Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund

mutual fund
GGRPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.63 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (GCCIX) Primary A (GSCAX) C (GSCCX) Inv (GCCTX) Retirement (GCCRX) Retirement (GCCUX) Other (GGRPX)
Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund

GGRPX | Fund

$8.63

$1.19 B

7.49%

$0.65

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

-9.1%

1 yr return

-18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$1.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund

GGRPX | Fund

$8.63

$1.19 B

7.49%

$0.65

0.72%

GGRPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Hyman

Fund Description

GGRPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.1% -46.9% 171.4% 92.70%
1 Yr -18.1% -73.2% 2035.5% 71.91%
3 Yr 8.1%* -20.3% 194.3% 56.57%
5 Yr -6.1%* -26.7% 80.8% 85.43%
10 Yr N/A* -21.7% 28.5% 80.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 4.7% -45.7% 2475.6% 34.06%
2021 7.1% -87.8% 170.8% 38.69%
2020 -8.4% -34.5% 58.1% 88.06%
2019 1.3% -22.1% 8.0% 64.39%
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.1% -27.1% 171.4% 95.48%
1 Yr -18.1% -55.0% 2035.5% 71.75%
3 Yr 8.1%* -20.3% 194.3% 64.33%
5 Yr -6.1%* -26.7% 83.1% 86.43%
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 29.4% 80.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 4.7% -45.7% 2475.6% 34.06%
2021 7.1% -87.8% 170.8% 38.69%
2020 -8.4% -34.5% 58.1% 88.06%
2019 1.3% -22.1% 8.0% 64.39%
2018 N/A -12.8% 32.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GGRPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGRPX Category Low Category High GGRPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 554 K 56.7 B 30.34%
Number of Holdings 11 1 846 80.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 857 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 42.86%
Weighting of Top 10 99.28% 20.7% 100.0% 17.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 24.34%
  2. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  3. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  4. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  5. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  6. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  7. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  8. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  9. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%
  10. Cayman Commodity Csf, Ltd. 23.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRPX % Rank
Cash 		72.64% -81.87% 100.00% 13.04%
Other 		19.36% -47.59% 165.73% 62.32%
Bonds 		8.00% 0.00% 96.71% 71.43%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 21.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 36.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.08% 0.00% 100.00% 18.40%
Government 		9.92% 0.00% 100.00% 73.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 24.80%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 38.71%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 48.39%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 20.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRPX % Rank
US 		8.00% 0.00% 97.72% 72.46%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 37.68%

GGRPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.20% 16.76% 85.71%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.75% 26.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GGRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 244.00% 79.63%

GGRPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGRPX Category Low Category High GGRPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.49% 0.00% 36.00% 63.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGRPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGRPX Category Low Category High GGRPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -55.71% 52.26% 53.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGRPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGRPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Hyman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Robert B. Hyman is a Senior Vice President for CoreCommodity Management, LLC (“CCM”) and Co-Portfolio Manager and its Cayman Subsidiary. Mr. Hyman re-joined CCM in June 2010. During his 30 plus years successfully trading commodities and commodity related products, Mr. Hyman has held a number of trading and risk control positions, including proprietary trading positions at Lehman Brothers, Amerada Hess Crude & Gas Co., and Drexel Burnham Lambert. Most recently, from April 2007 to Feb 2009, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader for First New York Securities, LLC, where he traded commodity futures, time spreads, exchange for physicals, and commodity related equities. From Aug 2009 to May 2010, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader at The Gelber Group, focusing on commodity futures, spreads and foreign exchange trading. Mr. Hyman graduated from Dartmouth College in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. Mr. Hyman has been Portfolio Manager of the CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities Strategy Fund and the Cayman Subsidiary since its inception in June 2010 (and Co-Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to July 2015).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

