-3.0%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$7.21 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.2%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.18%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of public utilities companies. These are companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, and communications services to the public and companies that provide services to public utilities companies. The Fund concentrates (invests more than 25% of its total assets) in companies operating in the utilities industry. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, which consist mainly of common stocks.
The Fund searches for the best return opportunities available in the global utilities arena with a specific focus on the U.S. electricity and gas sector. Generally, the Fund seeks to invest in companies producing a high percentage of earnings from their regulated operations.
|Period
|FUFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-16.8%
|7.8%
|50.00%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-26.3%
|19.1%
|35.48%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-16.8%
|9.9%
|54.84%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-15.6%
|9.3%
|35.00%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-12.2%
|8.9%
|30.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|FUFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.0%
|-26.3%
|5.3%
|32.79%
|2021
|5.8%
|-2.4%
|14.1%
|34.43%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-7.4%
|2.9%
|73.77%
|2019
|5.0%
|0.4%
|6.0%
|15.00%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-5.1%
|1.2%
|45.61%
|Period
|FUFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-16.8%
|7.8%
|54.84%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-26.3%
|19.1%
|36.51%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.0%
|54.84%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-14.2%
|10.2%
|28.33%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-6.0%
|11.4%
|24.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|FUFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.0%
|-26.3%
|5.3%
|32.79%
|2021
|5.8%
|-2.4%
|14.1%
|34.43%
|2020
|-3.7%
|-7.4%
|2.9%
|73.77%
|2019
|5.0%
|1.0%
|6.0%
|15.00%
|2018
|0.7%
|-5.1%
|1.2%
|28.07%
|FUFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FUFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.21 B
|17.6 M
|15.2 B
|6.45%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|25
|228
|52.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.31 B
|4.04 M
|10.1 B
|7.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.19%
|30.3%
|65.8%
|41.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FUFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.08%
|64.54%
|137.55%
|36.51%
|Cash
|0.92%
|-15.47%
|10.22%
|57.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|85.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-39.81%
|0.00%
|76.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.16%
|85.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FUFRX % Rank
|Utilities
|94.70%
|50.08%
|100.00%
|30.16%
|Energy
|2.68%
|0.00%
|31.61%
|39.68%
|Industrials
|1.51%
|0.00%
|27.59%
|28.57%
|Communication Services
|1.10%
|0.00%
|47.17%
|50.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.09%
|90.48%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.29%
|85.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.34%
|85.71%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.98%
|87.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.56%
|85.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.09%
|85.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.68%
|85.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FUFRX % Rank
|US
|93.37%
|17.29%
|100.02%
|52.38%
|Non US
|5.71%
|0.00%
|47.25%
|49.21%
|FUFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.08%
|2.50%
|80.95%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.03%
|1.00%
|29.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.26%
|40.00%
|FUFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FUFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FUFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.18%
|3.00%
|209.00%
|15.25%
|FUFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FUFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.52%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|39.68%
|FUFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FUFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FUFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.42%
|0.31%
|7.85%
|17.74%
|FUFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2018
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2018
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2018
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2017
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2017
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2017
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2016
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2015
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2015
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2014
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2013
|$0.029
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 05, 2013
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2013
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
John Kohli, CFA Franklin Templeton Investments Mr. Kohli has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1992. Kohli holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Mr. Schmicker has been a portfolio manager with Franklin Advisers, Inc. since 2009, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007, he worked as an associate at Aetos Capital and as an analyst at Credit Suisse.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.43
|10.09
|0.92
