Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$4.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.7%
Expense Ratio 1.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GAONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|84.76%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|79.61%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|44.54%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|38.55%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|27.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|GAONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|77.61%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|6.38%
|2020
|4.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|49.07%
|2019
|3.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|15.42%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|18.80%
|Period
|GAONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|83.91%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|71.19%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|39.52%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|35.93%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|25.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|GAONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|77.61%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|6.38%
|2020
|4.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|49.07%
|2019
|3.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|28.04%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|22.34%
|GAONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAONX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.14 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|16.85%
|Number of Holdings
|2183
|2
|10961
|2.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|740 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|18.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.67%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|59.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAONX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.46%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|70.77%
|Bonds
|37.23%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|48.23%
|Cash
|5.05%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|12.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.26%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|51.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|84.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|67.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAONX % Rank
|Technology
|18.99%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|33.33%
|Financial Services
|17.39%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|24.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.34%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|10.83%
|Healthcare
|13.90%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|35.88%
|Industrials
|10.68%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|37.79%
|Communication Services
|6.09%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|57.75%
|Consumer Defense
|5.61%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|41.61%
|Energy
|4.93%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|64.76%
|Basic Materials
|3.28%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|84.71%
|Utilities
|2.51%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|59.66%
|Real Estate
|2.27%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|80.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAONX % Rank
|US
|34.43%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|50.10%
|Non US
|23.03%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|68.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAONX % Rank
|Government
|42.58%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|36.95%
|Corporate
|39.04%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|55.32%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.91%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|23.17%
|Securitized
|6.45%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|68.27%
|Municipal
|0.02%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|68.48%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|75.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAONX % Rank
|US
|19.08%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|70.56%
|Non US
|18.15%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|19.00%
|GAONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|27.77%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|36.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.35%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|33.68%
|GAONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GAONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GAONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|76.08%
|GAONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAONX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|17.46%
|GAONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GAONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAONX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|82.14%
|GAONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Jeffrey Geller, CFA, managing director, is a Chief Investment Officer of Multi-Asset Solutions, where he is responsible for investment oversight of all mandates managed in New York. This includes providing oversight with respect to manager and strategy suitability and fit and ensuring that the team's asset allocation views are reflected appropriately across a diverse set of mandates. Jeff is also a portfolio manager for less constrained multi-asset class portfolios as well as portfolios with alternatives exposure. Before joining the firm in 2006, Jeff was director of Hedge Fund Investments at Russell Investment Group and served as chairman of the Firm's hedge fund investment committee. Prior to that, he was a senior partner at Credit Suisse Asset Management's BEA Associates unit where he had responsibility for managing equity, currency overlay and relative value arbitrage strategies. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Clark University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 24, 7, and 63 licensed
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Grace Koo, Ph.D., executive director, is a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst in Multi-Asset Solutions, based in New York. Since joining the team in 2011, Grace has focused on the development of quantitative multi-asset portfolio strategies, global tactical asset allocation, dynamic asset allocation and Multi-Asset Solutions’ long-term capital market assumptions. Prior to joining the team, Grace was a strategist in the global asset allocation and alternative investments team for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Bank based in London. In this role, she researched and developed trading ideas across different asset classes and contributed to publications such as The JPMorgan View, Flows & Liquidity, Global Markets Outlook and Strategy (“GMOS”) and Investment Strategies. She joined J.P. Morgan in 2007 after receiving her Ph.D. in Finance from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Prior to joining the Firm, Ms. Koo taught finance at Northwestern University. She received a Bachelor of Commerce in commerce and economics, and a M.A. in economics from the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2014
7.48
7.5%
Eric Bernbaum, executive director, is a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team based in New York. An employee since 2008, Eric is responsible for manager selection and portfolio construction. He focuses on portfolio management and the interpretation and implementation of tactical asset allocation strategy across multi-asset class portfolios, with a specific focus on income strategies. Eric holds a B.S. in Applied Economics and Management with a concen-tration in Business and Finance from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Michael Feser, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the Multi-Asset Solutions team based in New York. In this role, Michael is responsible for managing portfolios and expanding the Multi-Asset Solutions team’s capabilities in the sub-advisory segment. A particular area of focus is the design and management of risk/volatility controlled investment strategies. In addition, Michael also serves on JPMAM’s long-term capital markets assumptions committee and advises clients on investment strategy design and strategic asset allocation issues. An employee since 1994, Michael has more than two decades of markets, multi-asset and fixed income research and investment experience. Previously, Michael served as the Global Investment Director of Global Investment Management Solutions, where he oversaw the investment activities of the group’s portfolio managers, new product development and worked with the Funds’ boards globally. Prior to this, Michael held a number of roles across global investment management, including leading Multi-Asset Solution’s quantitative research and portfolio management team, and heading fixed income quantitative research and portfolio management functions in London. Michael obtained an M.A. in business administration from the University of Cologne. He is a CFA charterholder and is Series 3, 7 and 63 licensed.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Mr. Camporeale joined the J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. in 2000. Prior to joining JPMIM’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team in 2011, Mr. Camporeale was a portfolio manager in the global fixed income currency and commodity team. Mr. Camporeale is responsible for developing and implementing global macro investment insights.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...