Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Commodity Strategy Fund

FYHTX | Fund

$97.68

$81.9 M

1.85%

$1.81

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.3%

1 yr return

880.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

142.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

57.8%

Net Assets

$81.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$97.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FYHTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 142.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 61.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Commodity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Matteson

Fund Description

Normally investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments, short-term investment-grade debt securities, cash, and cash equivalents. Investing up to 25% of assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that invests in commodity-linked total return swaps based on the value of commodities or commodities indexes and in other commodity-linked derivative instruments. Managing the fund to track an index chosen to represent the commodities market, as well as short-term investment-grade debt securities, which as of July 31, 2022 was the Bloomberg Commodity Index. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Engaging in commodity-linked derivatives transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FYHTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -46.9% 171.4% 80.34%
1 Yr 880.7% -73.2% 2035.5% 1.12%
3 Yr 142.6%* -20.3% 194.3% 1.14%
5 Yr 57.8%* -26.7% 80.8% 1.32%
10 Yr N/A* -21.7% 28.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1076.4% -45.7% 2475.6% 2.17%
2021 4.6% -87.8% 170.8% 44.53%
2020 -1.3% -34.5% 58.1% 71.64%
2019 -0.1% -22.1% 8.0% 87.12%
2018 -4.6% -12.8% 32.6% 84.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -27.1% 171.4% 80.79%
1 Yr 880.7% -55.0% 2035.5% 1.13%
3 Yr 142.6%* -20.3% 194.3% 1.17%
5 Yr 61.1%* -26.7% 83.1% 1.43%
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 29.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1076.4% -45.7% 2475.6% 2.17%
2021 4.6% -87.8% 170.8% 44.53%
2020 -1.3% -34.5% 58.1% 71.64%
2019 -0.1% -22.1% 8.0% 87.12%
2018 -2.6% -12.8% 32.6% 38.74%

NAV & Total Return History

FYHTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FYHTX Category Low Category High FYHTX % Rank
Net Assets 81.9 M 554 K 56.7 B 69.66%
Number of Holdings 27 1 846 55.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 75.71%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 20.7% 100.0% 49.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 90.02%
  2. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  3. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  4. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  5. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  6. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  7. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  8. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  9. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%
  10. Gold 100 Oz Futr Feb21 Gcg1 15.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FYHTX % Rank
Other 		99.92% -47.59% 165.73% 22.46%
Cash 		0.08% -81.87% 100.00% 70.29%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 17.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 32.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 96.71% 79.29%

FYHTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FYHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.20% 16.76% 90.76%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.75% 11.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.02% 0.45% 30.00%

Sales Fees

FYHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FYHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FYHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 244.00% 8.33%

FYHTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FYHTX Category Low Category High FYHTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.85% 0.00% 36.00% 39.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FYHTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FYHTX Category Low Category High FYHTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -55.71% 52.26% 50.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FYHTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FYHTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Matteson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2017

5.01

5.0%

Eric Matteson has been an assistant portfolio manager with Geode since March 2010. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Matteson is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matteson worked as a Portfolio manager at Rampart Invest Management Company from February 2005 to March 2010.

Wayne Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2018

3.92

3.9%

WAYNE D. RYAN, CAIA Portfolio Manager Franklin Alternative Strategies Advisers LLC Pelagos Capital Management Boston, Massachusetts, United States Wayne Ryan is a portfolio manager and a member of the Pelagos Capital Management investment committee. Mr. Ryan has been with the investment and trading of multiple asset classes since 1998 and has been managing multi-alternative and commodity strategies since 2008. He has been a member of the Pelagos team since January 2006. Prior to joining Pelagos, Mr. Ryan's experience was highlighted by eight years of proprietary equity trading. He earned a M.B.A. from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and an A.B. from Harvard College. Mr. Ryan holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation.

Ruoyu Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Ruoyu Wang is assistant portfolio manager of the fund, which he has managed since May 2020. He also manages other funds. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Wang has worked as an assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Wang was a Portfolio Management Associate at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he also held roles in the management of short-term liquidity and performance attribution. He is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

