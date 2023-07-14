Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.8%
1 yr return
13.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
26.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$145 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|29.33%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|62.70%
|3 Yr
|26.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|0.17%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|46.43%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|75.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|27.77%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|58.67%
|3 Yr
|26.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|0.17%
|5 Yr
|15.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|1.41%
|10 Yr
|14.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|3.27%
* Annualized
|GGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|145 M
|189 K
|222 B
|81.84%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|3509
|37.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|90.8 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|80.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.38%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|34.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.23%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|34.21%
|Cash
|0.77%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|61.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|36.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|41.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|33.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|31.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRCX % Rank
|Technology
|39.12%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|34.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.48%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|27.29%
|Communication Services
|11.67%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|36.93%
|Healthcare
|10.71%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|68.84%
|Industrials
|6.26%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|53.92%
|Financial Services
|5.88%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|80.63%
|Consumer Defense
|4.17%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|43.12%
|Basic Materials
|2.14%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|28.85%
|Real Estate
|1.58%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|39.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|54.41%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|69.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRCX % Rank
|US
|98.41%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|18.14%
|Non US
|0.82%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|77.58%
|GGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|4.87%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|36.30%
|GGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|48.51%
|GGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|42.33%
|GGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.34%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|94.78%
|GGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.559
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2000
21.43
21.4%
Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 17, 2013
9.13
9.1%
Mr. Becker joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999. He is Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
