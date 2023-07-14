Home
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund

mutual fund
GLCRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.26 +0.04 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GCGIX) Primary A (GLCGX) S (GSCLX) C (GLCCX) Retirement (GLCRX) Inv (GLCTX) Retirement (GLCUX) Other (GMZPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

28.6%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

Net Assets

$1.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 214.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GLCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Len Ioffe

Fund Description

GLCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% -41.7% 64.0% 47.00%
1 Yr 0.7% -46.2% 77.9% 93.10%
3 Yr -11.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 91.78%
5 Yr -5.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 88.00%
10 Yr 3.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 48.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -85.9% 81.6% 85.03%
2021 -6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 91.97%
2020 5.9% -13.0% 34.8% 73.59%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 54.76%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 63.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% -41.7% 64.0% 44.95%
1 Yr 0.7% -46.2% 77.9% 88.74%
3 Yr -11.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 91.67%
5 Yr -3.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 85.10%
10 Yr 5.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 64.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -85.9% 81.6% 85.03%
2021 -6.9% -31.0% 26.7% 91.97%
2020 5.9% -13.0% 34.8% 73.59%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 54.76%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 3.1% 42.04%

NAV & Total Return History

GLCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLCRX Category Low Category High GLCRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.08 B 189 K 222 B 51.85%
Number of Holdings 96 2 3509 26.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 673 M -1.37 M 104 B 48.72%
Weighting of Top 10 49.47% 11.4% 116.5% 33.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 11.56%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.93%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.33%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.54%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.99%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.48%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.68%
  8. Adobe Inc 2.35%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 2.19%
  10. AbbVie Inc 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLCRX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 2.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 25.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 30.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 21.27%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 93.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 19.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLCRX % Rank
Technology 		42.28% 0.00% 65.70% 16.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.58% 0.00% 62.57% 25.56%
Communication Services 		12.64% 0.00% 66.40% 24.90%
Healthcare 		11.50% 0.00% 39.76% 60.84%
Financial Services 		6.73% 0.00% 43.06% 73.12%
Industrials 		3.23% 0.00% 30.65% 80.96%
Real Estate 		2.80% 0.00% 16.05% 17.48%
Consumer Defense 		1.23% 0.00% 25.50% 79.31%
Basic Materials 		1.02% 0.00% 18.91% 54.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 44.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 63.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLCRX % Rank
US 		100.00% 34.69% 100.00% 0.41%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 89.45%

GLCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 20.29% 31.65%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 23.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 65.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GLCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 214.00% 0.00% 316.74% 98.60%

GLCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLCRX Category Low Category High GLCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 31.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLCRX Category Low Category High GLCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -6.13% 1.75% 61.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2011

10.7

10.7%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2013

9.24

9.2%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

Takashi Suwabe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

