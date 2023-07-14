The Fund seeks to achieve long and short exposure to global equity, bond, currency and commodity markets through a wide range of derivative instruments and direct investments. Under normal market conditions, the Adviser typically will make extensive use of derivative instruments, in particular futures, forward contracts and swaps on global equity and fixed-income securities, securities indices (including both broad- and narrow-based securities indices), currencies, commodities and other instruments. These investments are intended to provide the Fund with risk and return characteristics similar to those of a diversified portfolio of hedge funds. The Fund may also make direct long and short investments in equity and fixed-income securities.

The Fund seeks to generate absolute returns over time rather than track the performance of any particular index of hedge fund returns. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses quantitative models to estimate the market exposures that drive the aggregate returns of a diverse set of hedge funds. The Adviser seeks to capture these market exposures in the aggregate while adding value through dynamic allocation among market exposures and volatility management. These market exposures may include, for example, exposures to the returns of stocks, fixed-income securities (including U.S. and non- U.S. government securities, as well as corporate debt securities), currencies and commodities. In estimating these market exposures, the Adviser may use various approaches, including analyses of the returns of hedge funds included in one or more commercially available databases selected by the Adviser (for example, the Lipper TASS hedge fund database) and regulatory filings. The Fund may also directly employ various strategies commonly used by hedge funds that seek to profit from underlying risk factors, such as merger arbitrage and trend-following strategies. In a merger arbitrage strategy, the Adviser buys shares of target companies in corporate reorganizations and establishes short positions in shares of the acquiring companies. Trend-following strategies analyze markets over various time horizons to invest either long or short in assets whose values are rising or falling, respectively.

The Adviser will have great flexibility to allocate the Fund’s exposure among various securities, indices, currencies, commodities and other instruments; the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be allocated to various strategies and among investments is expected to vary over time. When buying and selling securities and other instruments for the Fund, the Adviser also may consider other factors, such as: (i) the Fund’s obligations under its various derivative positions; (ii) portfolio rebalancing; (iii) redemption requests; (iv) yield management; (v) credit management; and (vi) volatility management. The Fund will not invest directly in hedge funds. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities and instruments and securities and instruments traded outside the United States, and expects to engage in non-U.S. currency transactions.

The Adviser currently targets an annualized volatility level of 9% or less (as measured by the standard deviation of the Fund’s returns). The Fund’s actual or realized volatility during certain periods or over time may materially exceed its target volatility for various reasons, including changes in market levels of volatility and because the Fund’s portfolio may include instruments that are inherently volatile. This would increase the risk of investing in the Fund.

Under normal market conditions, it is expected that no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets will be dedicated to initial and variation margin payments relating to the Fund’s derivative transactions. The gross notional value of the Fund’s derivative investments, however, will generally exceed 25% of the Fund’s assets, and may significantly exceed the total value of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser will invest a portion of the Fund’s assets, which may vary over time, in short-term, high-quality securities. Such investments will be used primarily to finance the Fund’s investments in derivatives and, secondarily, to provide the Fund with incremental income and liquidity, and may include: (i) short-term obligations issued or guaranteed by the United States government, its agencies or instrumentalities; (ii) securities issued by foreign governments, their political subdivisions or agencies or instrumentalities; (iii) certificates of deposit, time deposits and bankers’ acceptances issued by domestic banks, foreign branches of domestic banks, foreign subsidiaries of domestic banks, and domestic and foreign branches of foreign banks; (iv) variable amount master demand notes; (v) participation interests in loans extended by banks to companies; (vi)

commercial paper or similar debt obligations; and (vii) repurchase agreements. The Adviser will select such investments based on various factors, including the security’s maturity and credit rating.

Although the Fund does not intend to invest in physical commodities directly, the Fund expects to obtain investment exposure to commodities and commodity- related derivatives through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that will make commodity-related investments (the “Commodity Subsidiary”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Commodity Subsidiary. Under normal market conditions, no more than 10% of the Fund’s total assets will be dedicated to initial and variation margin payments relating to these transactions.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in the financial services industry, which means it will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in securities and other obligations (for example, bank certificates of deposit) of issuers in such industry. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of securities and other instruments. Effects of frequent trading may include high transaction costs, which may lower the Fund’s return, and realization of greater short-term capital gains, distributions of which are taxable as ordinary income to taxable shareholders. Trading costs and tax effects associated with frequent trading may adversely affect the Fund’s performance. The Fund’s trading in derivatives is active and frequent. Active and frequent trading of derivatives, like active and frequent trading of securities, will result in transaction costs which reduce fund returns.