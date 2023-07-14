Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$861 M
Holdings in Top 10
94.7%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|65.24%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|36.27%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|9.35%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|7.71%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|7.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|25.72%
|2021
|4.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|15.72%
|2020
|3.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|8.64%
|2019
|4.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|76.37%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|5.18%
|Period
|GGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|64.16%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|33.47%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|7.86%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|6.86%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|6.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|25.72%
|2021
|4.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|15.72%
|2020
|3.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|8.64%
|2019
|4.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|84.86%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|3.81%
|GGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|861 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|41.25%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|2
|10961
|74.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|870 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|22.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.68%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|11.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|85.68%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|8.77%
|Bonds
|16.62%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|83.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.19%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|63.26%
|Other
|0.14%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|36.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|89.14%
|Cash
|-2.64%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|55.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGSRX % Rank
|Technology
|19.88%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|20.59%
|Financial Services
|13.63%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|65.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.36%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|23.99%
|Healthcare
|11.29%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|43.31%
|Industrials
|10.35%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|47.35%
|Consumer Defense
|7.66%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|35.24%
|Communication Services
|6.77%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|41.83%
|Energy
|6.25%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|85.14%
|Real Estate
|4.71%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|46.07%
|Basic Materials
|4.62%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|57.54%
|Utilities
|3.48%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|46.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGSRX % Rank
|US
|50.05%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|8.77%
|Non US
|35.63%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|22.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGSRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|42.36%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|15.45%
|Government
|34.46%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|48.64%
|Corporate
|20.08%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|68.48%
|Securitized
|2.04%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|61.80%
|Derivative
|0.86%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|23.17%
|Municipal
|0.20%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|12.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGSRX % Rank
|US
|12.23%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|79.54%
|Non US
|4.39%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|66.39%
|GGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|38.41%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|13.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.54%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|3.11%
|GGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.11%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|81.91%
|GGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.31%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|27.23%
|GGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.324
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2019
3.28
3.3%
Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo is a managing director and head of multi-asset funds and model portfolio management within the Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) Group in Goldman Sachs Asset Management, focusing on the US market. She joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Alexandra was a managing director and deputy head of global credit at MacKay Shields. She was also a member of the Investment Policy Committee, which formulated the group’s macroeconomic outlook and asset allocation decisions, and was responsible for the implementation of the investment process for the global credit team. She also served as a senior portfolio manager with oversight for the investment grade, high yield, global high yield and index strategies. Alexandra was a member of the firm’s Responsible Investing Advisory Committee and managed the ESG credit and multi-sector portfolios. Prior, she spent seven years at Vanguard as a manager on the taxable money market desk and as head of corporate credit risk for Vanguard’s fixed income index funds and ETFs. Alexandra earned a BA from Haverford College and a MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
