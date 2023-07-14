Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.