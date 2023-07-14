Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-9.1%
1 yr return
-18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
Net Assets
$1.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
99.3%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.1%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|92.70%
|1 Yr
|-18.1%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|71.91%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|56.57%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|85.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|80.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|4.7%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|34.06%
|2021
|7.1%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|38.69%
|2020
|-8.4%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|88.06%
|2019
|1.3%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|64.39%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|N/A
|Period
|GGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.1%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|95.48%
|1 Yr
|-18.1%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|71.75%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|64.33%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-26.7%
|83.1%
|86.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|29.4%
|80.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|4.7%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|34.06%
|2021
|7.1%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|38.69%
|2020
|-8.4%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|88.06%
|2019
|1.3%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|64.39%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|N/A
|GGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.19 B
|554 K
|56.7 B
|30.34%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|1
|846
|80.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|857 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|42.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.28%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|17.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRPX % Rank
|Cash
|72.64%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|13.04%
|Other
|19.36%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|62.32%
|Bonds
|8.00%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|71.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|21.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|36.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|90.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.40%
|Government
|9.92%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.39%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.80%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|38.71%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|48.39%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|20.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRPX % Rank
|US
|8.00%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|72.46%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|37.68%
|GGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|85.71%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|26.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|79.63%
|GGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.49%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|63.86%
|GGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.57%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|53.28%
|GGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$1.490
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$1.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Robert B. Hyman is a Senior Vice President for CoreCommodity Management, LLC (“CCM”) and Co-Portfolio Manager and its Cayman Subsidiary. Mr. Hyman re-joined CCM in June 2010. During his 30 plus years successfully trading commodities and commodity related products, Mr. Hyman has held a number of trading and risk control positions, including proprietary trading positions at Lehman Brothers, Amerada Hess Crude & Gas Co., and Drexel Burnham Lambert. Most recently, from April 2007 to Feb 2009, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader for First New York Securities, LLC, where he traded commodity futures, time spreads, exchange for physicals, and commodity related equities. From Aug 2009 to May 2010, Mr. Hyman was a proprietary trader at The Gelber Group, focusing on commodity futures, spreads and foreign exchange trading. Mr. Hyman graduated from Dartmouth College in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. Mr. Hyman has been Portfolio Manager of the CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities Strategy Fund and the Cayman Subsidiary since its inception in June 2010 (and Co-Portfolio Manager from May 2012 to July 2015).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...