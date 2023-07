GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing the Fund’s assets primarily in equities of companies GMO believes are positioned to benefit, directly or indirectly, from efforts to curb or mitigate the long-term effects of global climate change, to address the environmental challenges presented by global climate change, or to improve the efficiency of resource consumption. Due to the far-reaching effects of, and evolving innovation related to, climate change, GMO expects such companies to be involved in a wide array of businesses.

GMO selects the securities the Fund buys and sells based on its evaluation of companies’ published financial information and corporate behavior (such as profit warnings, share issuance or repurchase, and director dealings in company stock), securities’ prices, commodities’ prices, equity and bond markets, the overall global economy, and governmental policies. GMO may also consider sustainability and other ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria.

In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a combination of investment methods to identify securities GMO believes have positive return potential. Some of these methods evaluate individual companies or groups of companies based on the ratio of their security price to historical financial information and forecasted financial information, such as profitability, cash flow and earnings, and a comparison of these ratios to current and historical industry, market or company averages. Other methods focus on patterns of information, such as price movement or volatility of a security or groups of securities. The Fund may invest its assets in securities of companies of any market capitalization and may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations. The Fund has no limit on the amount it may invest in any single asset class, sector, country, industry, region or issuer. The Fund may also utilize an event-driven strategy, such as merger arbitrage. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark.

The Fund has a fundamental policy to concentrate its investments in climate change-related industries and, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in companies in such industries (see “Name Policies”). The Fund considers “climate change-related industries” to include clean energy, batteries and storage, electric grid, energy efficiency, recycling and pollution control, agriculture, water, and businesses that service such industries. The Fund is permitted to invest directly and indirectly in equities of companies tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging countries.

As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include futures, options, forward currency contracts, and swap contracts. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.