Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gotham Hedged Core Fund

GCHDX | Fund

$10.74

$8.15 M

0.68%

$0.07

2.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$8.15 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 205.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GCHDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gotham Hedged Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gotham
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Greenblatt

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in long and short positions of equity securities generally selected from the largest 1000 U.S. companies by market capitalization.

The Fund will consist of long positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities that the Adviser believes to be overvalued, based on the Adviser’s analysis of the issuer’s financial reports and market valuation.

The Fund intends to target a net exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions minus its short positions, in the range of approximately 70 – 100%. The gross exposure, which is the value of the Fund’s long positions plus its short positions, is expected to be in the range of approximately 175 – 200%. The Fund targets a beta significantly less than the S&P 500.

In determining which individual securities to purchase or short, the Adviser employs a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

•  Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

•  Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

•  Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

•  Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs and shorts based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.

Generally, the long portion of the portfolio is weighted towards those stocks that are priced at the largest discount to the Adviser’s assessment of value. Similarly, the short portion of the portfolio is generally weighted towards those short positions selling at the largest premium to the Adviser’s measures of value. The portfolio is also subject to the Adviser’s risk controls, which include liquidity and diversification considerations. The Fund is rebalanced (generally daily) to maintain exposure levels, manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies.

The Fund may obtain its long exposure through direct investment in securities and through one or more swaps and its short exposure through one or more swaps. The Fund may invest in ETFs, including to manage capital flows. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations meeting capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy. Because the Fund generally rebalances its long and short positions on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.

GCHDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -14.1% 30.8% 41.90%
1 Yr -0.7% -16.2% 40.2% 65.36%
3 Yr -1.0%* -21.9% 28.2% 68.29%
5 Yr -2.4%* -14.3% 15.5% 79.33%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -54.0% 17.4% 76.88%
2021 3.3% -22.5% 24.1% 46.71%
2020 0.8% -19.4% 24.1% 55.28%
2019 1.9% -5.5% 12.9% 57.24%
2018 -3.0% -14.0% 2.4% 83.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -33.0% 30.8% 39.66%
1 Yr -0.7% -52.8% 40.2% 63.13%
3 Yr -1.0%* -21.5% 28.2% 67.90%
5 Yr 0.2%* -14.1% 16.6% 56.85%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -54.0% 17.4% 76.88%
2021 3.3% -22.5% 24.1% 46.71%
2020 0.8% -19.4% 24.1% 55.28%
2019 1.9% -5.5% 12.9% 57.24%
2018 -0.4% -14.0% 2.4% 25.85%

NAV & Total Return History

GCHDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCHDX Category Low Category High GCHDX % Rank
Net Assets 8.15 M 818 K 5.18 B 93.30%
Number of Holdings 289 3 2670 19.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.77 M -175 M 1.1 B 79.53%
Weighting of Top 10 31.67% 1.5% 100.0% 65.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.29%
  3. The Kroger Co 3.48%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.35%
  5. Pfizer Inc 3.32%
  6. Target Corp 3.32%
  7. Verizon Communications Inc 3.09%
  8. eBay Inc 3.01%
  9. Dollar General Corp 2.94%
  10. Amazon.com Inc 2.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCHDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.11% -2.90% 119.13% 3.49%
Cash 		0.89% -67.46% 106.99% 97.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 26.32%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 45.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 25.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 39.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCHDX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.84% 0.00% 100.00% 18.00%
Technology 		16.52% 0.00% 43.24% 62.67%
Consumer Defense 		16.11% 0.00% 33.38% 9.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.74% 0.00% 88.83% 53.33%
Financial Services 		9.12% 0.00% 83.83% 74.00%
Communication Services 		9.03% 0.00% 32.32% 22.00%
Industrials 		7.96% 0.00% 31.93% 68.67%
Real Estate 		7.67% 0.00% 10.93% 2.00%
Utilities 		3.12% 0.00% 21.71% 22.67%
Energy 		0.74% 0.00% 32.57% 84.00%
Basic Materials 		0.15% 0.00% 28.58% 90.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCHDX % Rank
US 		97.09% -24.26% 116.70% 1.75%
Non US 		2.02% -43.01% 95.82% 56.73%

GCHDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.44% 13.51% 50.00%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.50% 10.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

GCHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 38.10%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 205.00% 0.00% 479.00% 81.43%

GCHDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCHDX Category Low Category High GCHDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.68% 0.00% 9.34% 45.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCHDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCHDX Category Low Category High GCHDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.07% -3.33% 2.16% 2.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCHDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GCHDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Greenblatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

