Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$45.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 116.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GEBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs ESG Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Basak Yavuz

Fund Description

GEBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -11.0% 30.2% 84.67%
1 Yr 1.5% -12.7% 29.2% 94.38%
3 Yr -4.8%* -16.8% 12.9% 84.81%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 55.18%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -50.1% 7.2% 87.65%
2021 -5.4% -18.2% 13.6% 73.11%
2020 9.4% -7.2% 79.7% 13.87%
2019 5.9% -4.4% 9.2% 12.46%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -30.3% 30.2% 80.79%
1 Yr 1.5% -48.9% 29.2% 86.81%
3 Yr -4.8%* -16.1% 12.9% 85.09%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 56.89%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -50.1% 7.2% 87.65%
2021 -5.4% -18.2% 13.6% 73.11%
2020 9.4% -7.2% 79.7% 13.87%
2019 5.9% -4.4% 9.2% 12.46%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GEBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEBCX Category Low Category High GEBCX % Rank
Net Assets 45.4 M 717 K 102 B 81.46%
Number of Holdings 105 10 6734 47.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 323 M 340 K 19.3 B 38.77%
Weighting of Top 10 36.33% 2.8% 71.7% 42.51%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEBCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.42% 0.90% 110.97% 61.15%
Cash 		3.58% -23.67% 20.19% 32.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 95.25%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 93.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 95.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 94.87%

GEBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.64% 0.03% 41.06% 5.19%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.00% 2.00% 69.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 77.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GEBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 96.10%

Trading Fees

GEBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 116.00% 0.00% 190.00% 91.41%

GEBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEBCX Category Low Category High GEBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 98.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEBCX Category Low Category High GEBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.96% -1.98% 17.62% 96.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

GEBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Basak Yavuz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Ms. Yavuz is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity. Ms. Yavuz joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in September 2011 from HSBC Asset Management, where she spent three and half years as a portfolio manager for frontier markets. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a research analyst at AllianceBernstein in London from 2001 to 2008.

Hiren Dasani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

