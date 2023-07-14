Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$22.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.8%
Expense Ratio 1.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 163.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short positions of equity and equity-related securities. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. common stocks of companies listed in the S&P 500® Index, but may invest in other large capitalization companies, generally selected from the largest 500 to 700 U.S. companies by market capitalization. It is anticipated that the Fund will hold several hundred positions.
The Fund will generally take long positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be overvalued, based on the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation.
The Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:
• Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;
• Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;
• Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and
• Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs and shorts based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.
The long portion of the portfolio is generally weighted more heavily towards those stocks that are priced at a larger discount to the Adviser’s assessment of value and the short portion is generally weighted more heavily towards those positions selling at the largest premium to the Adviser’s measures of value, subject to pre-specified risk and diversification constraints. In constructing the portfolio the Adviser pursues a defensive investment style, meaning it seeks to mitigate downside risk in declining markets.
The Fund will be rebalanced (generally daily) to maintain exposure levels, manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies. The Adviser seeks to maintain the Fund’s net exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions, in the range of approximately 70 – 100%. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s gross exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions, will not exceed 290%.
The Fund currently obtains its long exposure through direct investment in securities and through one or more swaps and its short exposure through one or more swaps. The Fund may lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy. Because the Fund generally rebalances its long and short positions on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|GDLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|44.69%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|27.37%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|23.78%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|28.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GDLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|34.10%
|2021
|13.4%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|7.78%
|2020
|-5.2%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|90.68%
|2019
|3.3%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|17.11%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|46.26%
|Period
|GDLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|42.46%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|26.82%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|25.31%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|14.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GDLFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|34.10%
|2021
|13.4%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|7.78%
|2020
|-5.2%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|90.68%
|2019
|3.3%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|17.11%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|15.65%
|GDLFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDLFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.9 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|84.36%
|Number of Holdings
|298
|3
|2670
|16.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.6 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|66.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.81%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|50.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDLFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.60%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|4.07%
|Cash
|1.40%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|95.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|80.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|77.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|78.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|77.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDLFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.67%
|Technology
|16.64%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|62.00%
|Consumer Defense
|15.76%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|10.00%
|Financial Services
|9.52%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|73.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.17%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|60.00%
|Industrials
|8.82%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|60.00%
|Communication Services
|7.76%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|34.00%
|Real Estate
|7.28%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|4.67%
|Utilities
|3.06%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|24.67%
|Basic Materials
|1.65%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|74.67%
|Energy
|0.59%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|84.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDLFX % Rank
|US
|95.86%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|2.34%
|Non US
|2.74%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|51.46%
|GDLFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|65.52%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|69.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|GDLFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GDLFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|71.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GDLFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|163.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|60.71%
|GDLFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDLFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.24%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|21.23%
|GDLFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GDLFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDLFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.51%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|11.86%
|GDLFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
