Trending ETFs

GHTMX (Mutual Fund)

GHTMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$766 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 162.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GHTMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs International Tax- Managed Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Monali Vora

Fund Description

GHTMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% 2.1% 19.2% 26.81%
1 Yr 18.4% -20.6% 27.8% 41.13%
3 Yr 5.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 23.91%
5 Yr 1.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 33.44%
10 Yr 3.3%* -6.0% 9.9% 8.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 48.92%
2021 4.4% -15.4% 9.4% 20.71%
2020 2.8% -10.4% 121.9% 45.66%
2019 3.9% -0.5% 8.5% 78.87%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% -0.7% 48.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -16.4% 19.2% 26.81%
1 Yr 18.4% -27.2% 27.8% 38.01%
3 Yr 5.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 22.78%
5 Yr 1.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 42.95%
10 Yr 4.4%* -2.6% 10.2% 11.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 48.92%
2021 4.4% -15.4% 9.4% 20.71%
2020 2.8% -10.4% 121.9% 45.66%
2019 3.9% -0.5% 8.5% 78.87%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% -0.7% 59.97%

NAV & Total Return History

GHTMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GHTMX Category Low Category High GHTMX % Rank
Net Assets 766 M 1.02 M 369 B 47.73%
Number of Holdings 271 1 10801 34.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 119 M 0 34.5 B 57.63%
Weighting of Top 10 15.23% 1.9% 101.9% 77.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 3.22%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GHTMX % Rank
Stocks 		100.04% 0.00% 122.60% 3.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 33.52%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 56.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 27.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 34.62%
Cash 		-0.04% -65.15% 100.00% 93.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHTMX % Rank
Industrials 		17.64% 5.17% 99.49% 15.72%
Financial Services 		16.19% 0.00% 47.75% 71.03%
Healthcare 		12.95% 0.00% 21.01% 38.28%
Consumer Defense 		10.17% 0.00% 32.29% 39.74%
Basic Materials 		9.78% 0.00% 23.86% 16.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.76% 0.00% 36.36% 76.56%
Technology 		8.36% 0.00% 36.32% 82.53%
Utilities 		4.59% 0.00% 13.68% 13.83%
Real Estate 		4.58% 0.00% 14.59% 7.13%
Communication Services 		3.86% 0.00% 21.69% 83.55%
Energy 		3.13% 0.00% 16.89% 77.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHTMX % Rank
Non US 		99.42% 0.00% 124.02% 7.42%
US 		0.62% -7.71% 68.98% 84.88%

GHTMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.02% 26.51% 52.92%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.60% 88.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

GHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GHTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 162.00% 2.00% 247.00% 96.58%

GHTMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GHTMX Category Low Category High GHTMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.11% 0.00% 13.15% 66.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GHTMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GHTMX Category Low Category High GHTMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.65% -0.93% 6.38% 9.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GHTMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GHTMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Monali Vora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Monali Vora is a member of the Customized Beta Strategies team. Prior to working in the Customized Beta Strategies team, she spent six years as a member of the QIS Equity Portfolio Implementation team. Ms. Vora joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2000. She received her Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo in 2000.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

John Sienkiewicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2020

2.1

2.1%

Mr. Sienkiewicz joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2009.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

