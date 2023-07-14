Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Balanced Strategy Portfolio

GIPRX | Fund

$11.08

$550 M

1.95%

$0.22

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$550 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIPRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Balanced Strategy Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neill Nuttall

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of underlying funds that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter without considering or canvassing the universe of unaffiliated funds available, and may also invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”). Some of the Underlying Funds invest primarily in fixed income or money market instruments (the “Underlying Fixed Income Funds”), some of the Underlying Funds invest primarily in equity securities (the “Underlying Equity Funds”), and other Underlying Funds invest dynamically across equity, fixed income, commodity and other markets through a managed-volatility or trend-following approach (the “Underlying Dynamic Funds”).Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 50% (which allocation could be increased by 30% or decreased by 25%) of its assets in Underlying Fixed Income Funds, approximately 15% (which allocation could be increased by 5% or decreased by 15%) of its assets in the Underlying Dynamic Funds, and approximately 35% (which allocation could be increased by 25% or decreased by 30%) of its assets in Underlying Equity Funds. The allocation will be measured at the time of rebalance. Generally, the Investment Adviser rebalances the Fund approximately monthly, but the Fund can be rebalanced more or less frequently at the discretion of the Investment Adviser based on the market environment and its macro views. Unless otherwise stated herein, the Fund’s investment in any of the Underlying Funds may exceed 25% of its assets. The Investment Adviser expects that the Fund will invest a relatively significant percentage of its fixed income allocation in a combination of the Goldman Sachs High Yield Floating Rate, Goldman Sachs Short Duration Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs Global Core Fixed Income, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Debt, Goldman Sachs Local Emerging Markets Debt, Goldman Sachs High Yield and Goldman Sachs Financial Square Government Funds and the Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF; a relatively significant percentage of its equity allocation in a combination of the Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund, Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund, Small Cap Equity Insights Fund, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights, Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights, Goldman Sachs Global Real Estate Securities, Goldman Sachs Global Infrastructure, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Funds and the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs MarketBeta® International Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® International Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs MarketBeta®Emerging Markets Equity ETF, and Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Emerging Markets Equity ETF; and a relatively significant percentage of its dynamic allocation in the Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund.The Fund may also use derivatives (including (i) futures contracts, including futures based on equity or fixed income indices, and interest rate futures; (ii) options, including long and short positions in call options and put options on indices, individual securities or currencies and options on futures contracts; and (iii) currency forwards, and non-deliverable forwards) to gain exposure to securities in which the Underlying Funds invest. The Fund may use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.The Fund’s blended benchmark is the Balanced Strategy Composite Index, as discussed further under “Performance.”THE PARTICULAR UNDERLYING FUNDS IN WHICH THE FUND MAY INVEST, THE EQUITY/FIXED INCOME TARGETS AND RANGES AND INVESTMENTS IN EACH UNDERLYING FUND MAY BE CHANGED FROM TIME TO TIME WITHOUT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OR NOTICE.
Read More

GIPRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -12.3% 53.7% 42.56%
1 Yr 0.3% -18.8% 40.4% 57.85%
3 Yr -1.9%* -18.0% 15.9% 64.98%
5 Yr -0.4%* -13.4% 10.3% 45.98%
10 Yr 0.3%* -9.5% 4.1% 35.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -48.5% 15.7% 61.25%
2021 0.7% -10.0% 21.8% 61.09%
2020 2.8% -5.8% 15.2% 28.89%
2019 3.0% -2.2% 6.5% 38.81%
2018 -2.2% -6.8% 0.3% 57.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -23.0% 53.7% 41.74%
1 Yr 0.3% -18.8% 40.4% 55.37%
3 Yr -1.9%* -18.0% 15.9% 64.07%
5 Yr 0.2%* -13.4% 10.3% 32.24%
10 Yr 2.1%* -9.5% 6.2% 42.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -48.5% 15.7% 61.67%
2021 0.7% -10.0% 21.8% 60.67%
2020 2.8% -5.8% 15.2% 28.89%
2019 3.0% -2.2% 6.5% 39.27%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.3% 51.71%

NAV & Total Return History

GIPRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIPRX Category Low Category High GIPRX % Rank
Net Assets 550 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 35.95%
Number of Holdings 74 2 3255 38.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 514 M 349 K 12.1 B 30.99%
Weighting of Top 10 88.39% 22.9% 100.0% 29.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs Global Core Fxd Inc R6 26.17%
  2. Goldman Sachs Tactical Exposure R6 15.81%
  3. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 9.92%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Mar19 7.92%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Mar19 7.92%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Mar19 7.92%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Mar19 7.92%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Mar19 7.92%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Mar19 7.92%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Mar19 7.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIPRX % Rank
Bonds 		49.40% 0.00% 106.59% 29.75%
Stocks 		44.02% 0.00% 238.38% 53.31%
Cash 		4.36% -65.52% 88.88% 62.40%
Convertible Bonds 		2.04% 0.00% 8.92% 4.96%
Other 		0.18% -72.87% 73.78% 53.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 86.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIPRX % Rank
Technology 		18.03% 0.00% 85.77% 43.41%
Financial Services 		13.44% 0.00% 98.22% 41.46%
Healthcare 		10.85% 0.00% 38.63% 61.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.83% 0.00% 25.83% 30.73%
Industrials 		10.22% 0.00% 23.85% 40.49%
Energy 		7.90% 0.00% 60.89% 27.32%
Consumer Defense 		7.12% 0.00% 37.51% 43.41%
Communication Services 		6.45% 0.00% 21.61% 40.98%
Real Estate 		6.27% 0.00% 99.45% 30.73%
Basic Materials 		4.73% 0.00% 56.73% 40.49%
Utilities 		4.15% 0.00% 91.12% 35.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIPRX % Rank
US 		24.69% -1.19% 235.84% 62.81%
Non US 		19.33% -6.82% 98.11% 21.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIPRX % Rank
Corporate 		32.39% 0.00% 98.28% 16.53%
Government 		27.63% 0.00% 99.78% 49.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.21% -72.56% 100.00% 62.40%
Securitized 		13.52% 0.00% 52.99% 9.09%
Derivative 		1.12% 0.00% 71.81% 30.99%
Municipal 		0.13% 0.00% 19.13% 16.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIPRX % Rank
US 		31.68% -17.22% 99.80% 31.82%
Non US 		17.72% -2.67% 63.37% 21.49%

GIPRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.21% 4.40% 82.70%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.50% 7.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 76.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 1.75% 441.00% 11.73%

GIPRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIPRX Category Low Category High GIPRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.95% 0.00% 43.06% 35.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIPRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIPRX Category Low Category High GIPRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -2.01% 13.72% 21.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIPRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIPRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neill Nuttall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2019

3.28

3.3%

Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.

Siwen Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo is a managing director and head of multi-asset funds and model portfolio management within the Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) Group in Goldman Sachs Asset Management, focusing on the US market. She joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Alexandra was a managing director and deputy head of global credit at MacKay Shields. She was also a member of the Investment Policy Committee, which formulated the group’s macroeconomic outlook and asset allocation decisions, and was responsible for the implementation of the investment process for the global credit team. She also served as a senior portfolio manager with oversight for the investment grade, high yield, global high yield and index strategies. Alexandra was a member of the firm’s Responsible Investing Advisory Committee and managed the ESG credit and multi-sector portfolios. Prior, she spent seven years at Vanguard as a manager on the taxable money market desk and as head of corporate credit risk for Vanguard’s fixed income index funds and ETFs. Alexandra earned a BA from Haverford College and a MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

