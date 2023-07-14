Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration Fund

GIYIX | Fund

$9.75

$881 M

5.83%

$0.57

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$881 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 122.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIYIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    B. Scott Minerd

Fund Description

GIYIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -1.1% 3.6% 21.40%
1 Yr 1.1% -5.2% 7.0% 28.38%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 71.23%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% 55.17%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.8% -6.3% 2.3% 73.76%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 73.49%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 54.59%
2019 0.0% -0.3% 2.6% 89.74%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -3.2% 2.9% 14.41%
1 Yr 1.1% -5.2% 3.0% 13.97%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 70.24%
5 Yr N/A* -10.9% 2.6% 52.71%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.8% -6.3% 2.3% 73.30%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 73.49%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 54.59%
2019 0.0% -0.3% 2.6% 89.74%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GIYIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIYIX Category Low Category High GIYIX % Rank
Net Assets 881 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 54.59%
Number of Holdings 351 1 3396 49.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M -200 M 16.1 B 49.56%
Weighting of Top 10 16.01% 2.6% 103.2% 60.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  2. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  3. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  4. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  5. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  6. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  7. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  8. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  9. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%
  10. Uniform Mbs 30 Year 8.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIYIX % Rank
Bonds 		89.27% 0.00% 123.41% 33.33%
Cash 		9.81% -24.02% 100.00% 59.21%
Convertible Bonds 		1.70% 0.00% 15.25% 66.23%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 86.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.96%
Other 		-0.79% -10.38% 3.22% 99.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIYIX % Rank
Corporate 		52.85% 0.00% 99.91% 20.61%
Securitized 		39.10% 0.00% 100.00% 27.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.50% 0.00% 100.00% 85.09%
Government 		3.42% 0.00% 100.00% 38.60%
Derivative 		0.11% 0.00% 23.15% 10.09%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 70.39% 42.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIYIX % Rank
US 		75.47% 0.00% 100.00% 33.77%
Non US 		13.80% 0.00% 49.76% 40.35%

GIYIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.08% 18.10% 72.48%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 53.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GIYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 122.00% 0.00% 369.54% 92.67%

GIYIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIYIX Category Low Category High GIYIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.83% 0.00% 5.90% 20.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIYIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIYIX Category Low Category High GIYIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -1.30% 14.86% 17.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIYIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GIYIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

B. Scott Minerd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2014

8.23

8.2%

B. Scott Minerd, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Minerd joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in May 1998. Mr. Minerd leads Guggenheim Partners' research on global macroeconomics and guides the firm’s investment strategies.Previously, Mr. Minerd was a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. Prior to that, Mr. Minerd was Morgan Stanley’s London based European Capital Markets Products Trading and Risk Manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Mr. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the public accounting firm of Price Waterhouse. Mr. Minerd is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, helping advise the NY Fed President and senior management at the bank about the current financial markets and ways the public and private sectors can better understand and mitigate systematic risks. Mr. Minerd also works with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), advising on research and analysis of private sector infrastructure investment, and is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC, where he shares insights on today’s financial climate. Mr. Minerd holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and has completed graduate work at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Steven Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Steve Brown, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners and Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Series E since 2016. Mr. Brown joined Guggenheim Investments in 2010 and is a Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Partners' Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. He works with the Chief Investment Officers and other members of the Portfolio Management team to develop and execute portfolio strategy. Additionally, he works closely with the Sector Teams and Portfolio Construction Group. Prior to joining Portfolio Management in 2012, Brown worked in Guggenheim Partners' Asset Backed Securities group. His responsibilities on that team included trading and evaluating investment opportunities and monitoring credit performance. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners in 2010, Mr. Brown held roles within structured products at ABN AMRO and Bank of America in Chicago and London. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Anne Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2014

8.23

8.2%

Anne B. Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Ms. Walsh joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2007 is also the head of the Portfolio Construction Group and Portfolio Management. She oversees more than $185 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, Credit, Municipals, and Structured Securities. She is responsible for portfolio design, strategy, sector allocation and risk management, as well as conveying Guggenheim Partners' macroeconomic outlook to Portfolio Managers and fixed income Sector Specialists. Ms. Walsh specializes in liability-driven portfolio management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, she served as Chief Investment Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, and also held roles at Zurich Scudder Investments, Lincoln Investment Management and American Bankers Insurance Group. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Walsh received her BSBA and MBA from Auburn University and her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Kris Dorr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Ms. Dorr is a Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim. Ms. Dorr joined Guggenheim in 2011 as a portfolio manager and trader focusing on short duration cash management where she is responsible for investing the liquidity portion of several mutual funds, ETFs and affiliated funding vehicles. In this role, Ms. Dorr identifies and implements securities appropriate for inclusion into each mandate utilizing short-term money market and liquidity instruments. Additionally, Ms. Dorr works closely with product management, distribution and marketing to support growth of the funds. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Ms. Dorr was a senior portfolio manager within UBS Global Asset Management, where she was responsible for the management of multiple separate account fixed income portfolios for Institutional, Central Bank and Sovereign clients. Management of these assets included setting investment strategy, sector allocation and curve positioning. Ms. Dorr began her career as a trader in the Options Portfolio Service group at Kidder Peabody, later becoming a portfolio manager on several retail and institutional 2a-7 money market funds. Ms. Dorr brings more than 33 years of fixed income investment experience to the firm. Ms. Dorr holds a B.A. in Economics from Montclair State University.

Adam Bloch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

