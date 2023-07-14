Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
GLSSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.13 -0.01 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (OPSIX) Primary C (OSICX) Inst (OSIYX) Retirement (OSINX) Inst (OSIIX) Retirement (GLSSX)
GLSSX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.13 -0.01 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (OPSIX) Primary C (OSICX) Inst (OSIYX) Retirement (OSINX) Inst (OSIIX) Retirement (GLSSX)
GLSSX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.13 -0.01 -0.32%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (OPSIX) Primary C (OSICX) Inst (OSIYX) Retirement (OSINX) Inst (OSIIX) Retirement (GLSSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund

GLSSX | Fund

$3.13

$1.94 B

5.56%

$0.17

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.94 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund

GLSSX | Fund

$3.13

$1.94 B

5.56%

$0.17

0.62%

GLSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher (Chris) Kelly

Fund Description

GLSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -21.2% 17.7% 95.68%
1 Yr 5.4% -17.2% 23.1% 91.88%
3 Yr -4.2%* -10.9% 14.4% 87.58%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 10.3% 87.50%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 84.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -26.6% 25.7% 92.73%
2021 -3.1% -49.2% 314.3% 61.31%
2020 0.2% -35.1% 16.7% N/A
2019 N/A -48.0% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.8% 11.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -24.6% 29.5% 95.16%
1 Yr 5.4% -17.2% 38.5% 82.83%
3 Yr -4.2%* -12.6% 14.4% 85.49%
5 Yr N/A* -16.0% 10.3% 86.31%
10 Yr N/A* -12.9% 12.5% 82.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -26.6% 25.7% 92.73%
2021 -3.1% -49.2% 314.3% 61.31%
2020 0.2% -35.1% 16.7% N/A
2019 N/A -48.0% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.8% 15.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GLSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLSSX Category Low Category High GLSSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.94 B 100 133 B 27.17%
Number of Holdings 950 2 8096 22.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 452 M -12.7 B 15.3 B 22.88%
Weighting of Top 10 35.24% 4.3% 100.0% 29.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 29.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSSX % Rank
Bonds 		76.35% -150.81% 272.05% 58.69%
Cash 		16.67% -201.18% 258.91% 43.79%
Other 		3.91% -25.82% 276.99% 4.58%
Convertible Bonds 		3.05% 0.00% 33.50% 29.54%
Stocks 		0.02% -13.04% 257.52% 54.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.29% 74.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 47.34%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 49.62% 38.32%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.26%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 28.07%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 18.72% 38.93%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 22.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 40.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 87.03% 3.69%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 43.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSSX % Rank
Non US 		0.01% -0.10% 15.01% 32.42%
US 		0.01% -12.98% 257.52% 50.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSSX % Rank
Derivative 		35.97% 0.00% 72.98% 4.85%
Government 		24.35% 0.00% 99.43% 20.45%
Corporate 		23.59% 0.00% 100.00% 70.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.27% 0.00% 100.00% 58.32%
Securitized 		5.82% 0.00% 97.82% 73.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 66.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSSX % Rank
US 		57.19% -151.11% 427.75% 76.08%
Non US 		19.16% -368.56% 121.47% 16.86%

GLSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.02% 6.46% 82.57%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 2.29% 40.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GLSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GLSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 9.00%

GLSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLSSX Category Low Category High GLSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.56% 0.00% 38.83% 23.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLSSX Category Low Category High GLSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.17% -1.55% 11.51% 44.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher (Chris) Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2017

5.35

5.4%

Mr. Kelly has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since January 2016 and a Portfolio Manager of the firm and Co-Head of the Global Debt Team since March 2015. He was a Vice President of the firm from March 2015 through January 2016. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Kelly was at BlackRock Inc., where he was Deputy Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income from June 2012 to January 2015. Mr. Kelly was also a portfolio manager and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Emerging Markets at Fisher Francis Trees and Watts, a BNP Paribas Investment Partner, from February 2008 to April 2012. Chris holds a B.A. from Macalester College and a Masters in international affairs from Columbia University. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Hemant Baijal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Hemant Baijal (lead manager), Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2019 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Fund’s operations, Mr. Baijal managed the predecessor fund since 2018 and was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2011. Hemant Baijal leads the Global Fixed Income team. He is the lead portfolio manager at Oppenheimer. Prior to joining the firm, Hemant co-founded Six Seasons Global Asset Management, where he served as partner and portfolio manager with a focus on fixed income macro strategies. Before his role at Six Seasons, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Aravali Partners, LLC., where he focused on absolute return and interest rate hedging strategies. Previously, Hemant was a partner and portfolio manager at Havell Capital Management, LLC., where he focused on fixed income macro and relative value strategies. Earlier in his career, Hemant was a senior portfolio manager for international, global and multi-sector fixed income portfolios at Neuberger Berman. He has also held positions at Banca Di Roma, The First Boston Corporation and Merrill Lynch and Co. Hemant holds a B.A. from the University of Delhi and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 28.02 5.49 3.03

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×