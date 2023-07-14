•

The Fund, primarily through investments in the GuideStone Funds Select Funds (“Select Funds”), combines a greater percentage of U.S. equity securities with a smaller percentage of non-U.S. equity securities.

•

The Adviser uses the following potential ranges in allocating the Fund’s assets among the Select Funds.

Asset Class

(1)

Range

Fixed Income

0-10%

Equities

90-100%

(1)

All asset classes include a fund or funds which may invest a portion of its or their assets in derivatives.

•

The Adviser may change the allocation ranges from time to time and may add or eliminate new or existing Select Funds without shareholder approval.

•

The asset classes in which the Fund may invest through the Select Funds generally are divided into:

•

Equity securities (such as common and preferred stock of U.S. companies and foreign companies, including those located in developed and emerging markets, of any sizes and employing both growth and value investment styles); and

•

Fixed income securities (such as debt instruments issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities and short-term investments such as money market instruments).

•

The Fund will rebalance its assets from time to time to adjust for changes in the values of the underlying Select Funds and changes to the allocation targets.

•

In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund and the Select Funds may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.