Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.5%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$865 M
Holdings in Top 10
84.7%
Expense Ratio 0.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSNJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|3.8%
|8.3%
|68.42%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-4.6%
|4.2%
|50.88%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-7.4%
|-0.2%
|62.62%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-4.7%
|1.7%
|53.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|2.3%
|83.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSNJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-23.8%
|-12.4%
|44.74%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-4.6%
|2.5%
|78.50%
|2020
|1.6%
|0.5%
|3.0%
|60.95%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.5%
|3.1%
|83.33%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-2.6%
|-0.9%
|41.89%
|Period
|FSNJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.5%
|3.8%
|8.3%
|68.42%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-4.6%
|4.2%
|50.88%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-7.4%
|-0.2%
|62.62%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-4.7%
|1.7%
|62.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.8%
|3.5%
|79.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSNJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-23.8%
|-12.4%
|44.74%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-4.6%
|2.5%
|78.50%
|2020
|1.6%
|0.5%
|3.0%
|60.95%
|2019
|1.8%
|-0.5%
|3.1%
|83.33%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-2.6%
|-0.5%
|43.24%
|FSNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|865 M
|699 K
|4.5 B
|25.44%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|7
|56
|11.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|745 M
|90 K
|3.62 B
|27.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.74%
|61.7%
|99.9%
|23.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNJX % Rank
|Bonds
|64.30%
|48.08%
|76.33%
|28.07%
|Stocks
|21.33%
|20.54%
|44.69%
|86.84%
|Cash
|13.43%
|1.82%
|20.74%
|5.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.84%
|0.21%
|1.16%
|35.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|44.74%
|Other
|-0.04%
|-0.85%
|2.00%
|87.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNJX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.90%
|11.25%
|19.98%
|7.02%
|Technology
|16.51%
|12.84%
|20.54%
|78.07%
|Industrials
|11.57%
|8.69%
|12.01%
|29.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.38%
|5.80%
|12.80%
|53.51%
|Healthcare
|10.30%
|9.47%
|13.88%
|74.56%
|Basic Materials
|7.83%
|2.99%
|8.05%
|16.67%
|Communication Services
|6.61%
|5.69%
|10.09%
|79.82%
|Energy
|6.16%
|2.42%
|9.60%
|23.68%
|Consumer Defense
|5.74%
|4.82%
|10.61%
|42.98%
|Real Estate
|2.03%
|1.86%
|10.43%
|89.47%
|Utilities
|1.99%
|1.92%
|5.81%
|94.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNJX % Rank
|Non US
|14.19%
|6.83%
|18.11%
|34.21%
|US
|7.14%
|7.14%
|30.41%
|99.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNJX % Rank
|Government
|46.03%
|22.96%
|95.72%
|74.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.46%
|2.74%
|29.05%
|5.26%
|Corporate
|17.51%
|1.54%
|45.78%
|64.91%
|Securitized
|13.61%
|0.00%
|24.54%
|69.30%
|Municipal
|0.34%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|38.60%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|3.09%
|21.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSNJX % Rank
|US
|56.48%
|35.46%
|73.21%
|31.58%
|Non US
|7.82%
|2.89%
|16.98%
|42.98%
|FSNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|0.01%
|1.50%
|61.11%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|67.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FSNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FSNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|20.00%
|65.00%
|49.54%
|FSNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|50.88%
|FSNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FSNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSNJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.38%
|0.56%
|3.49%
|12.73%
|FSNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 13, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.85
|16.18
|5.98
|2.41
