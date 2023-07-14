Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$4.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
78.4%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSNKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|3.8%
|8.3%
|48.25%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-4.6%
|4.2%
|25.44%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-7.4%
|-0.2%
|65.42%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-4.7%
|1.7%
|64.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|2.3%
|42.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSNKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-23.8%
|-12.4%
|70.18%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-4.6%
|2.5%
|83.18%
|2020
|1.5%
|0.5%
|3.0%
|67.62%
|2019
|1.9%
|-0.5%
|3.1%
|76.47%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-2.6%
|-0.9%
|63.51%
|FSNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.5 B
|699 K
|4.5 B
|0.88%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|7
|56
|12.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.57 B
|90 K
|3.62 B
|12.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.40%
|61.7%
|99.9%
|46.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNKX % Rank
|Bonds
|58.10%
|48.08%
|76.33%
|64.04%
|Stocks
|29.85%
|20.54%
|44.69%
|64.04%
|Cash
|11.21%
|1.82%
|20.74%
|13.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.70%
|0.21%
|1.16%
|57.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|45.61%
|Other
|0.01%
|-0.85%
|2.00%
|54.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.50%
|11.25%
|19.98%
|14.91%
|Technology
|17.48%
|12.84%
|20.54%
|57.89%
|Industrials
|12.01%
|8.69%
|12.01%
|0.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.34%
|5.80%
|12.80%
|56.14%
|Healthcare
|10.53%
|9.47%
|13.88%
|65.79%
|Basic Materials
|7.26%
|2.99%
|8.05%
|39.47%
|Communication Services
|6.77%
|5.69%
|10.09%
|76.32%
|Energy
|5.79%
|2.42%
|9.60%
|35.96%
|Consumer Defense
|5.43%
|4.82%
|10.61%
|78.95%
|Real Estate
|1.97%
|1.86%
|10.43%
|96.49%
|Utilities
|1.93%
|1.92%
|5.81%
|97.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNKX % Rank
|Non US
|18.11%
|6.83%
|18.11%
|0.88%
|US
|11.74%
|7.14%
|30.41%
|74.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNKX % Rank
|Government
|46.95%
|22.96%
|95.72%
|58.77%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.78%
|2.74%
|29.05%
|12.28%
|Corporate
|17.40%
|1.54%
|45.78%
|66.67%
|Securitized
|13.46%
|0.00%
|24.54%
|71.05%
|Municipal
|0.36%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|13.16%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|3.09%
|22.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNKX % Rank
|US
|50.55%
|35.46%
|73.21%
|50.00%
|Non US
|7.55%
|2.89%
|16.98%
|44.74%
|FSNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.01%
|1.50%
|54.63%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|73.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FSNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FSNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|20.00%
|65.00%
|31.19%
|FSNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|51.75%
|FSNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FSNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.38%
|0.56%
|3.49%
|13.64%
|FSNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 13, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.85
|16.18
|5.98
|2.41
