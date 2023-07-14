Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$354 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.7%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FULVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|97.28%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|87.76%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|77.83%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FULVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|10.59%
|2021
|5.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|69.70%
|2020
|1.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.21%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|FULVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|87.46%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|79.85%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|78.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FULVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|10.67%
|2021
|5.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|69.70%
|2020
|1.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.13%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|FULVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FULVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|354 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|68.73%
|Number of Holdings
|136
|2
|4154
|44.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|84.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.70%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|98.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FULVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.69%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|24.98%
|Cash
|0.31%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|73.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|92.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|91.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|91.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|91.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FULVX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|17.84%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|1.53%
|Healthcare
|15.44%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|29.17%
|Technology
|13.78%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|91.73%
|Industrials
|12.58%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|14.62%
|Utilities
|11.19%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|0.84%
|Financial Services
|10.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|92.34%
|Communication Services
|7.32%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|68.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.82%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|96.32%
|Basic Materials
|3.77%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|23.89%
|Real Estate
|3.48%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|24.35%
|Energy
|0.78%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|82.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FULVX % Rank
|US
|89.60%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|81.21%
|Non US
|10.09%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|12.08%
|FULVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|52.70%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|54.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FULVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FULVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FULVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|68.85%
|FULVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FULVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|11.89%
|FULVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FULVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FULVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|43.95%
|FULVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
Zach Dewhirst is a portfolio manager and team leader of the Quantitative Equity Research Team at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), Fidelity Investments' distribution and client service organization dedicated to meeting the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments, and financial advisors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...