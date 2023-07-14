Mr. Forester is also the Chief Investment Officer for Forester Capital Management, an investment management firm he founded in 1999, headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. In that role, Mr. Forester is responsible for investment strategy, asset allocation, portfolio construction, security selection and trading. Prior to founding Forester Capital Management, Mr. Forester was an officer and portfolio manager with Scudder Investments’ Dreman Value Advisors, managing a $1.4 billion portfolio. Earlier in his career, Mr. Forester managed assets at Peregrine Capital Management and Thomas White International. Having been involved with the securities business since 1992, Mr. Forester has extensive money management experience. Mr. Forester, CFA, holds a B.A. degree in Economics (with honors) from the University of Colorado and an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University. Mr. Forester also studied at the London Business School.