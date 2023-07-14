Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-4.7%
1 yr return
-6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-23.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-29.7%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
16.5%
Expense Ratio 4.00%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|GLBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.7%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|98.03%
|1 Yr
|-6.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|94.08%
|3 Yr
|-23.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-29.7%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-27.4%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|24.35%
|2021
|-14.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|100.00%
|2020
|-20.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|100.00%
|2019
|-10.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|100.00%
|2018
|-12.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|100.00%
|Period
|GLBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.7%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|97.05%
|1 Yr
|-6.8%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|93.53%
|3 Yr
|-23.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-29.7%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-27.4%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|24.35%
|2021
|-14.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|100.00%
|2020
|-20.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|100.00%
|2019
|-10.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|100.00%
|2018
|-12.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|100.00%
|GLBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1728
|2
|8175
|7.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.76 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|88.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.54%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|70.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBFX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.30%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|44.33%
|Cash
|10.79%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|35.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|69.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|56.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|85.90%
|Other
|-0.09%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|93.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBFX % Rank
|Corporate
|88.87%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|1.46%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.11%
|Securitized
|0.29%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|89.34%
|Government
|0.02%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|85.26%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|62.39%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|43.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBFX % Rank
|US
|67.94%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|47.67%
|Non US
|21.36%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|39.68%
|GLBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.00%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|2.07%
|Management Fee
|2.25%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|99.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GLBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|0.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GLBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|3.07%
|GLBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|90.31%
|GLBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GLBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|10.10%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|0.72%
|GLBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 14, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2019
|$0.160
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.200
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.200
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.287
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.260
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.256
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.273
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.283
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.195
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2012
10.19
10.2%
Dan Thibeault, Managing Director and co-portfolio manager of GL Capital. Mr. Thibeault has served as Managing Director of the Adviser, assisting in the execution of investment strategies and marketing, since it was formed in November 2011. Additionally, Mr. Thibeault serves as President and CEO of Graduate Leverage, LLC, where he directs marketing and investment strategy and investment selection, a position held since 2003. Mr. Thibeault graduated from Dartmouth College in 1998, after which he joined the fixed income group at Goldman Sachs. Following his tenure at Goldman Sachs, he worked in GE Capital's Private Equity group, where he conducted strategic investments for the firm. He then enrolled at Harvard Business School where he received his MBA in 2005. During his time at Harvard Business School, he and a few of his classmates identified an unfulfilled need for financial advisory support for graduate students, specifically as it related to managing their student loan debt. After conducting a field study project, the team founded Graduate Leverage, LLC in 2003 with the goal of helping fellow students lower the cost of their student loan debt. Mr. Thibeault has been featured in and contributed to many publications, including U.S. News and World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Week magazine.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
