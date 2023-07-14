The Fund employs an asset allocation strategy designed for investors who are expecting to retire and who are likely to stop making new investments in the Fund around the specific target year (target date), as indicated in the Fund’s name, but who are expecting to delay withdrawals until their required minimum distribution age (which currently is approximately seven years after the target date in the Fund’s name, assuming a shareholder turns 65 in the year indicated in the Fund’s name). The required minimum distribution age currently is 72.

Under normal market conditions, the investment manager allocates the Fund’s assets among the broad asset classes of equity and fixed income investments and strategies by investing primarily in a distinctly-weighted combination of other funds (underlying funds), predominantly other Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and third-party ETFs, based on each underlying fund's predominant asset class and strategy.

Under normal market conditions, the investment manager uses a predetermined glide path as a guide in allocating the Fund’s assets among underlying funds in the broad asset classes (the Neutral Glide Path). However, when the investment manager’s proprietary risk indicator model signals a sustained level of market turbulence or a prolonged down (or bear) market, the investment manager may, in its sole discretion and without shareholder notification, employ a defensive glide path, which has higher fixed income and lower equity allocations than the Neutral Glide Path (the Defensive Glide Path). The investment manager’s proprietary risk indicator model is designed to measure certain factors across asset classes that are expected to signal a sustained level of market turbulence or a prolonged down (or bear) market. When the model signals such a market, the investment manager evaluates the data available and makes a qualitative decision on whether the Fund’s glide path should be shifted to the Defensive Glide Path. Then, if the market stabilizes, the investment manager may, in its sole discretion and without shareholder notification, shift the Fund’s portfolio back to the Neutral Glide Path. These glide path shifts are executed through purchases and sales of underlying funds and ETFs to increase or decrease the Funds’ equity and fixed income allocations. At any time, the investment manager may express tactical views that

may cause the Fund to deviate by up to 5% from the Neutral or Defensive Glide Path allocations.

The target asset allocations in the Neutral and Defensive Glide Paths change over time, reducing their exposure to equity investments and becoming increasingly conservative until the required minimum distribution age, which currently is approximately seven years after the stated target date, assuming a shareholder turns 65 in the year indicated in the Fund’s name. At that time (seven years after the year indicated in the Fund’s name), the Fund’s final asset allocation mix will be 40% equity funds and 60% fixed-income funds if the Fund is following the Neutral Glide Path or 30% equity funds and 70% fixed-income funds if the Fund is following the Defensive Glide Path. On or around the date of this prospectus, the investment manager anticipates that the Fund will be following the Neutral Glide Path and, consequently, its asset allocation mix will be approximately 58.5% equity funds and 41.5% fixed-income funds.

The underlying funds and the percentage allocations in the Neutral and Defensive Glide Paths may be changed from time to time by the Fund’s investment manager without the approval of shareholders, and, under normal market conditions, the percentage allocations may vary up to 5% from the stated allocations.

When selecting equity funds, the investment manager considers the underlying funds’ foreign and domestic exposure, market capitalization ranges, and investment style (growth vs. value). When selecting fixed-income funds, the investment manager considers the need for reduced market risks and lower volatility, appropriate to the Fund’s risk profile, and considers the credit quality, duration and maturity of the underlying funds’ portfolios. Certain fixed-income funds may hold securities across the credit quality spectrum, including below investment grade or "junk" bonds. The underlying funds may invest in all types of U.S. and foreign (including developing markets) securities and may engage in strategies that employ derivative instruments.

No more than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in any one underlying fund, except that the Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in Franklin U.S. Government Securities Fund.

While the Fund is designed for investors expecting to retire around the target date and who are expecting to delay withdrawals until their required minimum distribution age, investors should also consider other factors, such as their risk tolerance, personal circumstances, legal considerations, tax consequences and status, complete financial situation and needs and individual goals, some or all of which can change frequently. It is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund, including at and after the target date. The Fund does not guarantee a level of income or principal at or after the target date.