Robert B. Hyman is a Senior Vice President for CoreCommodity Management, LLC (“CCM”) and Co-Portfolio Manager and its Cayman Subsidiary. Mr. Hyman re-joined CCM in June 2010. During his 30 plus years successfully trading commodities and commodity related products, Mr. Hyman has held a number of trading and risk control positions, including proprietary trading positions at Lehman Brothers, Amerada Hess Crude & Gas Co., and Drexel Burnham Lambert. Most recently, from April 2007 to Feb 2009, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader for First New York Securities, LLC, where he traded commodity futures, time spreads, exchange for physicals, and commodity related equities. From Aug 2009 to May 2010, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader at The Gelber Group, focusing on commodity futures, spreads and foreign exchange trading. Mr. Hyman graduated from Dartmouth College in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. Mr. Hyman has been Portfolio Manager of the CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities Strategy Fund and the Cayman Subsidiary since its inception in June 2010 (and Co-Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to July 2015).