The GRID Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in dividend paying securities (such as common and preferred stock) or other income producing securities (such as fixed income securities and securities that are convertible into common stock). The GRID Fund will primarily invest in common stocks of foreign and domestic issuers that the GRID Fund’s portfolio manager believes are likely to pay dividends and income and have the potential for above average capital appreciation and dividend increases. To this end, the portfolio manager may invest in stocks that pay and increase dividends over time that can potentially provide “rising income.” Rising income stocks historically have provided a better total return over time, potentially combat inflation and offer the opportunity to potentially take advantage of compounding through dividend and income reinvestment. Under normal circumstances, the GRID Fund intends to invest in at least three countries, including the United States, and will invest at least 40% of its total assets in countries other than the United States.

The GRID Fund invests in companies whose stocks the Adviser believes are selling at a significant discount to their “private market value.” Private market value is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company. If investor attention is focused on the underlying asset value of a company due to expected or actual developments or other catalysts, an investment opportunity to realize this private market value may exist.

The GRID Fund may utilize certain “arbitrage” strategies. The GRID Fund’s use of arbitrage may be described as investing in “event” driven situations such as announced mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations. When a company agrees to be acquired by another company, its stock price often quickly rises to just below the stated acquisition price. If the Adviser, through extensive research, determines that the acquisition is likely to be consummated on schedule at the stated acquisition price, then the GRID Fund may purchase the selling company’s securities, offering the GRID Fund the possibility of generous returns relative to cash equivalents with a limited risk of excessive loss of capital.