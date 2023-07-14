The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short positions of equity and equity-related securities, primarily companies traded on U.S. markets. The Fund seeks a total return greater than that of the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”) over a full market cycle, which is a period that includes both a bull (rising) market and a bear (falling) market cycle. The Fund generally takes long positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be overvalued, based on the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation. It is anticipated that the Fund will hold several hundred long positions and a similar number of short positions.

The Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

• Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

• Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

• Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

• Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs and shorts based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.

Generally the long portfolio is weighted most heavily towards those stocks that are priced at the largest discount to the Adviser’s assessment of value. Similarly, the short portfolio is generally weighted most heavily towards those short positions selling at the largest premium to the Adviser’s measures of value. The portfolio is also subject to the Adviser’s risk controls, which include liquidity and diversification considerations. The Fund is rebalanced (generally daily) to maintain exposure levels, manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies.

The Fund may invest some or all of the long portion of the portfolio through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or mutual funds intended to track or exceed the performance of the Index. Such ETFs and mutual funds may include ETFs or mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the Adviser.

The Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s net exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions, in the range of approximately 70 – 100%. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s gross exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions, generally will not exceed 250%. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.

The Fund currently obtains its long exposure through direct investment in securities, investments in other ETFs and mutual funds and through one or more swaps and its short exposure through one or more swaps. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy. Because the Fund generally rebalances its long and short positions on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.