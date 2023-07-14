The Fund seeks annualized returns of 5% (net of fees) above the Consumer Price Index and annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 5-10%, each over a complete market cycle. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark.

GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing the Fund’s assets in asset classes GMO believes offer the most attractive return and risk opportunities. GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to determine the asset classes in which the Fund invests and how much the Fund invests in each asset class. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Fund’s holdings of particular asset classes in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Fund shares to rebalance the Fund’s investments. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

The Fund is structured as a fund of funds and gains its investment exposures primarily by investing in Implementation Fund. In addition, the Fund may invest in any other GMO Fund (together with Implementation Fund, the “underlying GMO Funds”), whether now existing or created in the future. These underlying GMO Funds may include, among others, Opportunistic Income Fund, Emerging Country Debt Fund, High Yield Fund, and the Alternative Funds (see “Additional Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies, Risks, and Expenses — Asset Allocation Funds”).

The Fund is permitted to invest (directly or through Implementation Fund or other underlying GMO Funds) in any asset class (e.g., U.S. equity, non-U.S. equity, emerging country equity, U.S. fixed income, non-U.S. fixed income, emerging country debt and commodities), strategy (including event-driven strategies), sector, country, or region, and at times may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, sector, country, region, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. In addition, the Fund is not restricted in its exposure to any particular market and may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, and, in the case of debt instruments, of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)), maturity or duration. The Fund typically has substantial exposure to derivatives and short-sales through its investment in Implementation Fund and the other underlying GMO Funds. GMO’s ability to shift investments within Implementation Fund and between Implementation Fund and the other underlying GMO Funds is not subject to any limits.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, GMO may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities. The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.