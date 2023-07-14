Home
Trending ETFs

Franklin Utilities Fund

mutual fund
FUFRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.14 -0.12 -0.56%
primary theme
Utilities Sector Equity
share class
A (FKUTX) Primary C (FRUSX) Adv (FRUAX) Retirement (FRURX) Retirement (FUFRX) A (FKUQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Utilities Fund

FUFRX | Fund

$21.14

$7.21 B

2.52%

$0.53

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.0%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$7.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.18%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Utilities Fund

FUFRX | Fund

$21.14

$7.21 B

2.52%

$0.53

0.58%

FUFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Utilities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    9701369
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Kohli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of public utilities companies. These are companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, and communications services to the public and companies that provide services to public utilities companies. The Fund concentrates (invests more than 25% of its total assets) in companies operating in the utilities industry. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, which consist mainly of common stocks.

The Fund searches for the best return opportunities available in the global utilities arena with a specific focus on the U.S. electricity and gas sector. Generally, the Fund seeks to invest in companies producing a high percentage of earnings from their regulated operations.

Read More

FUFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FUFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.0% -16.8% 7.8% 50.00%
1 Yr -3.0% -26.3% 19.1% 35.48%
3 Yr 1.6%* -16.8% 9.9% 54.84%
5 Yr 2.4%* -15.6% 9.3% 35.00%
10 Yr 3.2%* -12.2% 8.9% 30.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FUFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.0% -26.3% 5.3% 32.79%
2021 5.8% -2.4% 14.1% 34.43%
2020 -3.7% -7.4% 2.9% 73.77%
2019 5.0% 0.4% 6.0% 15.00%
2018 -0.6% -5.1% 1.2% 45.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FUFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.0% -16.8% 7.8% 54.84%
1 Yr -3.0% -26.3% 19.1% 36.51%
3 Yr 1.6%* -16.8% 12.0% 54.84%
5 Yr 3.4%* -14.2% 10.2% 28.33%
10 Yr 5.9%* -6.0% 11.4% 24.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FUFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.0% -26.3% 5.3% 32.79%
2021 5.8% -2.4% 14.1% 34.43%
2020 -3.7% -7.4% 2.9% 73.77%
2019 5.0% 1.0% 6.0% 15.00%
2018 0.7% -5.1% 1.2% 28.07%

NAV & Total Return History

FUFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FUFRX Category Low Category High FUFRX % Rank
Net Assets 7.21 B 17.6 M 15.2 B 6.45%
Number of Holdings 47 25 228 52.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.31 B 4.04 M 10.1 B 7.94%
Weighting of Top 10 48.19% 30.3% 65.8% 41.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NextEra Energy Inc 10.01%
  2. CMS Energy Corp 4.80%
  3. Dominion Energy Inc 4.52%
  4. Southern Co 4.38%
  5. Duke Energy Corp 4.33%
  6. Edison International 4.31%
  7. Sempra Energy 4.23%
  8. American Electric Power Co Inc 3.97%
  9. Exelon Corp 3.85%
  10. Entergy Corp 3.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FUFRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.08% 64.54% 137.55% 36.51%
Cash 		0.92% -15.47% 10.22% 57.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 85.71%
Other 		0.00% -39.81% 0.00% 76.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.16% 85.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FUFRX % Rank
Utilities 		94.70% 50.08% 100.00% 30.16%
Energy 		2.68% 0.00% 31.61% 39.68%
Industrials 		1.51% 0.00% 27.59% 28.57%
Communication Services 		1.10% 0.00% 47.17% 50.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 6.09% 90.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.29% 85.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 85.71%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.98% 87.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.56% 85.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.09% 85.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 85.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FUFRX % Rank
US 		93.37% 17.29% 100.02% 52.38%
Non US 		5.71% 0.00% 47.25% 49.21%

FUFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FUFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.08% 2.50% 80.95%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.03% 1.00% 29.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.04% 0.26% 40.00%

Sales Fees

FUFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FUFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FUFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.18% 3.00% 209.00% 15.25%

FUFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FUFRX Category Low Category High FUFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.52% 0.00% 3.29% 39.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FUFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FUFRX Category Low Category High FUFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.42% 0.31% 7.85% 17.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FUFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FUFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Kohli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

John Kohli, CFA Franklin Templeton Investments Mr. Kohli has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1992. Kohli holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Blair Schmicker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. Schmicker has been a portfolio manager with Franklin Advisers, Inc. since 2009, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007, he worked as an associate at Aetos Capital and as an analyst at Credit Suisse.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.43 10.09 0.92

