16.4% 12.9% 23.66%
2021 -1.3% -9.3% 17.5% 71.74%
2020 1.7% -25.8% 2.2% 23.26%
2019 -1.1% -5.1% 21.0% 53.95%
2018 -0.5% -20.3% 4.6% 32.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -7.4% 14.6% 74.47%
1 Yr -17.9% -20.3% 36.5% 68.82%
3 Yr 0.8%* -9.0% 11.1% 56.18%
5 Yr -0.5%* -5.7% 8.7% 50.60%
10 Yr 0.7%* -2.4% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.4% -16.4% 12.9% 23.66%
2021 -1.3% -9.3% 17.5% 71.74%
2020 1.7% -20.3% 2.5% 23.26%
2019 -1.1% -5.1% 21.0% 59.21%
2018 -0.5% -20.3% 6.7% 32.39%

NAV & Total Return History

GMSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMSAX Category Low Category High GMSAX % Rank
Net Assets 365 M 2.12 M 1.74 B 35.11%
Number of Holdings 118 3 876 12.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 344 M -100 M 2.04 B 31.91%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 20.3% 94.0% 14.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 52.89%
  2. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  3. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  4. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  5. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  6. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  7. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  8. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  9. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%
  10. Goldman Sachs Mfs Cayman Commodity Fund 20.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMSAX % Rank
Cash 		73.24% -687.11% 117.03% 81.91%
Stocks 		20.07% -1.78% 72.26% 10.64%
Bonds 		6.67% -50.36% 717.59% 21.28%
Other 		0.02% 0.00% 58.63% 51.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 64.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.27% 67.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMSAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		19.32% 0.00% 21.37% 70.31%
Financial Services 		18.26% 0.00% 30.46% 31.25%
Technology 		13.02% 0.00% 45.08% 59.38%
Healthcare 		8.80% 0.00% 16.51% 29.69%
Basic Materials 		7.85% 0.00% 12.01% 17.19%
Industrials 		7.41% 0.00% 17.73% 56.25%
Energy 		7.17% 0.00% 6.41% 43.75%
Communication Services 		6.97% 0.03% 20.13% 43.75%
Consumer Defense 		6.45% 0.00% 14.38% 60.94%
Utilities 		2.60% 0.00% 4.63% 12.50%
Real Estate 		2.15% 0.27% 99.97% 48.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMSAX % Rank
US 		11.60% -5.85% 56.89% 20.21%
Non US 		8.47% 0.00% 40.59% 13.83%

GMSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.75% 12.88% 70.97%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.65% 2.99% 25.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.09% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GMSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 86.36%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 198.00% 96.39%

GMSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMSAX Category Low Category High GMSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 11.76% 0.00% 0.00% 60.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMSAX Category Low Category High GMSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.79% -3.14% 1.55% 84.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2014

7.66

7.7%

James Park joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a member of the QIS Team in 2004. He is a senior member of the QIS research and portfolio management team.

Momoko Ono

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Ms. Ono is a portfolio manager and researcher on the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) Team She originally joined Goldman Sachs in April 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×