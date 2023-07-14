Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
12.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$15.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
73.7%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FZTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|7.9%
|15.5%
|34.48%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-53.5%
|17.1%
|32.51%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-21.9%
|10.2%
|63.04%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-13.4%
|5.7%
|61.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.0%
|6.6%
|22.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|FZTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-67.5%
|-15.9%
|83.74%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.0%
|9.7%
|76.68%
|2020
|3.8%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|43.96%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.8%
|5.4%
|69.10%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-5.4%
|-1.5%
|59.63%
|Period
|FZTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|7.9%
|15.5%
|34.48%
|1 Yr
|12.6%
|-53.5%
|17.1%
|32.51%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-21.9%
|10.2%
|63.04%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-13.4%
|5.7%
|67.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|7.4%
|21.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|FZTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-67.5%
|-15.9%
|83.74%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.0%
|9.7%
|76.68%
|2020
|3.8%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|43.96%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.8%
|5.4%
|69.10%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-5.4%
|-1.1%
|60.25%
|FZTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZTKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.6 B
|1.5 M
|50.8 B
|7.84%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|4
|560
|14.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.3 B
|606 K
|50.2 B
|7.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|73.70%
|38.4%
|100.0%
|86.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZTKX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.33%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|56.37%
|Bonds
|7.31%
|0.89%
|73.19%
|45.59%
|Cash
|3.55%
|-6.28%
|23.99%
|29.41%
|Other
|0.57%
|-1.07%
|18.05%
|19.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|13.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|56.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZTKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.66%
|12.80%
|18.83%
|3.96%
|Technology
|16.76%
|14.07%
|24.11%
|93.56%
|Healthcare
|12.13%
|10.42%
|14.66%
|69.31%
|Industrials
|11.68%
|9.14%
|12.45%
|16.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.10%
|8.06%
|13.35%
|55.45%
|Basic Materials
|6.65%
|3.22%
|6.86%
|3.96%
|Communication Services
|6.64%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|69.31%
|Energy
|6.54%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|0.99%
|Consumer Defense
|5.80%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|80.20%
|Utilities
|2.13%
|1.90%
|8.12%
|99.01%
|Real Estate
|1.90%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|92.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZTKX % Rank
|Non US
|44.27%
|0.00%
|46.21%
|3.43%
|US
|44.06%
|0.00%
|71.21%
|94.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZTKX % Rank
|Government
|48.12%
|4.51%
|74.03%
|21.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|39.05%
|5.30%
|89.12%
|38.73%
|Corporate
|10.36%
|0.46%
|40.61%
|70.10%
|Securitized
|1.94%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|91.67%
|Derivative
|0.50%
|0.00%
|23.35%
|33.82%
|Municipal
|0.03%
|0.00%
|3.03%
|68.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZTKX % Rank
|US
|6.50%
|0.76%
|47.10%
|40.69%
|Non US
|0.81%
|0.00%
|26.09%
|51.96%
|FZTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|43.52%
|60.91%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|82.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|FZTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FZTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FZTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|1.00%
|110.00%
|69.52%
|FZTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZTKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|13.24%
|FZTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FZTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZTKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.35%
|-0.36%
|4.43%
|5.56%
|FZTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.09
|5.72
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...