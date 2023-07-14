The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short positions of equity and equity-related securities. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. common stocks of companies listed in the S&P 500® Index, but may invest in other large capitalization companies, generally selected from the largest 500 to 700 U.S. companies by market capitalization. It is anticipated that the Fund will hold several hundred positions.

The Fund will generally take long positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be overvalued, based on the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation.

The Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

• Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

• Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

• Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

• Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs and shorts based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.

The long portion of the portfolio is generally weighted more heavily towards those stocks that are priced at a larger discount to the Adviser’s assessment of value and the short portion is generally weighted more heavily towards those positions selling at the largest premium to the Adviser’s measures of value, subject to pre-specified risk and diversification constraints. In constructing the portfolio the Adviser pursues a defensive investment style, meaning it seeks to mitigate downside risk in declining markets.

The Fund will be rebalanced (generally daily) to maintain exposure levels, manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies. The Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s net exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions, in the range of approximately 70 – 100%. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s gross exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions, will not exceed 290%.

The Fund currently obtains its long exposure through direct investment in securities and through one or more swaps and its short exposure through one or more swaps. The Fund may lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy. Because the Fund generally rebalances its long and short positions on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.