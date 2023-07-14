GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in companies tied economically to markets that are not treated as “developed markets in the MSCI World Index (“emerging markets”) (see “Name Policies”). In addition to investing primarily in companies tied economically to emerging markets, the Fund may invest in companies that GMO believes are likely to benefit from growth in emerging markets. GMO expects that the Fund will have a value bias relative to its benchmark.

GMO uses proprietary quantitative techniques and fundamental analytical techniques to evaluate and select countries, sectors, and equity investments based on factors including, but not limited to, valuation, quality, patterns of price movement and volatility, and macroeconomic factors. GMO may also consider ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO considers a number of factors, including the trade-off among forecasted returns, risk relative to the benchmark, transaction costs, and liquidity. GMO also adjusts the Fund’s portfolio for factors such as position size, market capitalization, and exposure to particular sectors, industries, countries, regions, or currencies. At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include options, futures, forward currency contracts, swap contracts, and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund’s foreign currency exposure may differ from the currency exposure represented by its equity investments. The Fund may overweight and underweight its positions in particular currencies relative to its benchmark, and GMO typically seeks to limit the carbon footprint of the Fund’s portfolio to no more than that of the Fund’s benchmark. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.