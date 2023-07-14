Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

GuideStone Funds International Equity Index Fund

mutual fund
GIIYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.28 -0.08 -0.7%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (GIIYX) Primary (GIIZX)
GIIYX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds International Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.28 -0.08 -0.7%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (GIIYX) Primary (GIIZX)
GIIYX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds International Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.28 -0.08 -0.7%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (GIIYX) Primary (GIIZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds International Equity Index Fund

GIIYX | Fund

$11.28

$745 M

2.28%

$0.26

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$745 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds International Equity Index Fund

GIIYX | Fund

$11.28

$745 M

2.28%

$0.26

0.22%

GIIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds International Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph LaPorta

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all, and normally at least 80% of its total assets, in the equity securities (primarily common stocks and stock index derivatives) included in the MSCI EAFE Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the MSCI EAFE Index.The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in derivative instruments, including exchange listed futures and foreign currency forward contracts, that are based on:The MSCI EAFE Index;Companies included in the MSCI EAFE Index; orStock indexes comparable to the MSCI EAFE Index.The MSCI EAFE Index is as an equity index which captures large- and mid-cap representation across developed market countries around the world, excluding the United States and Canada. The MSCI EAFE Index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. As of March 31, 2022, the MSCI EAFE Index consisted of 825constituents, representing the following 21 developed market countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.The Fund is passively managed, which means it tries to duplicate the investment composition and performance of the MSCI EAFE Index using computer programs and statistical procedures. As a result, the Sub-Adviser does not use traditional methods of fund investment management for the Fund, such as selecting securities on the basis of economic, financial and market analysis. Rather, the Sub-Adviser buys and sells securities in response to changes in the MSCI EAFE Index. Because the Fund has fees and transaction expenses (while the MSCI EAFE Index has none), returns are likely to be below those of the MSCI EAFE Index.Because the proportion of assets allocated to each country will approximate the relative country weights in the MSCI EAFE Index, more than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a single country (such as the United Kingdom and Japan). This may make the Fund’s performance more dependent upon the performance of a single country than if the Fund allocated its assets among issuers in a larger number of countries.The correlation between the Fund’s performance and the MSCI EAFE Index is expected to be greater than 98%. However, it could be lower in certain market environments and due to certain stocks that may be excluded from the Fund’s portfolio because of faith-based investment policies and restrictions (100% would indicate perfect correlation).Equity securities of foreign companies are predominantly traded on foreign stock exchanges in foreign currencies.The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar instruments, each of which represents ownership of underlying foreign securities denominated in currencies other than that of the country of incorporation. The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses one or more Sub-Advisers to manage its portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GIIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 2.1% 19.2% 31.35%
1 Yr 19.0% -20.6% 27.8% 37.02%
3 Yr 4.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 50.23%
5 Yr 1.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 36.03%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 52.67%
2021 2.3% -15.4% 9.4% 53.55%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 69.41%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 71.61%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 11.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -16.4% 19.2% 31.35%
1 Yr 19.0% -27.2% 27.8% 34.47%
3 Yr 4.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 49.08%
5 Yr 1.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 46.48%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 52.67%
2021 2.3% -15.4% 9.4% 53.55%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 69.41%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 71.61%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 20.98%

NAV & Total Return History

GIIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIIYX Category Low Category High GIIYX % Rank
Net Assets 745 M 1.02 M 369 B 49.86%
Number of Holdings 777 1 10801 15.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 141 M 0 34.5 B 54.35%
Weighting of Top 10 18.18% 1.9% 101.9% 66.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 5.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIIYX % Rank
Stocks 		95.73% 0.00% 122.60% 79.06%
Cash 		4.20% -65.15% 100.00% 16.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 4.18% 2.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 81.88%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 84.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 81.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIIYX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.86% 0.00% 47.75% 37.12%
Industrials 		15.30% 5.17% 99.49% 40.47%
Healthcare 		11.76% 0.00% 21.01% 48.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.61% 0.00% 36.36% 67.10%
Consumer Defense 		9.10% 0.00% 32.29% 54.29%
Technology 		8.74% 0.00% 36.32% 74.09%
Basic Materials 		8.50% 0.00% 23.86% 43.81%
Communication Services 		6.04% 0.00% 21.69% 48.47%
Energy 		5.12% 0.00% 16.89% 45.56%
Utilities 		3.85% 0.00% 13.68% 20.09%
Real Estate 		3.11% 0.00% 14.59% 18.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIIYX % Rank
Non US 		94.54% 0.00% 124.02% 58.49%
US 		1.19% -7.71% 68.98% 65.19%

GIIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.02% 26.51% 90.79%
Management Fee 0.11% 0.00% 1.60% 9.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

GIIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 2.00% 247.00% 22.31%

GIIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIIYX Category Low Category High GIIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.28% 0.00% 13.15% 14.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIIYX Category Low Category High GIIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.52% -0.93% 6.38% 15.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph LaPorta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2016

5.94

5.9%

Joseph LaPorta has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc since 2015, and prior to that, he was at The Northern Trust Company serving as Second Vice President, Portfolio Manager.

Aodhagán Byrne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2016

5.94

5.9%

Mr. Byrne leads the North American equity portfolios team and joined the Legal & General in 2014. Prior to that, he spent two years with the Legal & General Investment Management Index Team. Prior to 2012, he was an index fund manager at Irish Life Investment Managers.

Michael O’Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. O’Connor serves as the back-up portfolio manager for International mandates and has been with LGIMA since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Head of International Equity at The Northern Trust Company.

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Craig Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Craig Parker, CFA, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Parker serves as the back-up portfolio manager for North American mandates, has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. since 2014 and transitioned from serving as an Operational Risk Analyst to the portfolio management team in 2018.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×