Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-12.3%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
58.2%
Expense Ratio 0.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FYNZHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.3%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|94.66%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|11.24%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-13.1%
|32.9%
|11.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FYNZHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|17.79%
|2021
|6.5%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|6.84%
|2020
|-5.9%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|95.31%
|2019
|1.3%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|95.29%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|Period
|FYNZHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.3%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|92.75%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-15.9%
|190.9%
|13.18%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-13.1%
|32.9%
|15.72%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FYNZHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.6%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|17.79%
|2021
|6.5%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|6.84%
|2020
|-5.9%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|95.31%
|2019
|1.3%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|95.29%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|FYNZHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYNZHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|21
|5
|9191
|84.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.82 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|70.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.15%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|15.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYNZHX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|5.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|13.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|27.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|5.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|80.68%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|65.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYNZHX % Rank
|Corporate
|100.00%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|3.79%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|20.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|77.65%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|69.32%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|54.55%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|75.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYNZHX % Rank
|US
|86.09%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|24.62%
|Non US
|13.91%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|60.23%
|FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|75.88%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.35%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FYNZHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|259.00%
|N/A
|FYNZHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYNZHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|90.15%
|FYNZHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FYNZHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYNZHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.38%
|7.58%
|N/A
|FYNZHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...