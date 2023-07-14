Home
GGICX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Global Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.27 -0.1 -0.81%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inv (GGINX) Primary Retirement (GGIJX) C (GGICX) A (GGIAX) Retirement (GGIEX) Inst (GGIDX) Other (GGWPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Global Infrastructure Fund

GGICX | Fund

$12.27

$299 M

2.60%

$0.32

2.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$299 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GGICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Global Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kristin Kuney

Fund Description

GGICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -13.0% 19.7% 51.89%
1 Yr -1.4% -18.2% 38.5% 43.40%
3 Yr 2.5%* -9.9% 27.0% 45.36%
5 Yr 3.0%* -5.0% 14.8% 31.76%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -27.1% -0.5% 27.36%
2021 6.8% -15.6% 16.8% 18.81%
2020 -1.9% -3.9% 9.1% 65.17%
2019 6.5% 2.4% 7.8% 10.59%
2018 -2.3% -4.2% -1.1% 53.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -20.0% 10.1% 48.11%
1 Yr -1.4% -22.4% 11.7% 40.57%
3 Yr 2.5%* -9.9% 21.1% 45.36%
5 Yr 3.0%* -5.0% 13.2% 30.86%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -27.1% -0.5% 27.36%
2021 6.8% -15.6% 16.8% 18.81%
2020 -1.9% -3.9% 9.1% 65.17%
2019 6.5% 2.4% 7.8% 10.59%
2018 -2.1% -4.2% -0.8% 56.00%

NAV & Total Return History

GGICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGICX Category Low Category High GGICX % Rank
Net Assets 299 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 51.89%
Number of Holdings 54 29 233 64.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 144 M 733 K 4.98 B 46.23%
Weighting of Top 10 47.25% 8.2% 63.0% 16.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Tower Corp 9.38%
  2. Enbridge Inc 5.67%
  3. National Grid PLC 5.61%
  4. National Grid PLC 5.61%
  5. National Grid PLC 5.61%
  6. National Grid PLC 5.61%
  7. National Grid PLC 5.61%
  8. National Grid PLC 5.61%
  9. National Grid PLC 5.61%
  10. National Grid PLC 5.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGICX % Rank
Stocks 		97.49% 86.09% 100.70% 62.26%
Cash 		1.57% -11.28% 13.91% 41.51%
Other 		0.94% 0.00% 13.60% 11.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 12.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 12.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 12.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGICX % Rank
Utilities 		36.67% 3.71% 96.19% 61.32%
Energy 		25.13% 0.00% 32.46% 12.26%
Real Estate 		18.46% 0.00% 23.51% 2.83%
Industrials 		14.40% 0.00% 68.24% 70.75%
Communication Services 		3.38% 0.00% 27.53% 42.45%
Basic Materials 		1.25% 0.00% 25.54% 17.92%
Technology 		0.72% 0.00% 25.65% 33.02%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 15.09%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 21.70%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 20.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 19.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGICX % Rank
US 		51.63% 0.00% 99.80% 26.42%
Non US 		45.86% 0.00% 99.06% 64.15%

GGICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.20% 0.30% 20.38% 8.91%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.30% 1.25% 80.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 76.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 8.33%

Trading Fees

GGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 13.00% 128.00% 37.65%

GGICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGICX Category Low Category High GGICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.60% 0.00% 4.88% 49.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGICX Category Low Category High GGICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.39% -0.39% 4.38% 94.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kristin Kuney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2020

2.09

2.1%

Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds

Abhinav Zutshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2021

1.15

1.2%

Mr. Zutshi is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Real Assets team and has been with GSAM since 2009. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Zutshi worked as a software consultant at Zensar Technologies for two years from 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

