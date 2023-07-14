Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$1.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GGBZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Aggressive Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tim Bray

Fund Description

The Fund, primarily through investments in the GuideStone Funds Select Funds (“Select Funds”), combines a greater percentage of U.S. equity securities with a smaller percentage of non-U.S. equity securities.The Adviser uses the following potential ranges in allocating the Fund’s assets among the Select Funds.Asset Class(1)RangeFixed Income0-10%Equities90-100%(1)All asset classes include a fund or funds which may invest a portion of its or their assets in derivatives.The Adviser may change the allocation ranges from time to time and may add or eliminate new or existing Select Funds without shareholder approval.The asset classes in which the Fund may invest through the Select Funds generally are divided into:Equity securities (such as common and preferred stock of U.S. companies and foreign companies, including those located in developed and emerging markets, of any sizes and employing both growth and value investment styles); andFixed income securities (such as debt instruments issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities and short-term investments such as money market instruments).The Fund will rebalance its assets from time to time to adjust for changes in the values of the underlying Select Funds and changes to the allocation targets.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund and the Select Funds may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GGBZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -35.6% 29.2% 32.89%
1 Yr 4.8% 17.3% 252.4% 46.48%
3 Yr -0.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 54.14%
5 Yr -2.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 44.03%
10 Yr -2.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 47.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -24.3% 957.1% 65.48%
2021 3.3% -38.3% 47.1% 88.12%
2020 2.8% -54.2% 0.6% 39.97%
2019 3.1% -76.0% 54.1% 56.37%
2018 -2.9% -26.1% 47.8% 88.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -35.6% 29.2% 33.78%
1 Yr 4.8% 11.4% 252.4% 42.27%
3 Yr -0.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 50.97%
5 Yr -1.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 42.42%
10 Yr 3.9%* -6.9% 18.3% 46.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGBZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -24.3% 957.1% 65.48%
2021 3.3% -33.1% 47.1% 88.37%
2020 2.8% -44.4% 1.8% 33.24%
2019 3.1% -6.5% 54.1% 30.01%
2018 -2.1% -14.4% 47.8% 27.75%

NAV & Total Return History

GGBZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGBZX Category Low Category High GGBZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.01 B 199 K 133 B 29.28%
Number of Holdings 29 1 9075 94.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 B -18 M 37.6 B 15.42%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 9.1% 100.0% 1.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GuideStone Funds International Eq Instl 27.88%
  2. GuideStone Funds Value Equity Instl 26.65%
  3. GuideStone Funds Growth Equity Instl 26.30%
  4. GuideStone Funds Emerging Mkts Eq Instl 11.93%
  5. GuideStone Funds Small Cap Equity Instl 5.23%
  6. GuideStone Funds Money Market Instl 2.01%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 1.61%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 1.61%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 1.61%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBZX % Rank
Stocks 		93.49% 61.84% 125.47% 90.86%
Cash 		6.39% -174.70% 23.12% 8.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 4.46% 55.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% -0.01% 5.28% 60.13%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 63.77%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 99.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBZX % Rank
Technology 		20.23% 0.00% 49.87% 43.28%
Financial Services 		17.44% 0.00% 38.42% 36.56%
Healthcare 		13.37% 0.00% 35.42% 50.77%
Industrials 		11.81% 0.00% 44.06% 29.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.95% 0.00% 40.94% 50.88%
Communication Services 		7.48% 0.00% 57.66% 49.89%
Consumer Defense 		6.64% 0.00% 73.28% 58.92%
Basic Materials 		4.84% 0.00% 38.60% 44.38%
Energy 		3.58% 0.00% 21.15% 43.72%
Real Estate 		2.10% 0.00% 39.48% 49.67%
Utilities 		1.57% 0.00% 29.12% 58.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBZX % Rank
US 		55.95% 0.13% 103.82% 42.07%
Non US 		37.54% 0.58% 99.46% 76.54%

GGBZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 44.27% 94.41%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.82% 5.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GGBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGBZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 395.00% 10.89%

GGBZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGBZX Category Low Category High GGBZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 54.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGBZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGBZX Category Low Category High GGBZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -4.27% 12.65% 63.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGBZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGBZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tim Bray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Bray, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined GuideStone Capital Management in January 2006. His primary responsibilities include qualitative and quantitative analysis of current and prospective investment managers with a specific emphasis on alternative assets. He also has responsibilities related to asset allocation and liquidity management. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Bray served as an accountant at a Southern Baptist church as well as in a financial analyst role for an independent real estate investor. Mr. Bray earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Richard Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

