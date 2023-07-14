Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-5.3%
1 yr return
880.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
142.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
57.8%
Net Assets
$81.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FYHTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.3%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|80.34%
|1 Yr
|880.7%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|1.12%
|3 Yr
|142.6%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|1.14%
|5 Yr
|57.8%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|1.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FYHTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1076.4%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|2.17%
|2021
|4.6%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|44.53%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|71.64%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|87.12%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|84.68%
|Period
|FYHTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|FYHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYHTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|81.9 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|69.66%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|1
|846
|55.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|124 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|75.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|20.7%
|100.0%
|49.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYHTX % Rank
|Other
|99.92%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|22.46%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|70.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|17.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|32.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|79.29%
|FYHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|90.76%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|11.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|30.00%
|FYHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FYHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FYHTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|8.33%
|FYHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYHTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|39.76%
|FYHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FYHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYHTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|50.36%
|FYHTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.903
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2022
|$3.641
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2021
|$1.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.521
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2017
5.01
5.0%
Eric Matteson has been an assistant portfolio manager with Geode since March 2010. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Matteson is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matteson worked as a Portfolio manager at Rampart Invest Management Company from February 2005 to March 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2018
3.92
3.9%
WAYNE D. RYAN, CAIA Portfolio Manager Franklin Alternative Strategies Advisers LLC Pelagos Capital Management Boston, Massachusetts, United States Wayne Ryan is a portfolio manager and a member of the Pelagos Capital Management investment committee. Mr. Ryan has been with the investment and trading of multiple asset classes since 1998 and has been managing multi-alternative and commodity strategies since 2008. He has been a member of the Pelagos team since January 2006. Prior to joining Pelagos, Mr. Ryan's experience was highlighted by eight years of proprietary equity trading. He earned a M.B.A. from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and an A.B. from Harvard College. Mr. Ryan holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Ruoyu Wang is assistant portfolio manager of the fund, which he has managed since May 2020. He also manages other funds. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Wang has worked as an assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Wang was a Portfolio Management Associate at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he also held roles in the management of short-term liquidity and performance attribution. He is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
