The investment strategies GMO pursues for the Fund are intended to complement the strategies it is pursuing for GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund and other accounts it manages. Accordingly, the Fund is not intended to serve as a standalone investment.

GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to determine the Fund’s strategic direction. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark. Depending on GMO’s outlook, the Fund may have exposure to any asset class (e.g., non-U.S. equity, U.S. equity, emerging country equity, emerging country debt, non-U.S. fixed income, U.S. fixed income, real estate, and commodities) and at times may be substantially invested in a single asset class. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. In addition, the Fund is not limited in its exposure to any particular market and may invest all of its assets in the securities of a limited number of companies in a single country and/or capitalization

range. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in industries that are subject to the same or similar risk factors. To the extent the Fund invests in fixed income securities, it may have significant exposure to fixed income instruments of any credit quality, including those that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”), and of any maturity or duration. The Fund also may make extensive use of short sales. GMO’s ability to shift investments among asset classes is not subject to any limits.

The Fund may utilize an event-driven strategy, investing primarily in equity securities of companies that GMO expects to experience a material corporate event or catalyst in the relative short-term. To implement this strategy, the Fund may invest in derivatives or sell securities short in an effort to protect against market fluctuations or other risks or to adjust long or short investment exposure to one or more asset classes or issuers.

As an alternative to investing directly in securities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives (e.g., selling put options on securities) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include options, futures, swap contracts, and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund’s foreign currency exposure may differ from the currency exposure of its securities. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund is not limited in its use of derivatives or in the total notional value of its derivative positions. Leverage is not a principal component of the Fund’s investment strategy. However, because of its derivative positions, the Fund may at times have gross investment exposure in excess of its net assets (i.e. the Fund may be leveraged), and therefore may be subject to higher risk of loss during those times than when the Fund is not leveraged. The Fund’s performance can depend substantially on the performance of assets or indices underlying its derivatives even though it does not own those assets or indices.

The Fund gains exposure to commodities and some other asset classes by investing through a wholly-owned subsidiary advised by GMO, which does not receive management or other fees for its services. The subsidiary invests primarily in commodity-related derivatives and fixed income instruments but also may invest in any other investment in which the Fund is permitted to invest directly. References in this Prospectus to action taken by the Fund refer to actions taken by the subsidiary as well as the Fund. The Fund does not invest directly in commodities and commodity-related derivatives.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, GMO may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents.

The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.