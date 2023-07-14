Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

GuideStone Funds MyDestination 2045 Fund

mutual fund
GMFZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.61 -0.04 -0.38%
primary theme
Target-Date 2045
share class
Other (GMFZX) Primary Inst (GMYYX)
GMFZX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds MyDestination 2045 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.61 -0.04 -0.38%
primary theme
Target-Date 2045
share class
Other (GMFZX) Primary Inst (GMYYX)
GMFZX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds MyDestination 2045 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.61 -0.04 -0.38%
primary theme
Target-Date 2045
share class
Other (GMFZX) Primary Inst (GMYYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds MyDestination 2045 Fund

GMFZX | Fund

$10.61

$1.01 B

1.23%

$0.13

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$1.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds MyDestination 2045 Fund

GMFZX | Fund

$10.61

$1.01 B

1.23%

$0.13

0.38%

GMFZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds MyDestination 2045 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tim Bray

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of GuideStone Funds Select Funds (“Select Funds”) that represent various asset classes. The Fund is managed to the specific retirement year included in its name (“Target Date”) and assumes a retirement age of 65. The Target Date refers to the approximate year an investor in the Fund would plan to retire and likely stop making new investments in the Fund. The Fund is designed for an investor who anticipates retiring at or near the Target Date and who plans to withdraw the value of the account in the Fund gradually after retirement. However, if an investor retires significantly earlier or later than age 65, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment even if the investor retires on or near the Fund’s Target Date.Over time, the allocation to the asset classes will change according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the chart below. The glide path adjusts the percentage of fixed income securities and the percentage of equity securities to become more conservative each year until approximately 15 years after the Target Date. The Fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The Fund pursues the maximum amount of capital growth consistent with a reasonable amount of risk during an investor’s pre-retirement years and is intended to serve as a post-retirement investment vehicle with allocations designed to support an income stream during retirement along with some portfolio growth that exceeds inflation. The Fund does not guarantee a particular level of income through retirement.The Adviser uses the following glide path to allocate the Fund’s assets.At the Target Date, the Fund’s allocation to equities will be approximately 49% of its assets. The Fund’s exposure to equities will continue to decline until approximately 15 years after its Target Date, when its allocation to equities will remain fixed at approximately 31% of its assets and the majority of the remainder will be invested in fixed income securities with allocations to real assets and alternative investments.The asset classes in which the Fund may invest through the Select Funds generally are divided into:Equity securities (such as common and preferred stock of U.S. companies and foreign companies, including those located in developed and emerging markets, of any sizes and employing both growth and value investment styles);Fixed income securities (such as debt instruments issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities and foreign governments, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, domestic and foreign investment grade securities and below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and short-term investments such as money market instruments);Real assets (such as inflation-indexed bonds, real estate-related securities and equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)); andAlternative investments and investment strategies with lower correlation to equity and fixed income markets (such as long-short equity strategies that employ short sales of stocks, options equity strategies, currency trading strategies, global macro strategies, relative value strategies, opportunistic fixed income strategies and/or strategies that invest in below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and emerging market debt securities). These strategies employ derivative instruments such as options (e.g.,equity index options), forwards (e.g., currency exchange contracts), swaps and futures.The Fund is not limited with respect to the maturity, duration or credit quality of the fixed income securities in which it invests.As part of its allocation to the equities asset class, the Fund may invest in Select Funds that employ an index strategy, which seeks to provide investment results approximating the returns of a specified index.The Adviser establishes the asset mix of the Fund based on the Target Date and selects the underlying investments in which to invest using its proprietary investment process, which is based on fundamental research regarding the investment characteristics of each asset class and the underlying Select Funds, as well as its outlook for the economy and financial markets.The allocations shown in the glide path are referred to as “neutral” allocations because they do not reflect any tactical decisions by the Adviser to overweight or underweight a particular asset class based on its market outlook. Allocations generally are not expected to vary from those shown by more than plus or minus 10 percentage points. For example, an allocation of 20% to an asset class could vary between 10% and 30%. Although the Adviser will not generally vary beyond the 10 percentage point allocation range, the Adviser may at times determine in light of market and economic conditions that this range should be exceeded to protect the Fund or help achieve its objective. The Adviser may change the asset allocations and may add or eliminate new or existing Select Funds without shareholder approval.The Fund will rebalance its assets from time to time to adjust for changes in the values of the underlying Select Funds and changes to the allocation targets.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund and the Select Funds may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GMFZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% 7.5% 15.1% 53.24%
1 Yr 7.7% -51.3% 17.1% 53.24%
3 Yr 3.2%* -21.5% 10.2% 31.98%
5 Yr 1.5%* -13.3% 5.5% 35.76%
10 Yr 0.3%* -3.6% 6.4% 71.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -65.7% -14.5% 43.06%
2021 5.0% -2.4% 8.9% 40.78%
2020 3.6% 0.8% 4.9% 57.44%
2019 4.7% 1.3% 5.3% 27.27%
2018 -3.1% -6.3% -1.4% 53.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% 7.5% 15.1% 53.24%
1 Yr 7.7% -51.3% 17.1% 53.24%
3 Yr 3.2%* -21.5% 10.2% 31.98%
5 Yr 3.0%* -13.3% 5.5% 21.21%
10 Yr 5.3%* -2.2% 7.1% 25.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -65.7% -14.5% 43.06%
2021 5.0% -2.4% 8.9% 40.78%
2020 3.6% 0.8% 4.9% 57.44%
2019 4.7% 1.3% 5.3% 27.27%
2018 -1.6% -5.3% -1.1% 11.46%

NAV & Total Return History

GMFZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMFZX Category Low Category High GMFZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.01 B 1.25 M 63.9 B 39.17%
Number of Holdings 33 2 560 19.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 B 844 K 63.2 B 34.56%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 38.2% 100.0% 5.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GuideStone Funds Equity Index Instl 46.77%
  2. GuideStone Funds Intl Eq Idx Instl 19.55%
  3. GuideStone Funds Emerging Mkts Eq Instl 8.48%
  4. GuideStone Funds Medium-Dur Bd Instl 8.27%
  5. GuideStone Funds Small Cap Equity Instl 5.80%
  6. GuideStone Funds Defensv Mkt Strats Inst 4.99%
  7. GuideStone Funds Money Market Instl 2.31%
  8. GuideStone Funds Global Bond Instl 2.06%
  9. GuideStone Funds Global Rl Est Secs Inst 1.76%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMFZX % Rank
Stocks 		80.49% 0.00% 97.08% 77.88%
Bonds 		10.05% 0.74% 70.05% 30.88%
Cash 		8.26% -5.77% 27.10% 10.14%
Convertible Bonds 		1.09% 0.00% 1.09% 0.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 0.38% 29.49%
Other 		0.02% -1.01% 17.70% 85.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMFZX % Rank
Technology 		19.63% 14.05% 23.99% 31.16%
Financial Services 		15.66% 13.09% 18.83% 34.88%
Healthcare 		11.66% 10.69% 14.59% 81.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.52% 8.06% 13.31% 75.81%
Industrials 		10.30% 9.12% 12.31% 52.09%
Consumer Defense 		7.70% 4.68% 11.06% 1.40%
Communication Services 		7.55% 5.69% 10.23% 34.42%
Real Estate 		5.28% 1.86% 10.17% 41.86%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 3.18% 6.86% 65.58%
Energy 		4.22% 2.33% 6.54% 62.79%
Utilities 		2.93% 1.89% 8.09% 32.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMFZX % Rank
US 		53.17% 0.00% 70.31% 66.36%
Non US 		27.32% 0.00% 44.41% 66.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMFZX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		27.58% 4.34% 78.34% 53.00%
Government 		26.74% 11.67% 67.01% 76.96%
Derivative 		24.93% 0.00% 24.93% 0.92%
Corporate 		12.63% 0.48% 43.85% 68.20%
Securitized 		8.04% 0.00% 34.36% 66.36%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 1.01% 65.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMFZX % Rank
US 		8.80% 0.70% 45.33% 27.65%
Non US 		1.25% 0.04% 24.72% 44.70%

GMFZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 40.37% 64.76%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.89% 38.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

GMFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.42% 115.00% 15.08%

GMFZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMFZX Category Low Category High GMFZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 1.87% 87.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMFZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMFZX Category Low Category High GMFZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.15% -0.28% 3.87% 52.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMFZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMFZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tim Bray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Bray, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined GuideStone Capital Management in January 2006. His primary responsibilities include qualitative and quantitative analysis of current and prospective investment managers with a specific emphasis on alternative assets. He also has responsibilities related to asset allocation and liquidity management. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Bray served as an accountant at a Southern Baptist church as well as in a financial analyst role for an independent real estate investor. Mr. Bray earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Richard Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.71 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×