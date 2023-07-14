Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.1%
1 yr return
14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$29.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.0%
Expense Ratio 1.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions the Guardian Global Equity Fund’s Adviser invests at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (primarily common stock) of mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) and large-capitalization (“large-cap”) companies. The Adviser considers mid-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase. The Adviser considers large-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase. The Guardian Global Equity Fund will operate as a non-diversified portfolio.
The Guardian Global Equity Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the Guardian Global Equity Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in the securities of, and depositary receipts represented by, foreign issuers. Generally, the Guardian Global Equity Fund’s portfolio will be invested in at least five countries in the MSCI World Index, one of which may be the U.S. The Guardian Global Equity Fund considers an issuer to be a foreign issuer if: (1) the issuer is organized under the laws of a jurisdiction other than those of the U.S.; or (2) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods and/or services produced or sold outside of the U.S. The Guardian Global Equity Fund may invest in securities denominated in any currency.
In addition to buying equity securities, the Guardian Global Equity Fund may invest in depositary receipts, including, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”). ADRs are dollar-denominated depositary receipts that typically are issued by a United States bank or trust company and represent the deposit with that bank or trust company of a security of a foreign issuer. Generally, ADRs are designed for trading on U.S. securities exchanges or other markets. EDRs are receipts issued by a European financial institution evidencing arrangements similar to ADRs. GDRs are receipts for foreign-based corporations that are traded in capital markets around the world. These depositary receipts may be sponsored or unsponsored and are U.S. dollar-denominated. The Guardian Global Equity Fund may invest in sponsored depositary receipts wherein the foreign issuer assumes the obligation to pay some or all of the depository’s transaction fees or unsponsored depositary receipts wherein the foreign issuer assumes no obligations and the depositary’s transaction fees are paid directly by the depositary receipt holders. The depositary receipts in which the Guardian Global Equity Fund invests are U.S. dollar-denominated.
The Guardian Global Equity Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities of companies that are listed in, or whose principal business activities are located in, emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include those defined or classified currently, or in the future, as an emerging market by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up investment approach to construct a portfolio of securities of high-quality companies capable of sustaining growth for more than five years with the potential for share price appreciation. The Adviser’s process seeks to identify companies that are positioned with exposure to growth with below average sensitivity to economic conditions. The Adviser quantitatively screens the universe of listed securities, on any exchange, using certain financial and other metrics with the goal of identifying companies that will enhance the quality and growth characteristics of the pool of securities from which the final portfolio is constructed. These criteria include, but are not limited to, minimum net income, maximum leverage, minimum return on invested capital (ROIC), and long-term earnings per share growth rates. Growth characteristics that the Adviser includes in its analysis of a company are: (1) a proven track record of quality growth, (2) operating in industries we believe have potential for sustained periods of growth, (3) sustainable competitive advantage, (4) high, and preferably rising, return on income and capital ROIC, and (4) proven management. The quality of a company is measured by the Adviser using the following characteristics: (1) business maturity, (2) little or no leverage, (3) strong cash generation, (4) foundations for sustainable growth, including strong corporate governance, low regulatory, legal and tax risk, and a progressive environment and social strategy, among others, and (5) business diversification.
A security may be sold if it exceeds the Adviser's thresholds for target stock price relative to our estimates of the current value of the company’s future cash flows and future ratios of stock price to company earnings, if the security no longer meets the Adviser's thresholds for the growth and quality characteristics outlined above, or if the Adviser believes a different combination of stocks in the Fund's portfolio would enhance the sustainable growth, quality and forecast return of the Guardian Global Equity Fund’s overall portfolio.
|Period
|GFGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|75.95%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|83.41%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|31.44%
|2021
|7.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|5.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|GFGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|76.06%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|80.57%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|31.44%
|2021
|7.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|5.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|GFGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.3 M
|199 K
|133 B
|86.07%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|1
|9075
|93.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|78.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.00%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|6.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.56%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|45.93%
|Cash
|1.44%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|49.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|24.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|33.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|15.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|19.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFGEX % Rank
|Healthcare
|24.36%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|4.41%
|Financial Services
|17.70%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|17.73%
|Consumer Defense
|14.43%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|16.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.02%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|24.12%
|Industrials
|10.39%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|53.08%
|Technology
|8.30%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|93.72%
|Communication Services
|5.64%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|67.18%
|Basic Materials
|5.17%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|71.92%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|74.12%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|77.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|70.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFGEX % Rank
|US
|57.88%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|23.79%
|Non US
|40.68%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|71.48%
|GFGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.53%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|23.38%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|70.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|GFGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GFGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GFGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|N/A
|GFGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|13.89%
|GFGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GFGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|65.91%
|GFGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Michael joined GuardCap in 2014. Michael has been managing fundamental equity funds for over 25 years. Prior to joining Guardian, Michael was at the London-based institutional fund management company, Seilern Investment Management Ltd. (1994-2014), as global equity fund manager, Managing Director and shareholder. Before that, he was a fund manager at Murray Johnstone Limited (1988-1994) in Glasgow, Scotland. Michael received an honours degree in economics from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh and qualified as an Associate of the Institute of Bankers in Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Giles joined GuardCap in 2014. His career in the financial services industry began in 1997 when he joined the London-based institutional fund management company Seilern Investment Management Ltd. (1997-2014). At this firm, and prior to joining GuardCap, he worked with Michael Boyd on Seilern Stryx World Growth Fund, ultimately becoming a co-fund manager of the fund (2010). Giles graduated from Edinburgh University with an honours degree in politics and economic history. He is an Associate of the Society of Investment Professionals.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...