Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund

mutual fund
FTRLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.47 -0.05 -0.53%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (FTRFX) Primary Inst (FTRBX) C (TLRCX) A (TLRAX) Retirement (FTRKX) Retirement (FTRLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund

FTRLX | Fund

$9.47

$9.73 B

3.88%

$0.37

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.5%

1 yr return

-4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$9.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

71.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTRLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Durbiano

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed-income securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in high-yield, non-U.S. dollar denominated, and emerging market fixed-income securities when Federated Investment Management Company (the “Adviser”) considers the risk-return prospects of those sectors to be attractive. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in noninvestment-grade debt securities (otherwise known as “junk bonds”). The amount of any unhedged non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income securities and foreign currencies in the Fund’s portfolio will normally not exceed 10% of the Fund’s total assets. The maximum amount that the Fund may invest in non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income securities and foreign currencies is 20% of the Fund’s total assets. Investment-grade, fixed-income securities are rated in one of the four highest categories (BBB- or higher) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). Noninvestment-grade, fixed-income securities are rated in one of the six lowest categories (BB or lower) by a NRSRO, or in either case if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser. The Adviser seeks to enhance the Fund’s performance by allocating relatively more of its portfolio to the sector that the Adviser expects to offer a better balance between total return and risk and thus offer a greater potential for return. The Fund may invest in derivative contracts or hybrid instruments (such as, for example, futures contracts, option contracts and swap contracts) to implement its investment strategies. The Fund may also use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investments(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s). There can be no assurance that the Fund’s uses of derivatives contracts or hybrid instruments will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Adviser may lengthen or shorten duration from time to time based on its interest rate outlook, but the Fund has no set duration parameters. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may also invest in inflation-indexed bonds, a type of fixed-income security that is structured to provide protection against inflation.Certain of the government securities in which the Fund invests are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). Finally, to a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in certain government securities that are issued by entities whose activities are sponsored by the federal government but that have no explicit financial support.The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s portfolio seeking total returns over longer time periods in excess of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (BAB). The BAB is a composite index of the domestic, investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market, represented by the following sectors: government and credit securities; agency mortgage pass-through securities; asset-backed securities; and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Adviser utilizes a five-part decision making process, focusing on: (1) duration; (2) yield curve; (3) sector allocation; (4) security selection; and (5) currency management, called the Alpha Pod process. This five-part investment process is designed to capitalize on the depth of experience and focus of each of the Adviser’s fixed-income sector teams–government, corporate, mortgage-backed, asset-backed, high-yield and international.There can be no assurance that the Adviser will be successful in achieving investment returns in excess of the BAB.When selecting investments for the Fund, the Fund can invest in securities directly or in other investment companies, including, for example, funds advised by the Adviser or its affiliates (an “Underlying Fund”). At times, the Fund’s investment in Underlying Funds may be a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio.The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in fixed-income investments. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets in fixed-income investments.
Read More

FTRLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -4.3% 4.5% 93.68%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.1% 162.7% 75.41%
3 Yr -6.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 47.40%
5 Yr -2.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 46.64%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 18.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 131.9% 17.42%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 57.30%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 43.46%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 39.16%
2018 -0.9% -2.2% 3.3% 80.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.5% -15.5% 4.5% 90.14%
1 Yr -4.7% -16.1% 162.7% 71.77%
3 Yr -6.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 47.18%
5 Yr -2.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 49.20%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 17.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 131.9% 17.42%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 57.20%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 43.46%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 40.48%
2018 -0.9% -2.2% 3.3% 83.22%

NAV & Total Return History

FTRLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTRLX Category Low Category High FTRLX % Rank
Net Assets 9.73 B 2.88 M 287 B 16.92%
Number of Holdings 905 1 17234 39.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.43 B -106 M 27.6 B 6.56%
Weighting of Top 10 71.06% 3.7% 123.9% 6.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Mortgage Core Portfolio 26.76%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTRLX % Rank
Bonds 		90.70% 3.97% 268.18% 79.83%
Other 		4.55% -13.23% 4.55% 0.48%
Cash 		4.39% -181.13% 95.99% 36.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.33% 0.00% 7.93% 82.84%
Stocks 		0.04% -0.55% 24.74% 23.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 92.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTRLX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.29%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 90.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 89.03%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 91.29%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 90.97%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 14.84%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 91.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.26%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTRLX % Rank
US 		0.03% -0.52% 24.47% 23.05%
Non US 		0.01% -0.03% 4.86% 7.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTRLX % Rank
Corporate 		40.49% 0.00% 100.00% 20.35%
Government 		30.57% 0.00% 86.23% 38.48%
Securitized 		24.46% 0.00% 98.40% 70.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.36% 0.00% 95.99% 50.34%
Derivative 		0.11% 0.00% 25.16% 28.54%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTRLX % Rank
US 		80.33% 3.63% 210.09% 75.89%
Non US 		10.37% -6.54% 58.09% 41.95%

FTRLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.01% 20.64% 84.18%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.76% 34.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 61.58%

Sales Fees

FTRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 2.00% 493.39% 26.87%

FTRLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTRLX Category Low Category High FTRLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.88% 0.00% 10.82% 43.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTRLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTRLX Category Low Category High FTRLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.85% -1.28% 8.97% 4.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTRLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTRLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Durbiano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Mr. Durbiano joined Federated in 1982 and has been a Senior Portfolio Manager and a Senior Vice President of Federated Investment Management Company since 1996. From 1988 through 1995, Mr. Durbiano was a Portfolio Manager and a Vice President of Federated. Mr. Durbiano has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

Todd Abraham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 1999

23.27

23.3%

Todd A. Abraham is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Government/Mortgage-Backed Fixed Income Group. Mr. Abraham has been a Senior Portfolio Manager from 2007, Portfolio Manager from 1995 to 2006, a Senior Vice President since 2007 and a Vice President of Federated from 1997 to 2006. Mr. Abraham joined Federated in 1993 as an Investment Analyst and served as Assistant Vice President from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Abraham served as a Portfolio Analyst at Ryland Mortgage Co. from 1992 to 1993. Mr. Abraham has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and an M.B.A. in Finance from Loyola College.

Christopher McGinley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. McGinley is Head of the Trade Finance Team and is responsible for day to day management of the Fund focusing on asset allocation, interest rate strategy and security selection. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2004; has worked in investment management since 2005; has managed investment portfolios since 2009. Education: B.S., University of Pittsburgh; M.P.I.A., University of Pittsburgh.

Donald Ellenberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2013

9.2

9.2%

Donald T. Ellenberger is a Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Multi-Sector Strategies Group and Chairman of the Yield Curve Strategy Committee. He is focusing on asset allocation, interest rate strategy and security selection. He has been with Federated since 1996; has worked in investment management since 1987. Education: B.A., The Pennsylvania State University; M.B.A., Stanford University.

Ihab Salib

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Mr. Salib joined Federated in April 1999 as a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Assistant Vice President of the emerging markets affiliated fund's Adviser. In July 2000, he was named a Vice President and in 2007 was named Senior Vice President. From January 1994 through March 1999, Mr. Salib was employed as a Senior Global Fixed Income Analyst with UBS Brinson, Inc. Mr. Salib received his B.A. with a major in Economics from Stony Brook University.

Steven Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Mr. Wagner joined Federated in 1997 as an analyst in the high yield area and has been Senior Investment Analyst and Vice President of Federated Investment Management Company since 2003. Mr. Wagner received his B.S. from Boston College and his M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.

Jerome Conner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Jerome D. Conner, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Federated Investment Management Company focusing on asset allocation, interest rate strategy and security selection. He has been with Federated Investment Management Company since 2002; has worked in investment management since 1995; has managed investment portfolios since 2010. Education: B.S., U.S. Naval Academy; M.S., Boston University.

Richard Gallo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

R.J. Gallo, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Municipal Bond Investment Group, has been the Fund's Portfolio Manager since April of 2010. Mr. Gallo joined Federated in 2000 as an Investment Analyst. He became a Senior Vice President of the Fund's Adviser in 2011. From 2005 to 2010 Mr. Gallo served as Vice President and from January 2002 through 2004 and as an Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. He has been a Portfolio Manager since December 2002. From 1996 to 2000, Mr. Gallo was a Financial Analyst and Trader at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mr. Gallo has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and a Master's in Public Affairs with a concentration in Economics and Public Policy from Princeton University.

Chengjun(Chris) Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Wu joined Federated in 2006 as a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the domestic fixed income area, focusing on structured products, and in 2010 was appointed Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. In 2014, after multiple years managing institutional portfolios, he became a Vice President and was appointed Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Before joining Federated, Mr. Wu was a Financial Analyst and Documentation Manager at Quantitative Risk Management, Inc. from 2004 to 2006 and a Lead Software Engineer at Motorola, Inc. from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Wu has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, B.S. from Beijing Normal University, M.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

