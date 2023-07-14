• Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all, and normally at least 80% of its total assets, in the equity securities (primarily common stocks and stock index derivatives) included in the MSCI EAFE Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the MSCI EAFE Index. • The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in derivative instruments, including exchange listed futures and foreign currency forward contracts, that are based on: • The MSCI EAFE Index; • Companies included in the MSCI EAFE Index; or • Stock indexes comparable to the MSCI EAFE Index. • The MSCI EAFE Index is as an equity index which captures large- and mid-cap representation across developed market countries around the world, excluding the United States and Canada. The MSCI EAFE Index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. As of March 31, 2022, the MSCI EAFE Index consisted of 825 constituents, representing the following 21 developed market countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. • The Fund is passively managed, which means it tries to duplicate the investment composition and performance of the MSCI EAFE Index using computer programs and statistical procedures. As a result, the Sub-Adviser does not use traditional methods of fund investment management for the Fund, such as selecting securities on the basis of economic, financial and market analysis. Rather, the Sub-Adviser buys and sells securities in response to changes in the MSCI EAFE Index. Because the Fund has fees and transaction expenses (while the MSCI EAFE Index has none), returns are likely to be below those of the MSCI EAFE Index. • Because the proportion of assets allocated to each country will approximate the relative country weights in the MSCI EAFE Index, more than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a single country (such as the United Kingdom and Japan). This may make the Fund’s performance more dependent upon the performance of a single country than if the Fund allocated its assets among issuers in a larger number of countries. • The correlation between the Fund’s performance and the MSCI EAFE Index is expected to be greater than 98%. However, it could be lower in certain market environments and due to certain stocks that may be excluded from the Fund’s portfolio because of faith-based investment policies and restrictions (100% would indicate perfect correlation). • Equity securities of foreign companies are predominantly traded on foreign stock exchanges in foreign currencies. • The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar instruments, each of which represents ownership of underlying foreign securities denominated in currencies other than that of the country of incorporation. The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts. • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • The Fund uses one or more Sub-Advisers to manage its portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.