Long/Short Asset Allocation: strategy of taking long positions in asset and sub-asset classes that GMO expects will outperform relative to the asset and sub-asset classes to which the Fund has short investment exposure.

​

High Yield: systematic, factor-based strategy of investing in high yield bonds and other instruments providing high yield bond exposure, including fallen angel bonds (bonds originally issued as investment grade that have since been downgraded to below investment grade), short-dated bonds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), total return swaps on high yield indices, and options on ETFs and high yield indices.

​

GMO may discontinue or add new strategies at any time, and the factors GMO considers can change over time. The Fund may have long and/or short exposure to any asset class (e.g., U.S. equity, international equity, emerging market equity, developed and emerging market fixed income) and may hold or “use” exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives of any kind. The Fund is not limited in its use of derivatives or in the total notional value of its derivative positions. Because of its derivative positions, the Fund typically has gross investment exposure in excess of its net assets (i.e. the Fund typically is leveraged) and, therefore, is subject to higher risk of loss than it would be in the absence

of such leverage. The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”) or maturity. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund gains exposure to commodities and some other asset classes by investing through a wholly-owned subsidiary advised by GMO, which does not receive any management or other fees for its services. The subsidiary invests primarily in commodity-related derivatives (such as over-the-counter swaps on commodity indices) and fixed income investments but also may invest in any other investment in which the Fund is permitted to invest directly. References in this Prospectus to actions taken by the Fund refer to actions taken by the subsidiary as well as the Fund. The Fund does not invest directly in commodities and commodity-related derivatives (such as swaps on commodity indices).

The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.