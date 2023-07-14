Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Forester Value Fund

mutual fund
FVRLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.56 -0.02 -0.36%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
N (FVALX) Primary Inst (FVILX) Retirement (FVRLX)
FVRLX (Mutual Fund)

Forester Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.56 -0.02 -0.36%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
N (FVALX) Primary Inst (FVILX) Retirement (FVRLX)
FVRLX (Mutual Fund)

Forester Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.56 -0.02 -0.36%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
N (FVALX) Primary Inst (FVILX) Retirement (FVRLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Forester Value Fund

FVRLX | Fund

$5.56

$5.31 M

1.03%

$0.06

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

-14.1%

1 yr return

-9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-20.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-13.5%

Net Assets

$5.31 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Forester Value Fund

FVRLX | Fund

$5.56

$5.31 M

1.03%

$0.06

1.50%

FVRLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -20.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Forester Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Forester
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Forester

Fund Description

FVRLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.1% -14.1% 30.8% 99.44%
1 Yr -9.2% -16.2% 40.2% 96.65%
3 Yr -20.4%* -21.9% 28.2% 98.17%
5 Yr -13.5%* -14.3% 15.5% 98.67%
10 Yr -7.8%* -8.3% 5.6% 97.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 11.2% -54.0% 17.4% 4.62%
2021 -0.5% -22.5% 24.1% 76.05%
2020 -18.4% -19.4% 24.1% 98.76%
2019 -1.1% -5.5% 12.9% 95.39%
2018 -0.1% -14.0% 2.4% 12.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.1% -33.0% 30.8% 98.32%
1 Yr -9.2% -52.8% 40.2% 96.09%
3 Yr -20.4%* -21.5% 28.2% 98.77%
5 Yr -13.4%* -14.1% 16.6% 98.63%
10 Yr -7.6%* -7.9% 6.4% 96.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 11.2% -54.0% 17.4% 4.62%
2021 -0.5% -22.5% 24.1% 75.45%
2020 -18.4% -19.4% 24.1% 98.76%
2019 -1.1% -5.5% 12.9% 95.39%
2018 0.0% -14.0% 2.4% 13.61%

NAV & Total Return History

FVRLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FVRLX Category Low Category High FVRLX % Rank
Net Assets 5.31 M 818 K 5.18 B 97.77%
Number of Holdings 35 3 2670 74.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.27 M -175 M 1.1 B 83.04%
Weighting of Top 10 45.27% 1.5% 100.0% 37.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 21.16%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.44%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.66%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.31%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.96%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.95%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.67%
  8. DTE Energy Co 5.43%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.41%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FVRLX % Rank
Stocks 		74.65% -2.90% 119.13% 31.98%
Cash 		25.35% -67.46% 106.99% 65.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 83.04%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 80.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 81.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 79.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVRLX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.70% 0.00% 100.00% 16.00%
Consumer Defense 		17.03% 0.00% 33.38% 8.67%
Utilities 		12.88% 0.00% 21.71% 4.67%
Energy 		11.88% 0.00% 32.57% 8.67%
Financial Services 		11.14% 0.00% 83.83% 66.67%
Technology 		8.45% 0.00% 43.24% 86.00%
Industrials 		6.65% 0.00% 31.93% 84.67%
Basic Materials 		5.57% 0.00% 28.58% 22.00%
Communication Services 		2.96% 0.00% 32.32% 81.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.68% 0.00% 88.83% 92.00%
Real Estate 		0.05% 0.00% 10.93% 76.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVRLX % Rank
US 		68.61% -24.26% 116.70% 32.16%
Non US 		6.04% -43.01% 95.82% 40.94%

FVRLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.44% 13.51% 81.03%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 2.50% 21.23%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 76.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 71.82%

Sales Fees

FVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.80% 0.00% 479.00% 12.86%

FVRLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FVRLX Category Low Category High FVRLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.03% 0.00% 9.34% 86.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FVRLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FVRLX Category Low Category High FVRLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.78% -3.33% 2.16% 5.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FVRLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FVRLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Forester

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 1999

22.74

22.7%

Mr. Forester is also the Chief Investment Officer for Forester Capital Management, an investment management firm he founded in 1999, headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. In that role, Mr. Forester is responsible for investment strategy, asset allocation, portfolio construction, security selection and trading. Prior to founding Forester Capital Management, Mr. Forester was an officer and portfolio manager with Scudder Investments’ Dreman Value Advisors, managing a $1.4 billion portfolio. Earlier in his career, Mr. Forester managed assets at Peregrine Capital Management and Thomas White International. Having been involved with the securities business since 1992, Mr. Forester has extensive money management experience. Mr. Forester, CFA, holds a B.A. degree in Economics (with honors) from the University of Colorado and an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University. Mr. Forester also studied at the London Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×