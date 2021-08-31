Home
Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, Intermediate, Series 6

mutual fund
FYUHPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$970.02 -0.1 -0.01%
primary theme
U.S. Long-Term Bond Duration
share class
(FYUHPX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

-10.9%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

58.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$970.1
$968.90
$1,095.62

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

FYUHPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, Intermediate, Series 6
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Aug 21, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FYUHPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYUHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.9% -37.9% 3.6% 83.72%
1 Yr 1.9% -19.3% 180.4% 78.14%
3 Yr 5.3%* -15.7% 24.5% 75.83%
5 Yr 3.1%* -6.9% 18.0% 78.42%
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 8.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYUHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.3% -73.4% 112.0% 30.84%
2021 2.6% -50.9% 15.2% 40.00%
2020 -2.9% -10.5% 5.1% 27.05%
2019 0.3% -8.7% 9.7% 76.77%
2018 0.2% -7.9% 6.7% 34.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYUHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.9% -37.9% 3.6% 80.93%
1 Yr -1.1% -21.4% 180.4% 75.46%
3 Yr 4.3%* -15.7% 24.5% 73.02%
5 Yr 2.5%* -6.9% 18.0% 80.28%
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYUHPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.3% -73.4% 112.0% 30.84%
2021 2.6% -50.9% 15.2% 40.00%
2020 -2.9% -10.5% 5.1% 27.05%
2019 0.3% -8.7% 9.7% 76.77%
2018 0.2% -7.9% 6.7% 34.68%

NAV & Total Return History

FYUHPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FYUHPX Category Low Category High FYUHPX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10.4 M 17.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 20 3 3347 51.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.89 M 797 K 1.31 B 60.65%
Weighting of Top 10 58.93% 3.0% 100.0% 56.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LOS ANGELES CNTY CALIF PUB WKS FING AUTH LEASE REV 6.09% 11.05%
  2. MEMPHIS TENN 5.66% 5.74%
  3. eBay Inc. 3.45% 5.54%
  4. Santander UK PLC 4% 5.45%
  5. TRIBOROUGH BRDG & TUNL AUTH N Y REVS 4.43% 5.38%
  6. Comcast Corporation 3.38% 5.28%
  7. AVON LAKE OHIO CITY SCH DIST 3.85% 5.23%
  8. NEW YORK N Y CITY EDL CONSTR FD REV 5.25% 5.13%
  9. Target Corporation 3.5% 5.12%
  10. Motorola Solutions Inc 4% 5.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FYUHPX % Rank
Bonds 		94.55% 66.19% 179.76% 97.22%
Convertible Bonds 		5.45% 0.00% 6.78% 0.93%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 61.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 62.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 59.72%
Cash 		0.00% -84.13% 6.28% 64.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYUHPX % Rank
Municipal 		59.31% 0.00% 100.00% 61.57%
Corporate 		40.69% 0.00% 98.94% 36.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 60.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 29.85% 68.52%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 4.69% 65.74%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 46.64% 64.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYUHPX % Rank
US 		94.55% 66.19% 151.83% 55.09%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.93% 77.31%

FYUHPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FYUHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.04% 2.88% 50.24%
Management Fee N/A 0.03% 0.65% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FYUHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FYUHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FYUHPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 85.00% N/A

FYUHPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FYUHPX Category Low Category High FYUHPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.86% 73.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FYUHPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FYUHPX Category Low Category High FYUHPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 2.10% 5.46% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FYUHPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

FYUHPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 8.05 6.25

