Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Short Duration Government Fund

mutual fund
GMDPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.12 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
Short-Term U.S. Treasury Note
share class
Inst (GSTGX) Primary S (GSDSX) A (GSSDX) C (GSDCX) Inv (GTDTX) Retirement (GSTUX) Other (GMDPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Short Duration Government Fund

GMDPX | Fund

$9.12

$634 M

3.10%

$0.28

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$634 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 466.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMDPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Short Duration Government Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dave Fishman

Fund Description

GMDPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -1.8% 1.8% 54.43%
1 Yr -2.4% -7.1% 0.9% 49.37%
3 Yr -3.0%* -6.8% -0.3% 50.00%
5 Yr -1.2%* -27.5% 1.4% 65.28%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.2% 36.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -10.4% -1.0% 51.28%
2021 -1.1% -3.3% -0.1% 58.97%
2020 0.8% -0.6% 1.9% 47.30%
2019 0.2% -0.4% 1.4% 69.44%
2018 N/A -27.5% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -5.1% 1.8% 45.57%
1 Yr -2.4% -7.1% 0.7% 40.51%
3 Yr -3.0%* -6.8% 0.5% 50.00%
5 Yr -1.2%* -27.5% 1.3% 65.28%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.3% 34.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -10.7% -1.0% 50.00%
2021 -1.1% -3.3% -0.1% 58.97%
2020 0.8% -0.6% 1.9% 47.30%
2019 0.2% -0.4% 1.4% 69.44%
2018 N/A -27.5% 0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMDPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMDPX Category Low Category High GMDPX % Rank
Net Assets 634 M 1.74 M 26.5 B 30.86%
Number of Holdings 560 8 1432 8.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 396 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 26.25%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.9% 100.0% 11.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 27.50%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 23.53%
  3. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 19.48%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 16.95%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 16.11%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 15.94%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 14.80%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 14.25%
  9. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 10.72%
  10. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 10.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMDPX % Rank
Bonds 		115.04% 82.13% 115.04% 7.50%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 90.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 90.00%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 87.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 90.00%
Cash 		-15.04% -15.04% 17.87% 98.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMDPX % Rank
Government 		54.65% 0.00% 99.96% 51.25%
Securitized 		45.02% 0.00% 100.00% 55.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.33% 0.00% 16.80% 73.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 90.00%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 91.25%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 92.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMDPX % Rank
US 		115.04% 81.77% 115.04% 7.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 91.25%

GMDPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.03% 4.45% 73.42%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.03% 0.80% 66.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 466.00% 0.00% 466.00% 98.41%

GMDPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMDPX Category Low Category High GMDPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.10% 0.00% 3.17% 54.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMDPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMDPX Category Low Category High GMDPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -0.78% 3.29% 91.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMDPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMDPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dave Fishman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Managing director of Goldman Sachs since 2001, and co-head of the Goldman Sachs global liquidity management team since 2008 as a result of a merger between the Goldman Sachs money market team with the Goldman Sachs short duration team. Mr. Fishman was head of the Goldman Sachs money market team since 2002. Mr. Fishman joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1997 after working at Bankers Trust as a Portfolio Manager. He has over 22 years of investment experience. Mr. Fishman has a BS from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.

John Olivo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2016

6.3

6.3%

Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

