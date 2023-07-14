Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.94 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.2%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GLSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-21.2%
|17.7%
|95.68%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-17.2%
|23.1%
|91.88%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-10.9%
|14.4%
|87.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|10.3%
|87.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|84.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-26.6%
|25.7%
|92.73%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-49.2%
|314.3%
|61.31%
|2020
|0.2%
|-35.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-48.0%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.8%
|11.2%
|N/A
|Period
|GLSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-24.6%
|29.5%
|95.16%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-17.2%
|38.5%
|82.83%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-12.6%
|14.4%
|85.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.0%
|10.3%
|86.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.9%
|12.5%
|82.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-26.6%
|25.7%
|92.73%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-49.2%
|314.3%
|61.31%
|2020
|0.2%
|-35.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-48.0%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|GLSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLSSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.94 B
|100
|133 B
|27.17%
|Number of Holdings
|950
|2
|8096
|22.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|452 M
|-12.7 B
|15.3 B
|22.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.24%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|29.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSSX % Rank
|Bonds
|76.35%
|-150.81%
|272.05%
|58.69%
|Cash
|16.67%
|-201.18%
|258.91%
|43.79%
|Other
|3.91%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|4.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.05%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|29.54%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-13.04%
|257.52%
|54.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.29%
|74.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSSX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.34%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.62%
|38.32%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.26%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.07%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.72%
|38.93%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|40.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.03%
|3.69%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSSX % Rank
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|15.01%
|32.42%
|US
|0.01%
|-12.98%
|257.52%
|50.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSSX % Rank
|Derivative
|35.97%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|4.85%
|Government
|24.35%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|20.45%
|Corporate
|23.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.77%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.32%
|Securitized
|5.82%
|0.00%
|97.82%
|73.66%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.95%
|66.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSSX % Rank
|US
|57.19%
|-151.11%
|427.75%
|76.08%
|Non US
|19.16%
|-368.56%
|121.47%
|16.86%
|GLSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.02%
|6.46%
|82.57%
|Management Fee
|0.56%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|40.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GLSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GLSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|9.00%
|GLSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLSSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.56%
|0.00%
|38.83%
|23.14%
|GLSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GLSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLSSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.17%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|44.66%
|GLSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2017
5.35
5.4%
Mr. Kelly has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since January 2016 and a Portfolio Manager of the firm and Co-Head of the Global Debt Team since March 2015. He was a Vice President of the firm from March 2015 through January 2016. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Kelly was at BlackRock Inc., where he was Deputy Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income from June 2012 to January 2015. Mr. Kelly was also a portfolio manager and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Emerging Markets at Fisher Francis Trees and Watts, a BNP Paribas Investment Partner, from February 2008 to April 2012. Chris holds a B.A. from Macalester College and a Masters in international affairs from Columbia University. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2018
4.35
4.4%
Hemant Baijal (lead manager), Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2019 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Fund’s operations, Mr. Baijal managed the predecessor fund since 2018 and was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2011. Hemant Baijal leads the Global Fixed Income team. He is the lead portfolio manager at Oppenheimer. Prior to joining the firm, Hemant co-founded Six Seasons Global Asset Management, where he served as partner and portfolio manager with a focus on fixed income macro strategies. Before his role at Six Seasons, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Aravali Partners, LLC., where he focused on absolute return and interest rate hedging strategies. Previously, Hemant was a partner and portfolio manager at Havell Capital Management, LLC., where he focused on fixed income macro and relative value strategies. Earlier in his career, Hemant was a senior portfolio manager for international, global and multi-sector fixed income portfolios at Neuberger Berman. He has also held positions at Banca Di Roma, The First Boston Corporation and Merrill Lynch and Co. Hemant holds a B.A. from the University of Delhi and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|28.02
|5.49
|3.03
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...