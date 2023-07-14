Normally investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments, short-term investment-grade debt securities, cash, and cash equivalents. Investing up to 25% of assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that invests in commodity-linked total return swaps based on the value of commodities or commodities indexes and in other commodity-linked derivative instruments. Managing the fund to track an index chosen to represent the commodities market, as well as short-term investment-grade debt securities, which as of July 31, 2022 was the Bloomberg Commodity Index. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Engaging in commodity-linked derivatives transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.