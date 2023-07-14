Home
Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund

mutual fund
GGRCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.68 +0.02 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GSTIX) Primary S (GSTSX) C (GGRCX) A (GGRAX) Retirement (GSTRX) Inv (GSTTX) Retirement (GGRUX) Other (GSPPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

31.8%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

26.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$145 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GGRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 26.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Barry

Fund Description

GGRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.8% -41.7% 64.0% 29.33%
1 Yr 13.4% -46.2% 77.9% 62.70%
3 Yr 26.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 0.17%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 46.43%
10 Yr 0.5%* -16.8% 19.6% 75.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 81.6% -85.9% 81.6% 0.08%
2021 -4.2% -31.0% 26.7% 85.97%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 34.8% 98.42%
2019 0.5% -6.0% 10.6% 97.87%
2018 -11.6% -15.9% 2.0% 99.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.8% -41.7% 64.0% 27.77%
1 Yr 13.4% -46.2% 77.9% 58.67%
3 Yr 26.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 0.17%
5 Yr 15.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 1.41%
10 Yr 14.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 3.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 81.6% -85.9% 81.6% 0.08%
2021 -4.2% -31.0% 26.7% 85.97%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 34.8% 98.42%
2019 0.5% -6.0% 10.6% 97.87%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 3.1% 25.74%

NAV & Total Return History

GGRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGRCX Category Low Category High GGRCX % Rank
Net Assets 145 M 189 K 222 B 81.84%
Number of Holdings 76 2 3509 37.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.8 M -1.37 M 104 B 80.79%
Weighting of Top 10 49.38% 11.4% 116.5% 34.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.42%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.55%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.44%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.84%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.49%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.41%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.29%
  9. Adobe Inc 2.91%
  10. Qualcomm Inc 2.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.23% 50.26% 104.50% 34.21%
Cash 		0.77% -10.83% 49.73% 61.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 36.69%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 41.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 33.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 31.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRCX % Rank
Technology 		39.12% 0.00% 65.70% 34.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.48% 0.00% 62.57% 27.29%
Communication Services 		11.67% 0.00% 66.40% 36.93%
Healthcare 		10.71% 0.00% 39.76% 68.84%
Industrials 		6.26% 0.00% 30.65% 53.92%
Financial Services 		5.88% 0.00% 43.06% 80.63%
Consumer Defense 		4.17% 0.00% 25.50% 43.12%
Basic Materials 		2.14% 0.00% 18.91% 28.85%
Real Estate 		1.58% 0.00% 16.05% 39.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 54.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 69.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRCX % Rank
US 		98.41% 34.69% 100.00% 18.14%
Non US 		0.82% 0.00% 54.22% 77.58%

GGRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 20.29% 4.87%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 73.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 77.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 36.30%

Trading Fees

GGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 316.74% 48.51%

GGRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGRCX Category Low Category High GGRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 42.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGRCX Category Low Category High GGRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.34% -6.13% 1.75% 94.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GGRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Barry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2000

21.43

21.4%

Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.

Stephen Becker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 17, 2013

9.13

9.1%

Mr. Becker joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999. He is Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

