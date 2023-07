The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises (“U.S. Government Securities”), including agency issued adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities or other mortgage-related securities (“Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities”) and in repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities. The remainder of the Fund’s Net Assets may be invested in non-government securities such as privately issued adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities or other mortgage-related securities (“Private Mortgage-Backed Securities” and, together with Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, “Mortgage-Backed Securities”), asset-backed securities and corporate securities. The Fund also intends to invest in derivatives, including (but not limited to) futures, swaps, options on swaps and other derivative instruments, which are used primarily to hedge the Fund’s portfolio risks, manage the Fund’s duration and/or gain exposure to certain fixed income securities. 100% of the Fund’s portfolio will be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated securities. The Fund may gain exposure to Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities through several methods, including by utilizing to-be-announced (“TBA”) agreements in Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities or through the use of reverse repurchase agreements. TBA agreements for Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities are standardized contracts for future delivery of fixed-rate mortgage pass-through securities in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until shortly before settlement. A reverse repurchase agreement enables the Fund to gain exposure to specified pools of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities by purchasing them on a forward settling basis and using the proceeds of the reverse repurchase agreement to settle the trade. The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to fixed income investments through investments in affiliated or unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. Government Securities must be rated AAA or Aaa by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) at the time of purchase, or, if unrated, must be determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund’s target duration range under normal interest rate conditions is expected to approximate that of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Government/Mortgage Index, plus or minus one year, and over the past five years ended June 30, 2021, the duration of this index has ranged between 2.81 and 6.30 years. “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price to changes in interest rates. For example, if market interest rates increase by 1%, the market price of a debt security with a positive duration of 3 years will generally decrease by approximately 3%. Conversely, a 1% decline in market interest rates will generally result in an increase of approximately 3% of that security’s market price. The Fund’s benchmark index is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Government/Mortgage Index. Fixed Income Investment Philosophy: Our process: ■ Combines diversified sources of return by employing multiple strategies ■ Takes a global perspective to seek to uncover relative value opportunities ■ Considers a wide range of factors as part of the fundamental investment process, which may include environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors ■ Employs focused specialist teams to seek to identify short-term mis-pricings and incorporate long-term views ■ Emphasizes a risk-aware approach as we view risk management as both an offensive and defensive tool No one factor or consideration is determinative in the fundamental investment process.