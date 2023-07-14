The Fund is a fund of funds and invests primarily in equities traded in U.S. and non-U.S. markets (including emerging markets) through its investment in the Equity Funds (collectively, the “underlying GMO Funds”) (see “Additional Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies, Risks, and Expenses — Asset Allocation Funds”). The Fund also may invest directly in securities (including other underlying funds) and derivatives.

GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to determine the Fund’s allocations to particular underlying GMO Funds. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Fund’s holdings of the underlying

GMO Funds in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Fund shares to rebalance the Fund’s investments. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests (including through its investment in the underlying GMO Funds) at least 80% of its assets in equities (see “Name Policies”).

The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.