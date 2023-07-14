Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-14.1%
1 yr return
-9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-20.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-13.5%
Net Assets
$5.31 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.3%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FVRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.1%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|99.44%
|1 Yr
|-9.2%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|96.65%
|3 Yr
|-20.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|98.17%
|5 Yr
|-13.5%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|98.67%
|10 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|97.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|FVRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|11.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|4.62%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|76.05%
|2020
|-18.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|98.76%
|2019
|-1.1%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|95.39%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|12.24%
|Period
|FVRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.1%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|98.32%
|1 Yr
|-9.2%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|96.09%
|3 Yr
|-20.4%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|98.77%
|5 Yr
|-13.4%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|98.63%
|10 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|96.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|FVRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|11.2%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|4.62%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|75.45%
|2020
|-18.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|98.76%
|2019
|-1.1%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|95.39%
|2018
|0.0%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|13.61%
|FVRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FVRLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.31 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|97.77%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|3
|2670
|74.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.27 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|83.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.27%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|37.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FVRLX % Rank
|Stocks
|74.65%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|31.98%
|Cash
|25.35%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|65.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|83.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|80.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|81.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|79.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FVRLX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.00%
|Consumer Defense
|17.03%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|8.67%
|Utilities
|12.88%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|4.67%
|Energy
|11.88%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|8.67%
|Financial Services
|11.14%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|66.67%
|Technology
|8.45%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|86.00%
|Industrials
|6.65%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|84.67%
|Basic Materials
|5.57%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|22.00%
|Communication Services
|2.96%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|81.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.68%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|92.00%
|Real Estate
|0.05%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|76.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FVRLX % Rank
|US
|68.61%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|32.16%
|Non US
|6.04%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|40.94%
|FVRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|81.03%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|21.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|71.82%
|FVRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FVRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FVRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.80%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|12.86%
|FVRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FVRLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.03%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|86.59%
|FVRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FVRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FVRLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.78%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|5.65%
|FVRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.658
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 1999
22.74
22.7%
Mr. Forester is also the Chief Investment Officer for Forester Capital Management, an investment management firm he founded in 1999, headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. In that role, Mr. Forester is responsible for investment strategy, asset allocation, portfolio construction, security selection and trading. Prior to founding Forester Capital Management, Mr. Forester was an officer and portfolio manager with Scudder Investments’ Dreman Value Advisors, managing a $1.4 billion portfolio. Earlier in his career, Mr. Forester managed assets at Peregrine Capital Management and Thomas White International. Having been involved with the securities business since 1992, Mr. Forester has extensive money management experience. Mr. Forester, CFA, holds a B.A. degree in Economics (with honors) from the University of Colorado and an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University. Mr. Forester also studied at the London Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...