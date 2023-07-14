Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund

mutual fund
GILLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.54 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSLLX) Primary A (GALLX) C (GCLLX) Inst (GILLX) Retirement (GRLLX) Retirement (GFCUX) Other (GGZPX)
GILLX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.54 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSLLX) Primary A (GALLX) C (GCLLX) Inst (GILLX) Retirement (GRLLX) Retirement (GFCUX) Other (GGZPX)
GILLX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.54 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSLLX) Primary A (GALLX) C (GCLLX) Inst (GILLX) Retirement (GRLLX) Retirement (GFCUX) Other (GGZPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund

GILLX | Fund

$17.54

$41.8 M

0.71%

$0.12

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.4%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$41.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund

GILLX | Fund

$17.54

$41.8 M

0.71%

$0.12

1.46%

GILLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Barry

Fund Description

GILLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.4% -41.7% 64.0% 79.05%
1 Yr 17.2% -46.2% 77.9% 51.44%
3 Yr 8.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 11.73%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 22.07%
10 Yr 3.7%* -16.8% 19.6% 51.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -85.9% 81.6% 4.85%
2021 9.3% -31.0% 26.7% 16.74%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 84.60%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 50.97%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 63.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.4% -41.7% 64.0% 75.68%
1 Yr 17.2% -46.2% 77.9% 48.15%
3 Yr 8.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 11.80%
5 Yr 7.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 17.43%
10 Yr 11.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 17.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -85.9% 81.6% 4.85%
2021 9.3% -31.0% 26.7% 16.65%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 84.60%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 51.16%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 3.1% 44.71%

NAV & Total Return History

GILLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GILLX Category Low Category High GILLX % Rank
Net Assets 41.8 M 189 K 222 B 92.60%
Number of Holdings 131 2 3509 16.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 95.22%
Weighting of Top 10 29.29% 11.4% 116.5% 94.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.95%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.62%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.97%
  6. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 1.91%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.69%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.61%
  9. Tesla Inc 1.57%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GILLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 50.26% 104.50% 56.14%
Cash 		1.91% -10.83% 49.73% 41.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 89.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 89.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 88.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 88.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GILLX % Rank
Technology 		26.36% 0.00% 65.70% 79.39%
Healthcare 		13.91% 0.00% 39.76% 38.75%
Financial Services 		12.81% 0.00% 43.06% 23.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.28% 0.00% 62.57% 71.15%
Communication Services 		8.41% 0.00% 66.40% 72.71%
Industrials 		7.34% 0.00% 30.65% 36.69%
Consumer Defense 		5.95% 0.00% 25.50% 18.22%
Real Estate 		3.67% 0.00% 16.05% 11.71%
Energy 		3.61% 0.00% 41.09% 16.98%
Utilities 		2.86% 0.00% 16.07% 5.61%
Basic Materials 		2.80% 0.00% 18.91% 19.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GILLX % Rank
US 		94.63% 34.69% 100.00% 51.20%
Non US 		3.46% 0.00% 54.22% 46.41%

GILLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.01% 20.29% 18.47%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 34.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 316.74% 62.31%

GILLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GILLX Category Low Category High GILLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.71% 0.00% 41.07% 3.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GILLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GILLX Category Low Category High GILLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -6.13% 1.75% 5.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GILLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GILLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Barry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2008

14.34

14.3%

Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×