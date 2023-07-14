Home
Trending ETFs

GCAYX (Mutual Fund)

GCAYX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds Conservative Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.83 -0.03 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative Allocation
share class
Other (GFIZX) Primary Inst (GCAYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds Conservative Allocation Fund

GCAYX | Fund

$10.83

$516 M

1.74%

$0.19

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$516 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GuideStone Funds Conservative Allocation Fund

GCAYX | Fund

$10.83

$516 M

1.74%

$0.19

0.15%

GCAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Conservative Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tim Bray

Fund Description

The Fund, primarily through investments in the GuideStone Funds Select Funds (“Select Funds”), combines a greater percentage of fixed income securities with a smaller percentage of equity securities.The Adviser uses the following potential ranges in allocating the Fund’s assets among the Select Funds.Asset Class(1)RangeFixed Income(2)50-80%Equities(3)20-40%Impact(4)0-15%Real Assets(2)0-15%Alternatives(2)0-15%(1)All asset classes include a fund or funds which may invest a portion of its or their assets in derivatives.(2)These allocations may include investment grade and below-investment grade fixed income securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and may include foreign and domestic investments.(3)The Equities asset class may include a fund which may invest a portion of its assets in fixed income and convertible securities.(4)The Impact asset class may include investments in the equity and debt of companies and nonprofit organizations.The Adviser may change the allocation ranges from time to time and may add or eliminate new or existing Select Funds without shareholder approval.The asset classes in which the Fund may invest through the Select Funds generally are divided into:Equity securities (such as common and preferred stock of U.S. companies and foreign companies, including those located in developed and emerging markets, of any sizes and employing both growth and value investment styles);Fixed income securities (such as debt instruments issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities and foreign governments, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, domestic and foreign investment grade securities and below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and short-term investments such as money market instruments);Impact investments with the intention of generating positive impact in accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, alongside financial returns, to effectively promote the Adviser’s impact themes of Sanctity of Life and Spreading of the Gospel, Human Dignity and Advancement and Stewardship of God’s Creation;Real assets (such as inflation-indexed bonds, real estate-related securities and equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)); andAlternative investments and investment strategies with lower correlation to equity and fixed income markets (such as long-short equity strategies that employ short sales of stocks, options equity strategies, currency trading strategies, global macro strategies, relative value strategies, opportunistic fixed income strategies and/or strategies that invest in below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and emerging market debt securities). These strategies employ derivative instruments such as options (e.g.,equity index options), forwards (e.g., currency exchange contracts), swaps and futures.The Fund will rebalance its assets from time to time to adjust for changes in the values of the underlying Select Funds and changes to the allocation targets.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund and the Select Funds may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GCAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -5.1% 5.7% 8.63%
1 Yr 0.4% -12.2% 3.7% 34.53%
3 Yr -2.3%* -10.4% 1.0% 24.24%
5 Yr -1.3%* -9.5% 3.5% 29.60%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.1% 68.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -39.5% -1.5% 34.78%
2021 0.1% -4.4% 4.2% 42.22%
2020 1.3% -5.7% 4.1% 67.72%
2019 1.5% 0.8% 4.1% 86.61%
2018 -1.1% -3.1% -0.2% 16.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -11.4% 5.6% 7.91%
1 Yr 0.4% -12.2% 3.7% 33.09%
3 Yr -2.3%* -10.4% 5.7% 24.24%
5 Yr -1.3%* -9.5% 3.8% 32.26%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% 63.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -39.5% -1.5% 34.78%
2021 0.1% -4.4% 4.2% 42.22%
2020 1.3% -5.7% 4.1% 67.72%
2019 1.5% 0.8% 4.1% 86.61%
2018 -1.1% -3.1% 0.1% 50.81%

NAV & Total Return History

GCAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCAYX Category Low Category High GCAYX % Rank
Net Assets 516 M 9 M 6.08 B 41.01%
Number of Holdings 36 3 7774 25.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 500 M -56 M 5.07 B 30.94%
Weighting of Top 10 96.75% 10.9% 102.4% 18.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GuideStone Funds Low-Duration Bond Instl 46.79%
  2. GuideStone Funds Medium-Dur Bd Instl 12.69%
  3. GuideStone Funds Defensv Mkt Strats Inst 7.45%
  4. GuideStone Funds International Eq Instl 5.64%
  5. GuideStone Funds Value Equity Instl 5.38%
  6. GuideStone Funds Growth Equity Instl 5.36%
  7. GuideStone Funds Strategic Alts Instl 4.84%
  8. Mar 21 Us 2Yr Mar 21 3.61%
  9. Mar 21 Us 2Yr Mar 21 3.61%
  10. Mar 21 Us 2Yr Mar 21 3.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAYX % Rank
Bonds 		58.04% 0.00% 130.40% 84.89%
Stocks 		24.12% -1.95% 57.00% 27.34%
Cash 		14.57% -54.98% 76.00% 19.42%
Convertible Bonds 		3.08% 0.00% 3.97% 10.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.18% 0.00% 3.63% 34.53%
Other 		0.01% -3.09% 22.34% 69.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAYX % Rank
Technology 		20.12% 0.00% 25.62% 35.25%
Financial Services 		16.58% 0.00% 20.10% 5.76%
Healthcare 		11.97% 0.00% 19.76% 61.87%
Industrials 		11.33% 0.00% 29.86% 23.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.13% 0.00% 12.36% 48.92%
Real Estate 		6.92% 0.00% 78.69% 30.22%
Consumer Defense 		6.56% 0.00% 22.77% 60.43%
Communication Services 		6.50% 0.00% 11.71% 58.27%
Basic Materials 		4.43% 0.00% 8.71% 34.53%
Energy 		3.25% 0.00% 27.98% 87.77%
Utilities 		2.21% 0.00% 91.26% 94.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAYX % Rank
US 		14.95% -1.96% 56.43% 55.40%
Non US 		9.17% -2.14% 14.08% 6.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAYX % Rank
Government 		41.79% 0.00% 62.10% 23.74%
Corporate 		15.61% 0.00% 73.91% 86.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.89% 1.69% 100.00% 32.37%
Derivative 		13.79% 0.00% 23.66% 8.63%
Securitized 		13.61% 0.00% 61.25% 81.29%
Municipal 		0.30% 0.00% 20.03% 41.73%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAYX % Rank
US 		48.17% 0.00% 130.40% 81.29%
Non US 		9.87% -1.54% 27.51% 43.17%

GCAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.07% 3.13% 95.56%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 32.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GCAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 6.00% 318.00% 1.60%

GCAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCAYX Category Low Category High GCAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.74% 0.00% 4.22% 92.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCAYX Category Low Category High GCAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.92% -1.30% 3.99% 83.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tim Bray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Bray, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined GuideStone Capital Management in January 2006. His primary responsibilities include qualitative and quantitative analysis of current and prospective investment managers with a specific emphasis on alternative assets. He also has responsibilities related to asset allocation and liquidity management. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Bray served as an accountant at a Southern Baptist church as well as in a financial analyst role for an independent real estate investor. Mr. Bray earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Richard Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

