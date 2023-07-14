Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.3%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GAAUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO Global Equity Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Aug 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Inker

Fund Description

The Fund is a fund of funds and invests primarily in equities traded in U.S. and non-U.S. markets (including emerging markets) through its investment in the Equity Funds (collectively, the “underlying GMO Funds”) (see “Additional Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies, Risks, and Expenses — Asset Allocation Funds”). The Fund also may invest directly in securities (including other underlying funds) and derivatives.
GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to determine the Fund’s allocations to particular underlying GMO Funds. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Fund’s holdings of the underlying
GMO Funds in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Fund shares to rebalance the Fund’s investments. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests (including through its investment in the underlying GMO Funds) at least 80% of its assets in equities (see “Name Policies”).
The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
GAAUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -35.6% 29.2% 12.30%
1 Yr 14.2% 17.3% 252.4% 41.70%
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% 70.32%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 59.46%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 71.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 3.3% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.3% -35.6% 29.2% 12.30%
1 Yr 14.2% 11.4% 252.4% 37.84%
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% 67.88%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% 57.99%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 69.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 3.3% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GAAUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GAAUX Category Low Category High GAAUX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 199 K 133 B 21.60%
Number of Holdings 12 1 9075 94.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.58 B -18 M 37.6 B 14.21%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 9.1% 100.0% 0.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GMO International Equity IV 35.29%
  2. GMO Emerging Markets VI 14.88%
  3. GMO Quality VI 13.77%
  4. GMO US Small Cap Value VI 10.35%
  5. GMO US Equity VI 9.04%
  6. GMO Emerging Markets ex-China VI 6.97%
  7. GMO Quality Cyclicals VI 5.62%
  8. GMO-Usonian Japan Value Creation VI 4.05%
  9. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Invsmt 0.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAUX % Rank
Stocks 		93.60% 61.84% 125.47% 91.08%
Other 		6.35% -13.98% 19.14% 1.87%
Bonds 		2.01% -1.50% 161.67% 1.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.29% -0.01% 5.28% 4.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 34.91%
Cash 		-2.24% -174.70% 23.12% 72.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAUX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.65% 0.00% 38.42% 32.38%
Technology 		15.97% 0.00% 49.87% 68.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.12% 0.00% 40.94% 25.88%
Industrials 		14.37% 0.00% 44.06% 53.41%
Healthcare 		10.55% 0.00% 35.42% 78.52%
Consumer Defense 		8.35% 0.00% 73.28% 38.99%
Basic Materials 		7.60% 0.00% 38.60% 11.12%
Communication Services 		6.07% 0.00% 57.66% 78.74%
Energy 		1.90% 0.00% 21.15% 25.11%
Real Estate 		1.61% 0.00% 39.48% 34.25%
Utilities 		0.81% 0.00% 29.12% 31.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAUX % Rank
Non US 		59.72% 0.58% 99.46% 5.51%
US 		33.88% 0.13% 103.82% 96.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAUX % Rank
Government 		62.84% 0.00% 100.00% 0.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		27.76% 0.00% 100.00% 95.53%
Corporate 		8.98% 0.00% 99.70% 7.27%
Derivative 		0.42% 0.00% 100.00% 38.93%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 30.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 30.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAUX % Rank
US 		2.01% -0.01% 130.80% 1.87%
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% 34.25%

GAAUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GAAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 44.27% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.82% 1.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GAAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GAAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 395.00% 19.27%

GAAUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAAUX Category Low Category High GAAUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.74% 0.00% 3.26% 0.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAAUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAAUX Category Low Category High GAAUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.67% -4.27% 12.65% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAAUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

GAAUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Inker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 26, 1996

25.53

25.5%

Mr. Inker, Co-Heads of the Division, is the director of asset allocation. Mr. Inker has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO's asset allocation portfolios since 1996. Mr. Inker joined Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC in 1992 following the completion of his B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

John Thorndike

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

John Thorndike joined TAS in 2004. Prior to joining TAS, Mr. Thorndike was an analyst in the investment office of Bowdoin College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

