Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$45.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio 3.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 116.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GEBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|84.67%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|94.38%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|84.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|55.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GEBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|80.79%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|86.81%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|85.09%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|56.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEBCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.4 M
|717 K
|102 B
|81.46%
|Number of Holdings
|105
|10
|6734
|47.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|323 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|38.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.33%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|42.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEBCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.42%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|61.15%
|Cash
|3.58%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|32.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|95.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|93.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|95.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|94.87%
|GEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.64%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|5.19%
|Management Fee
|0.98%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|69.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|96.10%
|GEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|116.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|91.41%
|GEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEBCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|98.34%
|GEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEBCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.96%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|96.40%
|GEBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Ms. Yavuz is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity. Ms. Yavuz joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in September 2011 from HSBC Asset Management, where she spent three and half years as a portfolio manager for frontier markets. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a research analyst at AllianceBernstein in London from 2001 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
