Fidelity® U.S. Low Volatility Equity Fund

mutual fund
FULVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.37 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (FULVX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® U.S. Low Volatility Equity Fund

FULVX | Fund

$10.37

$354 M

0.25%

$0.03

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$354 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FULVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® U.S. Low Volatility Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Zach Dewhirst

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in U.S. equity securities. Employing a strategy that combines fundamental stock selection and quantitative risk management techniques focused on reducing absolute portfolio risk in an effort to produce returns in excess of the Russell 3000® Index over a full market cycle (generally five to eight years) but with lower absolute volatility. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both.
Read More

FULVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FULVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -14.3% 35.6% 97.28%
1 Yr 2.4% -34.9% 38.6% 87.76%
3 Yr 1.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 77.83%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FULVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -56.3% 28.9% 10.59%
2021 5.6% -20.5% 152.6% 69.70%
2020 1.0% -13.9% 183.6% 89.21%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FULVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -20.5% 35.6% 87.46%
1 Yr 2.4% -34.9% 40.3% 79.85%
3 Yr 1.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 78.26%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FULVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -56.3% 28.9% 10.67%
2021 5.6% -20.5% 152.6% 69.70%
2020 1.0% -13.9% 183.6% 89.13%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FULVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FULVX Category Low Category High FULVX % Rank
Net Assets 354 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 68.73%
Number of Holdings 136 2 4154 44.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.1 M 288 K 270 B 84.98%
Weighting of Top 10 10.70% 1.8% 106.2% 98.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 1.29%
  2. Danaher Corp 1.22%
  3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.19%
  4. Adobe Inc 1.16%
  5. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 1.15%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.14%
  7. Keysight Technologies Inc 1.12%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.08%
  9. Newmont Corp 1.08%
  10. Dollar Tree Inc 1.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FULVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.69% 0.00% 130.24% 24.98%
Cash 		0.31% -102.29% 100.00% 73.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 92.00%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 91.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 91.77%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 91.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FULVX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		17.84% 0.00% 47.71% 1.53%
Healthcare 		15.44% 0.00% 60.70% 29.17%
Technology 		13.78% 0.00% 48.94% 91.73%
Industrials 		12.58% 0.00% 29.90% 14.62%
Utilities 		11.19% 0.00% 20.91% 0.84%
Financial Services 		10.00% 0.00% 55.59% 92.34%
Communication Services 		7.32% 0.00% 27.94% 68.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.82% 0.00% 30.33% 96.32%
Basic Materials 		3.77% 0.00% 25.70% 23.89%
Real Estate 		3.48% 0.00% 31.91% 24.35%
Energy 		0.78% 0.00% 41.64% 82.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FULVX % Rank
US 		89.60% 0.00% 127.77% 81.21%
Non US 		10.09% 0.00% 32.38% 12.08%

FULVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FULVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 49.27% 52.70%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.00% 54.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FULVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FULVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FULVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 496.00% 68.85%

FULVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FULVX Category Low Category High FULVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.25% 0.00% 24.06% 11.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FULVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FULVX Category Low Category High FULVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -54.00% 6.06% 43.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FULVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FULVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Zach Dewhirst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

Zach Dewhirst is a portfolio manager and team leader of the Quantitative Equity Research Team at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), Fidelity Investments' distribution and client service organization dedicated to meeting the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments, and financial advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

