GGSYX (Mutual Fund)

Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.59 -0.03 -0.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (GGSOX) Primary Inst (GGSYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund

GGSYX | Fund

$15.59

$311 M

0.16%

$0.03

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$311 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund

GGSYX | Fund

$15.59

$311 M

0.16%

$0.03

0.96%

GGSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Grandeur Peak Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    15936857
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Pearce

Fund Description

Through October 30, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will be in effect:

The Fund invests primarily in foreign and domestic companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies with market capitalizations of more than $1.5 billion at the time of purchase.

The Fund will invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities issued by companies that are economically tied to countries outside the United States. The Adviser generally considers a company to be economically tied to a market based on where the company is organized, headquartered, has its primary stock exchange listing, or has substantial concentration of assets or revenues. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets in securities issued by companies economically tied to emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier markets are those countries currently excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed markets.

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes to be best-in-class among their global peers. This fundamental analysis generally includes

studying the company, its industry, and its competitors, as well as talking with the management team. The Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential and sustainability, which includes understanding its approach to environmental, social and governance issues. The Adviser travels extensively to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do, and expects to talk with senior management.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. At times, the Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The Adviser invests in what it believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings in regions, countries, or industries. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors and geographic regions based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors or regions.

Effective October 31, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will replace the previous principal investment strategies of the Fund in their entirety:

The Fund invests primarily in foreign and domestic companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies with market capitalizations of more than $1.5 billion at the time of purchase.

The Fund will invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities issued by companies that are economically tied to countries outside the United States. The Adviser considers a company to be economically tied to a country if at least one of the following attributes exists: the company (1) is organized in such country, (2) is headquartered in such country, (3) has its primary stock exchange listing in a market located in such country, or (4) during the company’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in such country or has at least 50% of its assets in such country. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets in securities issued by companies economically tied to emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier markets are those countries currently excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed markets.

The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes are among the highest quality in their global peer group. This fundamental analysis generally includes a study of the company’s financial performance, its management, its competitors, its industry, its competitive advantage, its approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, the geographic region(s) to which it is economically tied and talking with the management team. In performing such analysis, the Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential. The Adviser also travels on an as-needed basis to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and expects to speak directly with senior management.

The ESG criteria described above are collectively one of many factors that the Adviser uses as part of its fundamental analysis of a company. In analyzing a company’s approach to these ESG criteria, the Adviser assesses a number of factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include factors that the Adviser believes are relevant, such as: local economic development priorities, shareholder rights, management oversight and transparency, board membership and structure, accounting standards, environmental policies, social justice policies, and labor relations. These factors are assessed quantitatively and qualitatively, as applicable, through the Adviser’s research and engagement process.

The Adviser incorporates the results of this analysis into its overall decision-making but does not specifically include or exclude a particular company solely based on the Adviser’s assessment of that company’s ESG factors. The Adviser generally applies this ESG analysis to companies in which the Fund invests, but not to the cash or cash equivalent positions in the Fund’s portfolio.

Because incorporating ESG considerations into the investment research process involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the Adviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria.

The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. At times, the Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

The Adviser invests in what it believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings in regions, countries, or industries. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors and geographic regions based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors or regions.

Read More

GGSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -44.3% 9.5% 88.46%
1 Yr 4.1% -51.1% 24.7% 45.16%
3 Yr -3.3%* -6.4% 28.0% 25.00%
5 Yr 0.1%* -4.2% 18.3% 16.00%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -50.5% 18.8% 17.57%
2021 4.7% -27.4% 103.5% 25.17%
2020 11.0% 3.5% 66.4% 11.43%
2019 6.8% -64.5% 5.6% 32.54%
2018 -3.8% -9.3% 49.7% 17.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -44.3% 9.5% 88.46%
1 Yr 4.1% -51.1% 24.7% 38.06%
3 Yr -3.3%* -6.4% 28.0% 25.00%
5 Yr 0.8%* -4.2% 18.3% 15.20%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -50.6% 18.8% 17.57%
2021 4.7% -27.4% 103.5% 25.17%
2020 11.0% 3.5% 66.4% 11.43%
2019 6.8% -64.5% 5.6% 27.78%
2018 -3.2% -9.3% 53.2% 19.81%

NAV & Total Return History

GGSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGSYX Category Low Category High GGSYX % Rank
Net Assets 311 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 28.13%
Number of Holdings 141 31 9561 28.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 96.7 M 452 K 5.44 B 30.00%
Weighting of Top 10 24.54% 4.2% 63.4% 41.88%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGSYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.75% 40.59% 104.41% 27.50%
Cash 		0.83% -4.41% 47.07% 75.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.29% 0.00% 1.04% 16.25%
Other 		0.12% -7.94% 19.71% 35.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 7.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 10.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGSYX % Rank
Technology 		34.72% 0.00% 93.40% 12.50%
Financial Services 		22.39% 0.00% 75.07% 8.13%
Healthcare 		14.37% 0.00% 28.38% 37.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.55% 0.00% 71.20% 56.88%
Industrials 		8.59% 0.00% 53.77% 88.75%
Consumer Defense 		5.33% 0.00% 52.28% 40.00%
Real Estate 		1.78% 0.00% 43.48% 73.13%
Communication Services 		1.26% 0.00% 23.15% 74.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 65.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 56.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 87.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGSYX % Rank
Non US 		52.09% 12.39% 83.06% 24.38%
US 		46.66% 6.76% 79.19% 58.13%

GGSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.43% 2.93% 71.88%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.30% 1.25% 43.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GGSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 11.54%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 7.00% 145.00% 68.89%

GGSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGSYX Category Low Category High GGSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 14.18% 19.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGSYX Category Low Category High GGSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -1.92% 6.98% 38.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Pearce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Mr. Pearce, CIO and Portfolio Manager, has been a senior research analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, with a specialty focus on the financial sector, since the firm’s inception in 2011. Prior to Grandeur Peak, Mr. Pearce was a junior and later senior research analyst at Wasatch Advisors from 2005-2009. In 2010, Mr. Pearce interned at Thornburg Investment Management as a global equities analyst while earning his MBA. Mr. Pearce has a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Utah and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley. He holds the CFA designation, having passed each of the three levels on his first attempt. Mr. Pearce speaks Portuguese and lived in Brazil for two years.

Robert Gardiner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Robert T. Gardiner, CFA® is the CEO and Director of Research for Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Before founding Grandeur Peak Global Advisors in 2011, Mr. Gardiner had been a senior partner, principal shareholder and portfolio manager at Wasatch Advisors, Inc. Mr. Gardiner has been in the Investment Management industry since 1981 and involved in managing equity portfolios since 1986. Mr. Gardiner was a Director of Wasatch Advisors and a member of its Executive Management Team from 1994 to 2007. Mr. Gardiner graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Utah with a B.A. in Physics, a B.S. in Mathematics, and minors in Chemistry and French. He speaks French and lived in France for two years. Mr. Gardiner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Salt Lake City Society of Financial Analysts.

Brad Barth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Mr. Barth is Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, with a specialty focus on the financials sector globally. Mr. Barth joined Grandeur Peak in 2015 from Goldman Sachs, where he was an EMEA financial institutions analyst in the Credit Research Group for four years. In this role, he covered French and Benelux banks during the European sovereign debt crisis. Mr. Barth graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and received a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He is currently a doctoral candidate in Finance at the University of Utah.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

