YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
-17.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$365 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GMSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|74.47%
|1 Yr
|-17.9%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|50.54%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|46.07%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|33.73%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GMSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.4%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|23.66%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|71.74%
|2020
|1.7%
|-25.8%
|2.2%
|23.26%
|2019
|-1.1%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|53.95%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-20.3%
|4.6%
|32.39%
|GMSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|365 M
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|35.11%
|Number of Holdings
|118
|3
|876
|12.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|344 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|31.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|20.3%
|94.0%
|14.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMSAX % Rank
|Cash
|73.24%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|81.91%
|Stocks
|20.07%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|10.64%
|Bonds
|6.67%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|21.28%
|Other
|0.02%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|51.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|64.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|67.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMSAX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.32%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|70.31%
|Financial Services
|18.26%
|0.00%
|30.46%
|31.25%
|Technology
|13.02%
|0.00%
|45.08%
|59.38%
|Healthcare
|8.80%
|0.00%
|16.51%
|29.69%
|Basic Materials
|7.85%
|0.00%
|12.01%
|17.19%
|Industrials
|7.41%
|0.00%
|17.73%
|56.25%
|Energy
|7.17%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|43.75%
|Communication Services
|6.97%
|0.03%
|20.13%
|43.75%
|Consumer Defense
|6.45%
|0.00%
|14.38%
|60.94%
|Utilities
|2.60%
|0.00%
|4.63%
|12.50%
|Real Estate
|2.15%
|0.27%
|99.97%
|48.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMSAX % Rank
|US
|11.60%
|-5.85%
|56.89%
|20.21%
|Non US
|8.47%
|0.00%
|40.59%
|13.83%
|GMSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|70.97%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|25.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.09%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GMSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|86.36%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GMSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GMSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|198.00%
|96.39%
|GMSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|11.76%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.64%
|GMSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GMSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.79%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|84.95%
|GMSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$1.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.589
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2014
7.66
7.7%
James Park joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a member of the QIS Team in 2004. He is a senior member of the QIS research and portfolio management team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Ms. Ono is a portfolio manager and researcher on the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) Team She originally joined Goldman Sachs in April 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
