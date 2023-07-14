Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

Net Assets

$369 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$156.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FXAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the S&P 500® Index, which broadly represents the performance of common stocks publicly traded in the United States. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.
Read More

FXAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -14.3% 35.6% 31.09%
1 Yr 16.6% -34.9% 38.6% 19.18%
3 Yr 11.9%* -27.8% 93.5% 9.28%
5 Yr 9.8%* -30.5% 97.2% 8.53%
10 Yr 10.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 6.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -56.3% 28.9% 30.72%
2021 12.7% -20.5% 152.6% 7.79%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 28.39%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 18.10%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 14.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -20.5% 35.6% 27.19%
1 Yr 16.6% -34.9% 40.3% 13.51%
3 Yr 11.9%* -27.8% 93.5% 10.63%
5 Yr 10.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 9.94%
10 Yr 11.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 5.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -56.3% 28.9% 30.79%
2021 12.7% -20.5% 152.6% 8.33%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 28.79%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 18.10%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 20.41%

NAV & Total Return History

FXAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FXAIX Category Low Category High FXAIX % Rank
Net Assets 369 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 0.76%
Number of Holdings 508 2 4154 15.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 101 B 288 K 270 B 0.83%
Weighting of Top 10 27.65% 1.8% 106.2% 70.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.94%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.11%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.08%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.96%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.82%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.69%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.37%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.36%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FXAIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 9.81%
Bonds 		0.02% -0.04% 95.81% 4.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 54.64%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 54.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 52.79%
Cash 		-0.02% -102.29% 100.00% 95.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXAIX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 40.12%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 60.70% 54.52%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 65.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.21% 0.00% 30.33% 35.60%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 46.25%
Industrials 		8.27% 0.00% 29.90% 66.85%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 34.76%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 47.55%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 41.96%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 38.90%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 60.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXAIX % Rank
US 		98.93% 0.00% 127.77% 12.83%
Non US 		1.06% 0.00% 32.38% 67.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXAIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		83.38% -6.23% 100.00% 90.58%
Government 		16.62% 0.00% 100.00% 2.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 52.57%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 52.02%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.02%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 51.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXAIX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.06% 81.35% 4.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 51.77%

FXAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FXAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.01% 49.27% 99.38%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 2.00% 2.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FXAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FXAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FXAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 496.00% 2.15%

FXAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FXAIX Category Low Category High FXAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.54% 0.00% 24.06% 14.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FXAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FXAIX Category Low Category High FXAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -54.00% 6.06% 10.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FXAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FXAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2009

13.34

13.3%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Peter Matthew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2012

9.75

9.8%

Since joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew has worked as a senior operations associate, portfolio manager assistant, and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Payal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.

Navid Sohrabi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Navid Sohrabi is portfolio manager of Geode Capital Management, LLC. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Sohrabi has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Sohrabi worked at DWS, most recently as an index portfolio manager. Mr. Sohrabi was Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager and quantitative multi-asset strategist in the Passive Asset Management business since 2015. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Sohrabi served as a derivatives trader for several institutional asset managers and commodity trading advisors where he developed and managed systematic risk and trading strategies in equities, options, fx and futures. Mr. Sohrabi earned a BA in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkley, and a Masters of Financial Engineering from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

