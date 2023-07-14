Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Investable Market Index and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. The MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Investable Market Index is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the investable equity market performance for global investors of large, mid, and small-cap stocks in developed and emerging markets, excluding the U.S. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, earnings growth, country weightings, and the effect of foreign taxes to attempt to replicate the returns of the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Investable Market Index. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.