Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.5%
1 yr return
-4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$9.73 B
Holdings in Top 10
71.1%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FTRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.5%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|93.68%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|75.41%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|47.40%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|46.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|18.28%
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|17.42%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|57.30%
|2020
|1.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|43.46%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|39.16%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|80.73%
|FTRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTRLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.73 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|16.92%
|Number of Holdings
|905
|1
|17234
|39.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.43 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|6.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.06%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|6.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTRLX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.70%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|79.83%
|Other
|4.55%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|0.48%
|Cash
|4.39%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|36.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.33%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|82.84%
|Stocks
|0.04%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|23.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|92.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTRLX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.29%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|90.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|89.03%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|91.29%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|90.97%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|91.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTRLX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|23.05%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|7.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTRLX % Rank
|Corporate
|40.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.35%
|Government
|30.57%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|38.48%
|Securitized
|24.46%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|70.88%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.36%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|50.34%
|Derivative
|0.11%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|28.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTRLX % Rank
|US
|80.33%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|75.89%
|Non US
|10.37%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|41.95%
|FTRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|84.18%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|34.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|61.58%
|FTRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FTRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|26.87%
|FTRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTRLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.88%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|43.20%
|FTRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FTRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTRLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.85%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|4.55%
|FTRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.006
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
Mr. Durbiano joined Federated in 1982 and has been a Senior Portfolio Manager and a Senior Vice President of Federated Investment Management Company since 1996. From 1988 through 1995, Mr. Durbiano was a Portfolio Manager and a Vice President of Federated. Mr. Durbiano has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 1999
23.27
23.3%
Todd A. Abraham is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Government/Mortgage-Backed Fixed Income Group. Mr. Abraham has been a Senior Portfolio Manager from 2007, Portfolio Manager from 1995 to 2006, a Senior Vice President since 2007 and a Vice President of Federated from 1997 to 2006. Mr. Abraham joined Federated in 1993 as an Investment Analyst and served as Assistant Vice President from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Abraham served as a Portfolio Analyst at Ryland Mortgage Co. from 1992 to 1993. Mr. Abraham has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and an M.B.A. in Finance from Loyola College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Mr. McGinley is Head of the Trade Finance Team and is responsible for day to day management of the Fund focusing on asset allocation, interest rate strategy and security selection. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2004; has worked in investment management since 2005; has managed investment portfolios since 2009. Education: B.S., University of Pittsburgh; M.P.I.A., University of Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2013
9.2
9.2%
Donald T. Ellenberger is a Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Multi-Sector Strategies Group and Chairman of the Yield Curve Strategy Committee. He is focusing on asset allocation, interest rate strategy and security selection. He has been with Federated since 1996; has worked in investment management since 1987. Education: B.A., The Pennsylvania State University; M.B.A., Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Mr. Salib joined Federated in April 1999 as a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Assistant Vice President of the emerging markets affiliated fund's Adviser. In July 2000, he was named a Vice President and in 2007 was named Senior Vice President. From January 1994 through March 1999, Mr. Salib was employed as a Senior Global Fixed Income Analyst with UBS Brinson, Inc. Mr. Salib received his B.A. with a major in Economics from Stony Brook University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Mr. Wagner joined Federated in 1997 as an analyst in the high yield area and has been Senior Investment Analyst and Vice President of Federated Investment Management Company since 2003. Mr. Wagner received his B.S. from Boston College and his M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Jerome D. Conner, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Federated Investment Management Company focusing on asset allocation, interest rate strategy and security selection. He has been with Federated Investment Management Company since 2002; has worked in investment management since 1995; has managed investment portfolios since 2010. Education: B.S., U.S. Naval Academy; M.S., Boston University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
R.J. Gallo, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Municipal Bond Investment Group, has been the Fund's Portfolio Manager since April of 2010. Mr. Gallo joined Federated in 2000 as an Investment Analyst. He became a Senior Vice President of the Fund's Adviser in 2011. From 2005 to 2010 Mr. Gallo served as Vice President and from January 2002 through 2004 and as an Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. He has been a Portfolio Manager since December 2002. From 1996 to 2000, Mr. Gallo was a Financial Analyst and Trader at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mr. Gallo has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and a Master's in Public Affairs with a concentration in Economics and Public Policy from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Mr. Wu joined Federated in 2006 as a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the domestic fixed income area, focusing on structured products, and in 2010 was appointed Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. In 2014, after multiple years managing institutional portfolios, he became a Vice President and was appointed Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Before joining Federated, Mr. Wu was a Financial Analyst and Documentation Manager at Quantitative Risk Management, Inc. from 2004 to 2006 and a Lead Software Engineer at Motorola, Inc. from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Wu has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, B.S. from Beijing Normal University, M.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
