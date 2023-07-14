Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$25.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
72.0%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|FSNUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.8 B
|1.42 M
|79.7 B
|6.94%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|2
|563
|20.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.4 B
|818 K
|78.7 B
|6.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.95%
|39.9%
|100.0%
|72.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNUX % Rank
|Stocks
|75.32%
|0.00%
|85.16%
|21.30%
|Bonds
|20.62%
|3.48%
|61.62%
|77.31%
|Cash
|3.19%
|-8.83%
|37.73%
|50.00%
|Other
|0.43%
|-0.81%
|15.54%
|28.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.26%
|0.00%
|1.96%
|53.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|12.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNUX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.73%
|12.97%
|18.89%
|3.27%
|Technology
|16.74%
|13.82%
|23.99%
|93.46%
|Healthcare
|12.03%
|10.82%
|14.66%
|71.96%
|Industrials
|11.68%
|8.97%
|12.33%
|13.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.11%
|8.03%
|13.37%
|48.13%
|Basic Materials
|6.71%
|3.15%
|6.92%
|3.27%
|Communication Services
|6.64%
|5.69%
|10.14%
|70.09%
|Energy
|6.52%
|2.39%
|6.52%
|0.47%
|Consumer Defense
|5.81%
|4.76%
|11.08%
|81.31%
|Utilities
|2.13%
|1.89%
|8.17%
|98.60%
|Real Estate
|1.91%
|1.86%
|10.12%
|98.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNUX % Rank
|Non US
|38.44%
|0.00%
|38.44%
|0.46%
|US
|36.88%
|0.00%
|64.01%
|90.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNUX % Rank
|Government
|44.41%
|11.31%
|77.80%
|41.20%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.80%
|2.48%
|79.37%
|19.44%
|Corporate
|18.41%
|0.51%
|52.90%
|67.13%
|Securitized
|12.85%
|0.00%
|38.76%
|75.46%
|Municipal
|0.33%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|35.65%
|Derivative
|0.21%
|0.00%
|19.58%
|33.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNUX % Rank
|US
|17.00%
|3.26%
|43.44%
|77.31%
|Non US
|3.62%
|0.10%
|21.02%
|42.59%
|FSNUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.01%
|44.91%
|54.55%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|0.84%
|92.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|FSNUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FSNUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSNUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|1.00%
|106.00%
|71.21%
|FSNUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.05%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|13.43%
|FSNUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FSNUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.37%
|-0.09%
|3.75%
|4.59%
|FSNUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.72
|2.41
