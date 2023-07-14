Dan Thibeault, Managing Director and co-portfolio manager of GL Capital. Mr. Thibeault has served as Managing Director of the Adviser, assisting in the execution of investment strategies and marketing, since it was formed in November 2011. Additionally, Mr. Thibeault serves as President and CEO of Graduate Leverage, LLC, where he directs marketing and investment strategy and investment selection, a position held since 2003. Mr. Thibeault graduated from Dartmouth College in 1998, after which he joined the fixed income group at Goldman Sachs. Following his tenure at Goldman Sachs, he worked in GE Capital's Private Equity group, where he conducted strategic investments for the firm. He then enrolled at Harvard Business School where he received his MBA in 2005. During his time at Harvard Business School, he and a few of his classmates identified an unfulfilled need for financial advisory support for graduate students, specifically as it related to managing their student loan debt. After conducting a field study project, the team founded Graduate Leverage, LLC in 2003 with the goal of helping fellow students lower the cost of their student loan debt. Mr. Thibeault has been featured in and contributed to many publications, including U.S. News and World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Week magazine.