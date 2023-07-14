Home
Trending ETFs

GLBFX (Mutual Fund)

GLBFX (Mutual Fund)

GL Beyond Income Fund

GLBFX | Fund

$0.41

-

0.00%

4.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.7%

1 yr return

-6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-29.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

16.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

GL Beyond Income Fund

GLBFX | Fund

$0.41

-

0.00%

4.00%

GLBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -29.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio 10.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GL Beyond Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GL
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Thibeault

Fund Description

GLBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.7% -7.2% 18.1% 98.03%
1 Yr -6.8% -18.7% 21.2% 94.08%
3 Yr -23.6%* -23.6% 52.8% 100.00%
5 Yr -29.7%* -29.7% 29.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -27.4%* -27.4% 13.2% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -31.8% 18.4% 24.35%
2021 -14.3% -14.3% 15.8% 100.00%
2020 -20.2% -20.2% 60.6% 100.00%
2019 -10.2% -10.2% 3.6% 100.00%
2018 -12.3% -12.3% 0.7% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.7% -11.7% 18.1% 97.05%
1 Yr -6.8% -18.7% 38.5% 93.53%
3 Yr -23.6%* -23.6% 52.8% 100.00%
5 Yr -29.7%* -29.7% 30.1% 100.00%
10 Yr -27.4%* -27.4% 16.4% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -31.8% 18.4% 24.35%
2021 -14.3% -14.3% 15.8% 100.00%
2020 -20.2% -20.2% 60.6% 100.00%
2019 -10.2% -10.2% 3.6% 100.00%
2018 -12.3% -12.3% 1.5% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

GLBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLBFX Category Low Category High GLBFX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 1728 2 8175 7.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.76 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 88.37%
Weighting of Top 10 16.54% 4.3% 105.0% 70.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  2. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  3. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  4. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  5. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  6. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  7. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  8. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  9. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%
  10. Laoh2 Capital Llc 3.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLBFX % Rank
Bonds 		89.30% -150.81% 180.51% 44.33%
Cash 		10.79% -261.12% 258.91% 35.90%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 69.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 56.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 85.90%
Other 		-0.09% -25.82% 276.99% 93.02%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLBFX % Rank
Corporate 		88.87% 0.00% 97.25% 1.46%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.82% 0.00% 100.00% 41.11%
Securitized 		0.29% 0.00% 99.65% 89.34%
Government 		0.02% 0.00% 99.43% 85.26%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 62.39%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 43.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLBFX % Rank
US 		67.94% -151.11% 194.51% 47.67%
Non US 		21.36% -136.75% 104.82% 39.68%

GLBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.00% 0.01% 26.65% 2.07%
Management Fee 2.25% 0.00% 2.29% 99.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 0.75%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 632.00% 3.07%

GLBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLBFX Category Low Category High GLBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 90.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLBFX Category Low Category High GLBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 10.10% -1.55% 11.51% 0.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

GLBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Thibeault

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2012

10.19

10.2%

Dan Thibeault, Managing Director and co-portfolio manager of GL Capital. Mr. Thibeault has served as Managing Director of the Adviser, assisting in the execution of investment strategies and marketing, since it was formed in November 2011. Additionally, Mr. Thibeault serves as President and CEO of Graduate Leverage, LLC, where he directs marketing and investment strategy and investment selection, a position held since 2003. Mr. Thibeault graduated from Dartmouth College in 1998, after which he joined the fixed income group at Goldman Sachs. Following his tenure at Goldman Sachs, he worked in GE Capital's Private Equity group, where he conducted strategic investments for the firm. He then enrolled at Harvard Business School where he received his MBA in 2005. During his time at Harvard Business School, he and a few of his classmates identified an unfulfilled need for financial advisory support for graduate students, specifically as it related to managing their student loan debt. After conducting a field study project, the team founded Graduate Leverage, LLC in 2003 with the goal of helping fellow students lower the cost of their student loan debt. Mr. Thibeault has been featured in and contributed to many publications, including U.S. News and World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Week magazine.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

