Trending ETFs

Corporate High Income Portfolio, Series 23

mutual fund
FYNZHX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$888.35 +1.32 +0.15%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
(FYNZHX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Corporate High Income Portfolio, Series 23

FYNZHX | Fund

$888.35

-

0.00%

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

-12.3%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

58.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$887.0
$886.12
$1,026.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

FYNZHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Corporate High Income Portfolio, Series 23
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Oct 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FYNZHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYNZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.3% -27.3% 2.9% 94.66%
1 Yr 8.5% -14.9% 190.9% 11.24%
3 Yr 5.7%* -13.1% 32.9% 11.26%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYNZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -26.5% 144.0% 17.79%
2021 6.5% -15.7% 13.1% 6.84%
2020 -5.9% -13.0% 5.1% 95.31%
2019 1.3% -3.3% 4.1% 95.29%
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYNZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.3% -27.3% 2.9% 92.75%
1 Yr 5.3% -15.9% 190.9% 13.18%
3 Yr 4.7%* -13.1% 32.9% 15.72%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYNZHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.6% -26.5% 144.0% 17.79%
2021 6.5% -15.7% 13.1% 6.84%
2020 -5.9% -13.0% 5.1% 95.31%
2019 1.3% -3.3% 4.1% 95.29%
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FYNZHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FYNZHX Category Low Category High FYNZHX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.7 M 44.4 B N/A
Number of Holdings 21 5 9191 84.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.82 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 70.08%
Weighting of Top 10 58.15% 1.8% 100.0% 15.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HCA Inc. 4.75% 8.37%
  2. Pitney Bowes Inc. 4.62% 7.36%
  3. Choice Hotels International, Inc. 5.75% 7.15%
  4. Seagate HDD Cayman 4.75% 5.82%
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc. 5.12% 5.47%
  6. Jabil Inc 4.7% 5.32%
  7. Block Financial Llc 5.5% 5.07%
  8. Fibria Overseas Finance Ltd. 5.25% 4.78%
  9. Carpenter Technology Corporation 4.45% 4.70%
  10. Stifel Financial Corporation 4.25% 4.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FYNZHX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 15.65% 141.47% 5.68%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 13.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 27.65%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 5.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.47% 80.68%
Cash 		0.00% -49.09% 10.75% 65.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYNZHX % Rank
Corporate 		100.00% 41.80% 100.00% 3.79%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 20.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 11.30% 77.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 69.32%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 54.55%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 75.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYNZHX % Rank
US 		86.09% 15.65% 108.09% 24.62%
Non US 		13.91% 0.00% 47.05% 60.23%

FYNZHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.02% 5.60% 75.88%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.35% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 259.00% N/A

FYNZHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FYNZHX Category Low Category High FYNZHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 90.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FYNZHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FYNZHX Category Low Category High FYNZHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.38% 7.58% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FYNZHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FYNZHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

