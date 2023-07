Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the exchange of financial instruments, stock brokerage, commodity brokerage, investment banking, tax-advantaged investment or investment sales, investment management, or related investment advisory and financial decision support services. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.