Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$134 M
Holdings in Top 10
84.8%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FYGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|3.8%
|8.3%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-4.6%
|4.2%
|56.14%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-7.4%
|-0.2%
|76.64%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-4.7%
|1.7%
|68.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|2.3%
|84.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|FYGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-23.8%
|-12.4%
|50.88%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-4.6%
|2.5%
|90.65%
|2020
|1.2%
|0.5%
|3.0%
|82.86%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.5%
|3.1%
|86.27%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-2.6%
|-0.9%
|75.68%
|Period
|FYGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|3.8%
|8.3%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-4.6%
|4.2%
|56.14%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-7.4%
|-0.2%
|76.64%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-4.7%
|1.7%
|82.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.8%
|3.5%
|82.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|FYGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-23.8%
|-12.4%
|50.88%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-4.6%
|2.5%
|90.65%
|2020
|1.2%
|0.5%
|3.0%
|82.86%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.5%
|3.1%
|86.27%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-2.6%
|-0.5%
|68.92%
|FYGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|134 M
|699 K
|4.5 B
|51.75%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|7
|56
|19.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|90 K
|3.62 B
|49.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.81%
|61.7%
|99.9%
|20.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYGLX % Rank
|Bonds
|64.38%
|48.08%
|76.33%
|25.44%
|Stocks
|21.37%
|20.54%
|44.69%
|84.21%
|Cash
|13.32%
|1.82%
|20.74%
|10.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.84%
|0.21%
|1.16%
|34.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|43.86%
|Other
|-0.06%
|-0.85%
|2.00%
|95.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYGLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.98%
|11.25%
|19.98%
|4.39%
|Technology
|16.97%
|12.84%
|20.54%
|74.56%
|Industrials
|11.54%
|8.69%
|12.01%
|35.09%
|Healthcare
|10.44%
|9.47%
|13.88%
|71.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.12%
|5.80%
|12.80%
|71.93%
|Basic Materials
|7.96%
|2.99%
|8.05%
|14.04%
|Communication Services
|7.29%
|5.69%
|10.09%
|42.98%
|Energy
|6.00%
|2.42%
|9.60%
|34.21%
|Consumer Defense
|5.57%
|4.82%
|10.61%
|58.77%
|Utilities
|2.06%
|1.92%
|5.81%
|82.46%
|Real Estate
|2.06%
|1.86%
|10.43%
|86.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYGLX % Rank
|Non US
|13.99%
|6.83%
|18.11%
|39.47%
|US
|7.38%
|7.14%
|30.41%
|86.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYGLX % Rank
|Government
|46.08%
|22.96%
|95.72%
|71.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.34%
|2.74%
|29.05%
|10.53%
|Corporate
|17.55%
|1.54%
|45.78%
|62.28%
|Securitized
|13.63%
|0.00%
|24.54%
|66.67%
|Municipal
|0.34%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|37.72%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|3.09%
|21.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FYGLX % Rank
|US
|56.55%
|35.46%
|73.21%
|28.95%
|Non US
|7.83%
|2.89%
|16.98%
|40.35%
|FYGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|1.50%
|71.30%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|50.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FYGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FYGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FYGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|20.00%
|65.00%
|72.48%
|FYGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.23%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|50.00%
|FYGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FYGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FYGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.42%
|0.56%
|3.49%
|11.82%
|FYGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 13, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.85
|16.18
|5.98
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...