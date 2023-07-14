Hemant Baijal (lead manager), Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2019 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Fund’s operations, Mr. Baijal managed the predecessor fund since 2018 and was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2011. Hemant Baijal leads the Global Fixed Income team. He is the lead portfolio manager at Oppenheimer. Prior to joining the firm, Hemant co-founded Six Seasons Global Asset Management, where he served as partner and portfolio manager with a focus on fixed income macro strategies. Before his role at Six Seasons, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Aravali Partners, LLC., where he focused on absolute return and interest rate hedging strategies. Previously, Hemant was a partner and portfolio manager at Havell Capital Management, LLC., where he focused on fixed income macro and relative value strategies. Earlier in his career, Hemant was a senior portfolio manager for international, global and multi-sector fixed income portfolios at Neuberger Berman. He has also held positions at Banca Di Roma, The First Boston Corporation and Merrill Lynch and Co. Hemant holds a B.A. from the University of Delhi and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.