Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.4%
1 yr return
17.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$41.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.3%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GILLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|79.05%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|51.44%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|11.73%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|22.07%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|51.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|GILLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.85%
|2021
|9.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|16.74%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|84.60%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|50.97%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|63.39%
|GILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GILLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.8 M
|189 K
|222 B
|92.60%
|Number of Holdings
|131
|2
|3509
|16.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.6 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|95.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.29%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|94.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.09%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|56.14%
|Cash
|1.91%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|41.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|89.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|89.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|88.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|88.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILLX % Rank
|Technology
|26.36%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|79.39%
|Healthcare
|13.91%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|38.75%
|Financial Services
|12.81%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|23.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.28%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|71.15%
|Communication Services
|8.41%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|72.71%
|Industrials
|7.34%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|36.69%
|Consumer Defense
|5.95%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|18.22%
|Real Estate
|3.67%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|11.71%
|Energy
|3.61%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|16.98%
|Utilities
|2.86%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|5.61%
|Basic Materials
|2.80%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|19.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILLX % Rank
|US
|94.63%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|51.20%
|Non US
|3.46%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|46.41%
|GILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|18.47%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|34.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|62.31%
|GILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GILLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.71%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|3.69%
|GILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GILLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|5.39%
|GILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.622
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2008
14.34
14.3%
Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
